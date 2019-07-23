City council cancels late July meeting
The July 25 Stanwood City Council has been cancelled. The next meeting is slated for Aug. 8.
Agendas and meeting minutes are posted at ci.stanwood.wa.us. To inquire, call 360-629-2181.
Road sealing work on Camano this week
Island County Public Works is working several Camano Island roads this week, sweeping up excess gravel from chip-sealed roads and, weather permitting, applying the final surface called fog seal.
Fog seal is an overcoat of oil mixture that helps to retain the chip rock and to prevent moisture from penetrating the base asphalt surface. Chip seal application includes an oil layer, closely followed by a gravel layer (the “chip”) and rollers to orient the rock onto the oil. Sometimes an additional oil layer, called a fog seal, is applied.
Motorists can expect delays on these roads:
• North Camano Drive,
• South Camano Drive,
• Shumway,
• Camano Hill and
• Monticello.
Roadwork highlights
State and county road crews are working on roads in many areas. Check with WSDOT.wa.gov for details in your area.
• US 2: Everett to Snohomish: Weather-dependent work is planned for Aug. 2-5for highway and ramp resurfacing between SR 9 and I-5. Westbound lanes will close at 7 p.m. Friday and reopen by 4 a.m. Monday. Detour routes, 12 miles southbound and 10 miles northbound, will cause backups and delays for motorists.
• SR 530: Arlington to Darrington – two projects will likely cause traffic delays due to single lane reductions through Aug. 20. One area is near Lind Road east of Arlington; the other is north of Darrington.
• US 2: Everett trestle to Snohomish – weather-dependent work is planned for Aug. 2-5 for highway and ramp resurfacing between SR 9 and I-5. Westbound lanes will close at 7 p.m. Friday and reopen by 4 a.m. Monday. Detour routes, 12 miles southbound and 10 miles northbound, will cause backups and delays for motorists.
• US 2: Bickford to Gold Bar – motorists can expect numerous overnight ramp closures and single lane reductions for several weeks. Pilot car will alternate traffic nightly in several areas, Aug. 8-9, Aug. 12-16 and Aug. 18-19.
Comment on waste management plan
Island County Solid Waste will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room, 1 NE Sixth St., Coupeville, to take comments on the preliminary draft of the Solid Waste and Moderate Risk Waste Management Plan, which updates the plan prepared in 2014.
Copies of the plan are available at the Camano Annex, several locations on Whidbey or online at islandcountywa.gov. Written comments must be received by 4 p.m. July 31. Send by email to joanthag@co.island.wa.us or by mail to Island County Solid Waste Manager, PO Box 5000, Coupeville, WA 98239.
Comment on proposed ferry fare increases
Ferry customers and anyone with an interest in fares are being asked to comment on a new fare proposal to start in October. Washington State Transportation Commission has proposed increasing ferry fares twice in the coming 12 months.
On Oct. 1, the proposed fare increase is 2.5% for vehicles, 2% for passengers, 5% for oversize on the international route, 100% for no-show fee.
On May 1, 2020, additional increases are proposed of 2.5% for vehicles, 2% for passengers, 5% for oversize on the international route, 25 cents for the capital surcharge (will go toward building a new ferry).
Two pilot programs to test fare changes and collections also are proposed; see more at wstc.wa.gov.
The proposed increase(s) must generate $407 million in fare revenue between July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2021, as required in the recently passed two-year state transportation budget for Washington State Ferries operations.
Comments will be accepted through Monday, July 29, by email to transc@wstc.wa.gov, specify Ferry Fares in the subject line, or “vote” on each proposed change at
ferryfarecomments.participate.online.
SnoCo taking food, shelter applications
Snohomish County Emergency Food and Shelter Program is accepting applications for Phase 36 funding of emergency shelter and emergency food programs in Snohomish County. The National EFSP Board will award funds directly to nonprofit and government agencies only. Email mdillon@ywcaworks.org an application and instructions and to return it. Applications must be received by July 28. No late applications will be accepted.
Veterans job fair at JBLM
DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary are partnering in a hiring event on July 25 to attract, hire and retain military veterans and spouses in the greater Seattle area. The job fair is open to veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, reserve members and military spouses, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at American Lake Conference Center, 8085 NCO Beach Road, Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Find event registration and exhibitor information at bit.ly/JBLM072519.
