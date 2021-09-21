Thousands lose power in storm
Winds gusting to around 60 mph at times knocked down trees and limbs, causing several power outages from Friday afternoon into Saturday.
In all, about 8,600 Snohomish PUD customers lost power, mostly in the north Snohomish County area and on Camano Island, the utility said.
About 18 crews were in the field working Friday night and into Saturday. Nearly all customers were back in power by late Saturday night.
Travel advisories on area highways
Near Big Lake, travelers on Highway 9 should plan for delays through Sept. 24 at milepost 42.86 over Lake Creek Bridge. Traffic will be alternated, single-lane traffic through an automated signal while reinforcement is completed.
Mount Vernon travelers on Highway 538/East College Way may experience delays through mid-October as contractor crews for the state Department of Transportation prepare for and install a new fish-passable culvert at Logan Creek. Over the next two weeks, crews will work to clean and clear the area and divert the stream. Culvert installation is expected to start Sept. 27. Expect intermittent, daytime single lane closures in both directions on Highway 538/East College Way between mileposts 2.02 and 2.4 through mid-October.
Second-year award of pilot scholarship program
Skagit Valley College announced it was awarded $52,000 for a pilot scholarship program designed to assist Running Start students.
The program will cover the cost of books, course materials and/or student fees for eligible students during the 2021-2022 academic year. Students enrolled in eligible Running Start courses who qualify for free or reduced lunch, and who have a GPA of 2.0 or higher, are eligible for the scholarship.
Historic Farm in Snohomish County now protected
Washington Farmland Trust recently conserved the 94-acre Getchell Ranch in Snohomish County. The ranch is one of the oldest farmsteads in the area and has been in the same family for nearly 150 years. The ranch has been home to a diversity of farming operations including livestock, poultry, tree fruit, berries, corn, potatoes, pasture and hay.
Skagit County's Farmland Legacy program is celebrating 25 years of preserving Skagit farmland. The program has permanently protected more than 13,500 acres of high-quality and productive agricultural land.
Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Eric Lucas dies
Judge Eric Lucas, a graduate of Harvard University and the first Black judge to serve on Superior Court in Snohomish County, died earlier this month.
Lucas, 67, was an active and engaged member of Snohomish County NAACP and spent much of his time outside the halls of justice working with youths. He retired from the bench in January.
Staffing shortages tax state ferry system
A lack of Coast Guard-documented crew meant several ferries had to be taken out of service multiple times, disrupting travel between Anacortes and the San Juan Islands, and travel among the islands. Staffing shortages at Washington State Ferries resulted in 51 canceled sailings on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands route between Sept. 9 and 13.
Ferries spokesperson Dana Warr said dozens of crew members were not able to work because of COVID-19 diagnoses, quarantining and getting vaccinations. State Ferries has been dealing with crew shortages for months, well before the vaccine mandate was announced, leading to travel delays and disruptions. One challenge has been training new employees during COVID-19 lockdowns. This year the ferry system has hired 74 new deck employees, 60 new terminal employees, and 23 new engine room employees.
Fall is the time for flu shots
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people get vaccinated against the flu by the end of October.
Dr. Seth Cohen, medical director of infection prevention at UW Medical Center, said facing this year’s flu season should feel familiar: “The best thing to do to prevent that are all the other things that we're doing to prevent COVID: masking, handwashing and vaccinations."
Officials said it is safe to get both the flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time.
Autumn officially starts Wednesday afternoon
The fall equinox arrives at 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22 in the Northern Hemisphere. On the first day of fall, the Earth is oriented so that the sun is shining most directly on its side, rather than top or bottom.
The equinox occurs at the same moment worldwide. It is the astronomical start of the fall season in the Northern Hemisphere and of the spring season in the Southern Hemisphere. After the autumnal equinox, the sun begins to rise later and nightfall comes sooner. This ends with the December solstice, when the Stanwood-Camano area will see a mere 8 hours, 15 minutes of daylight.
Nutrient reduction project looks at the Salish Sea
Excess nutrients from humans are contributing to low oxygen levels in Puget Sound and harming aquatic life, according to experts.
Recent data from Salish Sea modeling predicts that reducing nutrients from both wastewater treatment plants and watershed sources will significantly improve oxygen levels across Puget Sound, according to the Puget Sound Nutrient Reduction Project.
From 1-3:30 p.m. on Sept. 28, the group is hosting a forum to discuss the results of the data with the state Department of Ecology’s modeling team and ideas on how to improve oxygen levels. For a link to the online forum, visit ecology.wa.gov.
People
Two local students receive honors from Southern New Hampshire University.
- Ann Music of Stanwood has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's summer 2021 dean's list.
- Christopher Josephson of Stanwood has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's summer 2021 president's list.
Pets
Pick a Pepper
Pepper, an outgoing, loving and social cat, is available. She is 5 and has gorgeous green eyes. Find Pepper at thenoahcenter.org 360-629-7055
Husky needs a home
If you have experience handling a husky/Nordic dog, JR is looking for a home with a fence and without small children. He is 2, and his full adult size is 54 pounds. He needs plenty of both physical and mental stimulation. He is smart, affectionate and will make a loyal companion for the right person. JR is at the Camano Animal Shelter, 360-387-1902.
Public meetings
Island County
- Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in the Commissioners Hearing Room in the Courthouse Annex Building, #B102, 1 NE 6th Street, Coupeville, with a videoconference link to Island County's Camano Administrative Building, 121 N. East Camano Drive, Camano. islandcountywa.gov/commissioners/Pages/Home.aspx
- Island County Council of Governments meets at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22. The meeting is virtual via Starleaf, follow the link from the Island County website.
- Camano Island Fire & Rescue Board of Commission meets at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at the Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd Camano Island or via Zoom. camanofire.com
Stanwood-Camano
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets in executive session at 5 p.m. Sept. 21, at 26920 Pioneer Highway, in Stanwood. The regular meeting follows at 6 p.m. in the Administration and Resource Center Board Room, with in person attendance following current COVID safety protocols. It will also stream online at Zoom. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
- Stanwood Camano School District Superintendent Deborah Rumbaugh is hosting a listening session to provide an opportunity for parents, students and staff to provide input, ideas and perspectives about schools, 6-7 p.m. Sept. 28, at Cedarhome Elementary, 27911 68th Ave. NW Stanwood.
- Stanwood City Council meets online at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
- Stanwood Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
Snohomish County
- Snohomish County District Committee meets 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, via Zoom. For questions or comments email contact.council@co.snohomish.wa.us Links to agendas, meeting minutes and video: snohomishcountywa.gov/172/County-Council
- North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, on Zoom. Information: northcountyfireems.com
