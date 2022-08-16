Church Creek Park reopens
Stanwood’s popular Church Creek Park reopened on Aug. 12. The park had been closed since May 30 as crews upgraded a sewer line to serve the rapidly growing Cedarhome neighborhood. Workers also resurfaced the park’s parking lot.
The city announced the reopening on Twitter, thanking the public for their patience. The park features a relatively new playground, a ball field, amphitheater, walking trails and a disc golf course.
Road construction continues on Camano Island
Construction crews will work on several roads on Camano Island through Friday, Aug 16, according to an Island County news release.
Chip seal work is scheduled on the following streets: West Beach Road, Slater Road, Taylor Road, Dike Road and Jones Road. Some roads may be altered due to oil usage.
Ferries get funding boost
Washington Ferries will receive $42.4 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to a news release from the state Department of Transportation.
That is an increase of more than $20 million from what Washington received in 2021. The money will be used for vessel preservation and terminal improvements, according to WSDOT.
More than 17 million people use the ferry service annually. Washington is home to the largest ferry system in the country.
National tree check month
Taking a few minutes to inspect a backyard or park can help local and state officials limit the tree mortality inflicted across Washington by invasive insects and new diseases, according to a news release from the state Department of Natural Resources.
August is the ideal time to make a habit of checking for harmful bugs and diseases because it is often when the visible impacts of those pests become most obvious, according to DNR.
People who suspect they’ve found an invasive insect or disease should submit a report and detailed photographs to the Washington Invasive Species Council. Scientists review submissions and can help connect those with confirmed pests to resources that can help address the infestation. For information or to submit a report: invasivespecies.wa.gov
Former Everett hotel may become housing
Snohomish County plans to use money from the American Rescue Plan Act to purchase its first hotel, according to a news release from the county. The Days Inn facility in Everett will provide 74 new units of time-limited, bridge housing for individuals living without shelter, county officials said.
The facility will serve unsheltered adults in Snohomish County. In addition to time-limited bridge housing, individuals will have access to wraparound services, including food, hygiene, employment services, legal services, and mental health and substance use disorder services. The facility will also have 24/7 on-site staffing and services, according to the county.
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers has forwarded the purchase agreement for the Days Inn facility to the Snohomish County Council for consideration. The County Council will consider the proposal and take public comment on Aug. 17. The county intends to purchase additional properties in the coming weeks, with council approval.
In addition, Snohomish County will conduct community outreach to ensure residents and organizations can learn more about the program, provide input on implementation, and ask questions. Information: snohomishcountywa.gov
Grants to spur small business
The state Department of Commerce is seeking to fund proposals that will offer community-based programs and services tailored for the specific needs of BIPOC entrepreneurs, women-owned small businesses, and businesses located in underserved, low-income and rural areas, according to an agency news release.
A total of $34.5 million in federal funds is available through the Small Business Innovation Fund, Commerce officials said. Organizations will be eligible for grants between $500,000 and $5 million through a competitive award process. Eligible organizations must be licensed to do business in Washington state and be registered with the Office of the Secretary of State as a nonprofit. Information: commerce.wa.gov
Pets
Connect with Carla
Carla is a German shepherd mix that came from Yakima with her brother Togo. She’s very affectionate and loves to be with people. However, water is her ultimate favorite. See Carla at The NOAH Center, 31300 Brandstrom Rd., Stanwood. Call 360-629-7055.
Meetings
- The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov.
- Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at: 811 N Sunrise Blvd.
- North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
- Stanwood City Council meets in person at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. Information: stanwoodwa.org
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 6 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 16. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu
