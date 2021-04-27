Snohomish County Parks survey
The Snohomish County Parks, Recreation & Tourism Division is conducting a survey to gather feedback about park facilities and programs as well as user priorities and information on barriers that might keep people away from the parks.
Community input will help the division decide where to focus efforts and public resources. The survey, available in 11 languages, is open through May 20. Survey: snocoparks.org
Camano Island road work scheduled
Road work that includes removing pavement, adding concrete then patching and resurfacing the roadway is scheduled to be completed by Friday, April 30, in the following locations:
- Rowe Road-Lucille Street, to the south end cul-de-sac of Rowe Road.
- Kodiak Avenue-Falcon Road, to Sun Mountain Court.
- Dallman Road-S. Camano Drive, to S. East Camano Drive.
- Sunnyshore Drive-S. East Camano Drive, to South Camano Drive.
- Moore Road-Utsalady Road, to the end of the county road.
Weekly unemployment initial claims drop
From April 11-17, there were 13,216 initial regular unemployment claims, down 23.5% from the prior week. In total, there were 414,414 total jobless claims, down 3.3% from the prior week, according to the Employment Security Department.
According to ESD, initial regular claims are 84% below weekly new claims applications during the same period last year during the pandemic.
In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed decreased from 1,707 to 1,407, down 17.6% from the prior week. In Island County, those claims filed decreased from 135 to 103, down 23.7% from the prior week.
Fish and Wildlife art contest
The Washington Invasive Species Council and state Department of Fish and Wildlife invite artists of all ages to participate in an art contest through May 14 as part of the “Don’t Let it Loose” campaign. The campaign explains the dangers of releasing unwanted pets and plants into the wild and highlights other ways to rehome them.
Art should depict pets or plants that people might release into Washington’s waters, parks and wildlands. Entries should convey that releasing invasive species can harm the state’s native plants and animals and include explanations or illustrations showing other options to rehome unwanted pets or plants.
Artists can submit a wide range of entries, including drawing, photography, dance, music and more. Winners will receive an award, ranging from stickers to gift cards, and have their entries displayed on the Washington Invasive Species Council and Fish and Wildlife websites. Information: tinyurl.com/dont-let-it-loose
Wild bird feeders can go back up — with caution
A drop in the number of reports of sick or dead birds across Northwest states means backyard bird feeders can be put up again — but with caution, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
An outbreak of salmonellosis in pine siskins and other songbirds had state staff asking people with bird feeders and baths to put them away for a few months earlier this winter to discourage wild birds from congregating and potentially passing salmonella bacteria to each other. When birds flock together in large numbers at feeders, they can transmit the disease through droppings and saliva.
Since Fish and Wildlife first put out word of the outbreak in early January, reports of sick or dead birds have decreased substantially.
People
Honor Role
Kailee Hood of Stanwood earned a place on the Spokane Falls Community College honor roll for winter quarter 2021.
Pets
Meet Kane at CASA
Kane is a sweet, lovable guy who is looking for his forever home. This 80-pound pooch is energetic and needs an active family. Kane likes children and does best with kids who understand dog behavior. As far as other pets in the home, he gets along with large, female dogs. He is crate-trained and knows some basic commands.
Appointments: 360-387-1902
Meetings
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board meets online at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 4. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
Stanwood City Council
The City Council meets online at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13. on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners
North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, at Station 99, 8117 267th St. NW, Stanwood. Information: 360-629-2184
Camano Island Fire & Rescue Board of Commissioners
Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board meets at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 10 at the Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: camanofire.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.