Road sealing work on Camano this week
Island County Public Works is working several Camano Island roads, starting Monday, July 15, applying the final surface, called fog seal.
Fog seal is an overcoat of oil mixture that helps to retain the chip rock and to prevent moisture from penetrating the base asphalt surface. Chip seal application includes an oil layer, closely followed by a gravel layer (the “chip”) and rollers to orient the rock onto the oil. Sometimes an additional oil layer, called a fog seal, is applied.
Motorists can expect delays on these roads:
• Dry Lake Road: From Bonnie Ln (pvt) to Ivy Way
• Monticello Drive: From West Camano Drive to Lawson Road.
• Shumway Road: From East Camano Drive to Sunrise Blvd.
• North Camano Drive: From Stanwood Street to D'Jorup Street.
Modified burning bans in region
Due to high fire danger and expected hot and dry weather conditions, three area counties have burning bans in place.
• Snohomish County Fire Marshal implemented a modified outdoor burning ban on July 15 for unincorporated areas of Snohomish County and most cities, including Stanwood.
• Skagit County Fire Marshal implemented the outdoor burning ban on July 12 for unincorporated areas of Skagit County. Most cities in the county follow similar guidelines.
• Island County implemented a modified burning ban on June 15 that includes Camano Island.
Only small, recreational fires with a water source at hand are allowed outdoors. Outdoor burn permits are suspended. Visit nwcleanairwa.gov or pscleanair.org or each county fire marshal’s website for more information.
Sheriff calls meeting about sex offender
Island County Sheriff’s Office will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Lost Lake Club House, 1469 Lake Drive, Camano Island, to discuss a level 3 registered sex offender who is at high risk to re-offend and will be living in the 1400 block of Graham Drive, Camano Island.
The offender has served his sentence for rape of a teenage neighbor girl in 2011 and molesting two young girls, in 1979 and in 1996, all in Whatcom County. Since he has served his sentence and is not currently charged with any crime, his name is being withheld. The man’s name and description will be available at the meeting. To see a list of sex offenders in a specific area, visit sheriffalerts.com, select a county and enter city name.
Sheriff Rick Felici advises residents who might be able to attend to practice basic safety rules: 1. Always know the whereabouts of your children. 2. Never leave small children alone. 3. Teach your children to not go with anyone – unless they first check with you. 4. Teach children how to refuse offers of rides, candy, etc., and how to seek help.
To report suspicious circumstances, call 360-679-9567 or email tips@co.island.wa.us. For information, visit islandcountywa.gov/sheriff.
Public conservation district meeting
Snohomish and Whidbey Island conservation districts are proposing to renew and replace an existing Island County special assessment with a system of variable rates and charges. Both districts seek public input at a public hearing at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, in the Camano Island Library, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd.
The districts will present the assessment proposal and work plan to create a more equitable and fairer rate structure, recognizing that different land uses have differing conservation needs, receive differing benefits and should be charged at differing rates. Current annual rate is a flat $5 per parcel plus $.05 per acre. Proposed rates will range up to $5 per parcel plus up to $.10 per acre.
To inquire, visit snohomishcd.org or contact SCD at monte@snohomishcd.org or 425-335-5634.
City and county commissions to meet
Meet commission members and participate in local decisions.
• Island County Planning Commission will meet 2 p.m. Monday, July 22, in Coupeville. See islandcountywa.gov or call 360-387-3443 to inquire.
• Stanwood Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 22, in the Stanwood Fire Station, 8117 267th Pl. NW, Stanwood. Agendas and meeting minutes are posted at ci.stanwood.wa.us. To inquire, call 360-629-2181.
• Island County Commissioners meet at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in Coupeville, with a videoconferencing link to the Camano Annex office, 121 N. East Camano Drive. A public comment period is scheduled the first four Tuesdays each month. See islandcountywa.gov or call 360-387-3443 to inquire.
Motorcyclist hits power pole
A 58-year-old Arlington man on a motorcycle died Saturday evening in Stanwood after hitting a telephone pole.
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Collision Investigation Unit responded to the single-vehicle fatal collision near the 23200 block of Pioneer Highway around 10 p.m. Saturday.
Police said the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Pioneer Highway when the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road and struck a power pole. The motorcycle driver died at the scene.
Detectives said they believe speed might have been a contributing factor in the crash. Identification of the deceased, as well as cause and manner, were not available as of Monday from the Snohomish County Medical Examiner.
Democrats to hear Navy jet update
Camano Island Democrats meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, in the Camano Island Library, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., to hear an update about the state’s lawsuit against the Navy’s Growler program and to plan for summer and fall activities. Visit camanoislanddemocrats.com for more information.
IslCo updating plan for waste management
Island County Solid Waste department is taking comments on the preliminary draft of the Solid Waste and Moderate Risk Waste Management Plan. A public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room, 1 NE Sixth St., Coupeville.
Copies of the plan, which updates the 2014 plan, are available at the Camano Annex, several locations on Whidbey or online at islandcountywa.gov.
Written comments must be received by 4 p.m. July 31 and can be sent by email to joanthag@co.island.wa.us or by mail to Island County Solid Waste Manager, PO Box 5000, Coupeville, WA 98239.
IslCo offers survey for gateway study
Island County is asking business and property owners to participate in an online survey aimed at setting an overall economic vision with specific attention to seven key transportation gateways in the county and ways to maximize economic potential in those areas, including on Camano Island.
The gateways in this study include the Camano Gateway, Deception Pass, Clinton and Coupeville Ferry (Keystone) entryways and the Eisenberg, South Whidbey and Camano airparks. See surveymonkey.com/r/IslandCountyGateways.
The county intends to use data from the survey in preparing an economic development chapter for the Island County Comprehensive Plan. It will include strategies that take advantage of the economic opportunities available to, and appropriate for, Camano and Whidbey Island.
For more information, visit the project web page IslandCountyWA.gov or contact the county’s long range planning team at CompPlan@co.island.wa.us or 360-679-7365.
Comment on oil spill response changes
The state Department of Ecology seeks public comment on proposed updates, based on legislative action, to streamline requirements and strengthen response to potential railroad spills.
Ecology proposes to enhance requirements for oils that might sink when spilled; improve ability to rescue and rehabilitate wildlife affected during a response; ensure response teams are trained and well qualified. Also proposed are updates to oil spill drill requirements and to streamline plans for small rail lines that don’t move crude oil, with requirements that are in line with the size and scope of their operations. Visit ecology.wa.gov, search for WAC 173-186 to comment by July 22 and for details about an online webinar public hearing.
SnoCo taking food, shelter applications
Snohomish County Emergency Food and Shelter Program is accepting applications for Phase 36 funding of emergency shelter and emergency food programs in Snohomish County.
The National EFSP Board will award funds directly to nonprofit and government agencies only. Email mdillon@ywcaworks.org for an application and to return it. Applications must be received by July 28. No late applications will be accepted.
Rule updates for toxic air pollutants
The Washington Department of Ecology is proposing an updated rule for toxic air pollution using the most recent and best-available information about health effects. Ecology’s rule limits new emissions of toxic air pollutants from industry and the revisions add criteria to better protect the very young from extra risks.
Of the roughly 400 chemicals covered under the air toxics regulations, standards for two-thirds of them will remain unchanged in the proposed revisions, 25 percent will become more protective, while 10 percent will become less restrictive, all based on the latest scientific information.
Read the proposed rule language online at ecology.wa.gov/460rulemaking. Public comments on the updates will be taken through July 23.
Comment on proposed ferry fare increases
Ferry customers and anyone with an interest in fares are being asked to comment on a new fare proposal to start in October. Washington State Transportation Commission has proposed increasing ferry fares twice in the coming 12 months.
On Oct. 1, the proposed fare increase is 2.5% for vehicles, 2% for passengers, 5% for oversize on the international route, 100% for no-show fee.
On May 1, 2020, additional increases are proposed of 2.5% for vehicles, 2% for passengers, 5% for oversize on the international route, 25-cents for the capital surcharge (will go toward building a new ferry).
Two pilot programs to test fare changes and collections also are proposed; see more at wstc.wa.gov.
The proposed increase(s) must generate $407 million in fare revenue between July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2021, as required in the recently passed two-year state transportation budget for Washington State Ferries operations.
Comments on the proposed fare changes will be accepted through Monday, July 29, by email transc@wstc.wa.gov, specify Ferry Fares in the subject line, or “vote” on each proposed change at ferryfarecomments.participate.online.
