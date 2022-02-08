Stanwood-Camano school levy results Tuesday
Results from the Stanwood Camano School District’s four-year Facilities and Technology Levy will be available online Tuesday night. Visit SCnews.com after 8 p.m. for coverage.
If approved, the replacement levy would collect about $10.3 million over four years at a tax rate of about 27 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, which is about $108 a year on a $400,000 home and roughly the same as the expiring levy.
The district's Facilities and Technology Levy Committee has prioritized about 50 requests from across all schools. About half of the levy would be spent on facility projects and the other half on technology.
SCAF has $200,000 in local scholarships available
The Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation has opened the application period for the 2022 high school scholarship cycle. More than 200 scholarships are available to graduating high school seniors who live within the Stanwood-Camano School District, including home-schooled students and those who attend private schools outside of the area.
This year includes the addition of the following new scholarships: Cascade Valley Hospital Medical Staff, Celebrating 30 Years–NorthSound Physical Therapy, Chappel Family Memorial, Child Care/Early Childhood Education, Gilroy-Matzke Fine Arts Scholarship, Hair by Kerrie, Jenkins Alumnus, JR Richeson Musical, Northend Family, Rose Emilia Memorial, Sandra Ochoa-Buenrostro Memorial, Schlagel Insurance Agency.
The lists of available scholarships and instructions for application are available at s-caf.org/hs_scholarships. The deadline is 4 p.m. March 14. Call 360-770-5842 or email natalie@s-caf.org.
Washington opens history contest for students
Students in grades K-12 are eligible to participate in the “What’s in a Place Name?” contest, which offers students the opportunity to explore their neighborhoods and identify a sign or label on a public place named after a person, location or landmark that is part of Washington’s history.
The contest is sponsored by Legacy Washington, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State. Entries may be submitted in multiple formats, including — but not limited to — written (essay, poetry, play, zine), visual (painting, photo essay, collage), audio (podcast, song), audiovisual (film, documentary), and interactive (app). The prize is $100, and the deadline is May 15.
Information: primarilywashington.org
AAUW accepting scholarship applications
American Association of University Women Stanwood-Camano branch president India Nishi announced that the group’s three available scholarships increased to $6,000 each in recognition of increased tuition costs for higher education.
“Our scholarships are unique in that they reach university students of our community who are juniors, seniors or in a Master’s degree program at a certified university,” Nishi said in a news release. “Sometimes the money just runs out after the first two years, and hopefully, this can help make a difference in their success stories.”
AAUW’s mission is to support and advance gender equality through research, education and advocacy. Students studying sports psychology, chemical engineering and mental health counseling were recipients of the scholarships in 2021.
Applications for university students in their junior or senior year or master’s degree program will be accepted until April 30. Students must be residents of Stanwood, Arlington or Camano Island area or are graduates of Arlington, Lakewood, Stanwood or Lincoln Hill high schools. Apply at aauwsc.org/scholarship.
The group is also working with local schools to select 12 girls entering 8th grade for scholarships to the Tech Trek Summer Camp in July at Pacific Lutheran University.
IRS warning: Beware of scammers year-round
Internal Revenue Service officials said people need to protect their personal and financial information, especially during tax season. A handful of schemes are attempted that try to trick people out of their hard-earned money. They range from text message scams to e-mail and phone scams.
Last year, there was an uptick in text messages impersonating the IRS. But the IRS does not use text messages to discuss personal tax issues, such as those involving bills or refunds. The IRS also does not send taxpayers messages via social media platforms.
IRS officials also say to watch out for claims of unemployment or other benefit payments for which they never applied. Individuals may be victims of unemployment identity theft if they received mail from a government agency about an unemployment claim or payment for which they did not file or received an IRS Form 1099-G.
The IRS also does not initiate contact with taxpayers by email to request personal or financial information. If a taxpayer receives an unsolicited email that appears to be from either the IRS, report it by sending it as an attachment to phishing@irs.gov.
The IRS also does not leave pre-recorded, urgent or threatening messages over the phone. In variations of a common phone scam, victims are told if they do not call back, a warrant will be issued for their arrest.
Snohomish County Treasurer providing passport services
The Snohomish County Treasurer’s Office is now offering U.S. Passport services at the customer service center on the first floor of the Robert J. Drewel Administration East Building in downtown Everett.
Walk-ins are not accepted at this time. Make appointments at snohomishcountywa.gov/Treasurer.
Stanwood’s American Legion partners with Wreaths Across America
Stanwood American Legion Post 92 has joined the national program of Wreaths Across America, and local officials are inviting area residents to participate.
The program places wreaths on veterans’ graves at 2,500 locations across the United States. Locally, 502 graves of veterans have been identified in Anderson Cemetery, and the American Legion is seeking citizens to assist in laying the wreaths on Dec. 17.
The Post will launch its effort with a Presidents Day celebration on Feb. 21 at the legion’s hall from noon to 2 p.m. featuring a talk from Richard Hanks on “The Life and Legacy of Abraham Lincoln.” Admission is free, but donations will go toward repairing the Post’s building at 26921 88th Ave. NW in Stanwood.
Island County Commissioner hosting virtual Town Hall
Island County Commissioner Janet St. Clair will discuss broadband internet expansion efforts in Island County and the results of the Broadband Feasibility Study.
The event is 4:30-5:30 p.m. Feb. 10 on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87376358867.
There will be a Q&A opportunity for general Island County issues.
People
Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation announces new director
The Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation Board announced that Christina Kourteva is the new executive director.
The foundation's mission is to mobilize people and resources to expand the reach of library services, promote civic engagement and foster a lifetime of learning.
Pets
Meet Rylee
Rylee, a 6-year-old pit bull, is as sweet and goofy as they come. She gets along well with people of all ages but could be too much for small children as she gets excited and wants to play. Rylee is potty trained and crate trained. She would be best as an only pet. Call the Camano Animal Shelter at 360-387-1902.
Public meetings
- The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the online meeting link in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov.
North County Fire & EMS Board of Commission meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
Stanwood City Council will meet 5 p.m. Feb. 10 for a special workshop and then at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 for a regular meeting, both via Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
Camano Island Fire & Rescue Board of Commission meets at 4:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at the Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island or via Zoom. Information: camanofire.com
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu.
