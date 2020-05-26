Safe Harbor Free Clinic goes virtual
On April 15, Stanwood’s Safe Harbor Free Clinic, which provides free health care for those underinsured or without health insurance, went live with virtual visits. The clinic Medical Director Keith Erickson, PA-C, chatted, queried, ordered lab work and prescribed medication for individuals from Stanwood, Edmonds, Mount Vernon and Marysville. The patients joined the video call using a smartphone, computer, or tablet.
The clinic had suspended operations in mid-March to reduce spread of coronavirus.
According to a clinic news release, telemedicine will be the mainstay of patient care until the stay-home order is relaxed. Once in-person visits are again possible, virtual visits will continue. Patients without transportation or those whose healthcare needs can be managed via a video call can continue to schedule virtual visits. For information, visit safeharborfreeclinic.org or call 425-870-7384.
Tulalip Resort Casino reopening
The Tulalip Resort Casino announced Wednesday it will reopen its doors at noon Tuesday, May 26. Casino officials said that staff will conduct daily deep cleaning on the casino floor, hotel and throughout the entire property. Hand sanitizer stations are readily available, and the casino will enforce social distancing by limiting the number of guests, officials said in a news release. The new hours are 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday-Friday and 24 hours Saturday and Sunday.
All nightclub and entertainment venues including shows have been canceled and will remain closed until further notice. Restaurant table configurations, barstools and seating have been adjusted to allow for proper social distancing. Limited entrances will be accessible to maintain an accurate guest count.
The Stilliguamish Tribe of Indians reopened their Angel of the Winds Casino and Resort north of Arlington earlier in May.
SVC announces summer quarter will be offered mostly online
Summer Quarter at Skagit Valley College starts Monday, July 6, and classes will be offered online and/or in a controlled lab environment. Registration for summer quarter is open for continuing and new students. Visit skagit.edu/summer-2020.
Canada, U.S. extend border closure
Canada and the United States are extending their agreement to keep the border closed to nonessential travel until June 21 during the coronavirus pandemic. The two governments announced a 30-day extension of the restrictions last month.
Local agencies plan to trap hornets
Several Skagit County agencies have banded together to catch an unwelcome new arrival — the Asian giant hornet. County, city and tribal governments have been given traps to catch the predatory insect. Some of the traps have been set up, with more to be installed soon.
Anacortes Parks and Recreation Director Jonn Lunsford said 10 traps have been dispersed among the agencies. The first Asian giant hornets spotted in the U.S. were seen in Blaine late last year. They are especially large and dangerous predators that prey on other insects including wasps and honey bees.
People
Local pastor retires
The Rev. Dan Sailer, with Stanwood United Methodist Church, is retiring June 30 after 40 years of serving various congregations in Washington. Sailer has served the Stanwood United Methodist Church for the past 12 years.
At 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 14, a “drive-in” church service will be offered in the large parking lot, at 27128 102nd Drive NW. Following the guidelines for drive-in church services, people are asked to have one household per vehicle and to remain in vehicles for the duration of the event. Parking attendants will be on hand to direct cars to the designated parking spots.
For information, call 360-629-9555.
Meetings
Stanwood City Council will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 28. See stanwoodwa.org for details.
