Roadwork set for Highway 532, Pioneer Highway
Snohomish County plans to resurface more than 90 miles of roads in July, including Highway 532 from Stanwood to Interstate 5 and Pioneer Highway from Stanwood to I-5.
“We evaluate the unincorporated Snohomish County roads and then develop and maintain a multi-year plan to preserve them in the most cost-effective way,” Snohomish County Engineer Doug McCormick said.
As part of the pre-level work, crews will patch potholes and improve uneven or failing pavement prior to completing the chip seal work. Chip sealing extends the life of the road surface for an additional seven to 10 years, saving the county money as the cost is about one-third of asphalt overlay.
Arts Guild awards scholarships
Stanwood Camano Arts Guild is hosting a scholarship artist reception event from 5-7 p.m. June 4 at the Guilded Gallery, 8702 271st Street NW Stanwood.
Every year, the guild awards scholarships to Stanwood High School students who intend to pursue a career in the arts. In addition to the award, candidates for the scholarship will participate in a Scholarship Show at the gallery from June 1-18.
Registration opens for summer art classes
The Stanwood Camano Arts Advocacy Commission and Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano are collaborating on a summer art class series for youths. Classes will be during July and August and require registration. Classes will be held at the Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano and will be taught by local artists.
There will be an “Art of Photography” class designed for ages 12-18 where students will learn about the elements of art through the medium of photography and a “Dive Into Color” class designed for ages 5-18 with different activities for the age groups doing a variety of different art projects using different mediums.
Scholarships are available on a limited basis. Register at crc-sc.org or call 360-629-5257 ext. 1002.
Salmonella outbreak linked to peanut butter
The state Department of Health is working with local and federal public health partners to investigate a case of salmonella that is likely linked to consuming contaminated Jif brand peanut butter products. A Whitman County resident has a confirmed case of salmonella associated with a nationwide peanut butter outbreak involving 11 other states.
The J.M. Smucker Co. has issued a voluntary recall for select Jif peanut butter products sold in the U.S. due to potential salmonella contamination. Consumers should immediately dispose of Jif peanut butter with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425, with “425” at the end of the first seven numbers, and refrain from eating the recalled product. Lot codes are included alongside best-if-used-by date. Consumer should also wash and sanitize utensils that may have touched the recalled product.
Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.
Health officials 'strongly recommend' masks
State health officials last week said they are “strongly recommending” people to wear masks and think twice about crowded areas as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations trend upward. But masks are not required at this point.
“This is the time to remind ourselves that this pandemic is not over,” state Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah said in a Wednesday news conference. “In indoor settings that are crowded or in confined places, we absolutely want you to wear a mask.”
Snohomish County health officials earlier this month made a similar plea, urging people to consider wearing masks in public. The county and state’s COVID-19 cases have continued to gradually tick upward.
Church Creek Park closed till July
Stanwood's popular Church Creek Park will closed May 30 as crews work on a nearby sewer line. The park features a new playground, a ball field, amphitheater, walking trails and a disc golf course.
City officials said they plan to reopen the park in mid-July, dependent on the weather and potential unforeseen construction-related items.
People
Locals earn AAUW honors
The Stanwood Camano branch of American Association of University Women recently honored junior-year high school girls from Stanwood High for their exceptional academic abilities in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). Nominated by their faculty and counselors, the girls were presented digital charging stations and certificates at the dessert reception. The girls being honored were Lael ten Hoopen (engineering), Lindsey Khoury (science), Maggie Flickner (technology) and Quinn Weller.
Pets
Save Salem
Salem is a 9-year-old black cat looking for his forever home. Salem can be a bit shy, but is a sweet guy once he warms up. Salem would do best in an adult-only home as kids tend to overwhelm him. Information: camanoanimalshelter.com
- The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners' Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov.
- The Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at the Fire Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
- North County Fire & EMS Board of Commission meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
- Stanwood City Council meets in person at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 9, in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Information: stanwoodwa.org
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 7. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu.
