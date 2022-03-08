SCAF has $200,000 in local scholarships available
The Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation has opened the application period for the 2022 high school scholarship cycle. More than 200 scholarships are available to graduating high school seniors who live within the Stanwood-Camano School District, including home-schooled students and those who attend private schools outside of the area.
This year includes the addition of the following new scholarships: Cascade Valley Hospital Medical Staff, Celebrating 30 Years–NorthSound Physical Therapy, Chappel Family Memorial, Child Care/Early Childhood Education, Gilroy-Matzke Fine Arts Scholarship, Hair by Kerrie, Jenkins Alumnus, JR Richeson Musical, Northend Family, Rose Emilia Memorial, Sandra Ochoa-Buenrostro Memorial, Schlagel Insurance Agency.
The lists of scholarships and application instructions are available at s-caf.org/hs_scholarships. The deadline is 4 p.m. March 14. Call 360-770-5842 or email natalie@s-caf.org.
Stillaguamish River sees minor flooding
A strong weather system last week dumped more than 4 inches of rain in the Cascade foothills over 36 hours, pushing the Stillaguamish River into flood stage on March 1.
The river crested at about 16.7 feet, which is still in the "minor" flood stage but high enough to close a handful of roads in the valley.
It was the seventh time this winter the river has risen into flood stage and the highest crest since the river reached 19.44 feet on Feb. 1, 2020.
2 State Parks free days this month
No Discover Pass is required at State Parks on Wednesday, March 9, in honor of Billy Frank Jr.’s birthday, and on Saturday, March 19, in recognition of Washington State Parks’ birthday.
Billy Frank Jr. (1931-2014) was an environmental activist and former chair of the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission. His lifelong dedication to protecting endangered salmon and restoring justice for the Nisqually Tribe helped shape Washington’s environmental laws and expanded treaty rights for Native Americans nationwide. He was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015.
The free days align with legislation that created the Discover Pass, which costs $30 for an annual pass or $10 for a one-day permit. The remaining 2022 State Parks free days:
- April 22 — Earth Day
- Saturday, June 11 — National Get Outdoors Day
- Sunday, June 12 — Free Fishing Weekend
- Sunday, June 19 — Juneteenth
- Saturday, Sept. 24 — National Public Lands Day
- Monday, Oct. 10 — World Mental Health Day
- Friday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day
- Friday, Nov. 25 — Native American Heritage Day
People
Local students earn honors
Camano Island residents Lucy Cunningham and Michael Wolf were named to the Biola University dean's list in fall 2021. Biola students are placed on the dean's list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.
Pets
Meet Kalina
This cat loves to hold you close and be next to you. She can be picky about being petted but will give you a warning when she is done. Kalina does stress easily and may hide when taken home, so give her time. Once she trusts you, she is a loving, devoted girl. Kalina will need to be the only animal in a low-stress home. Call Camano Animal Shelter at 360-387-1902 or visit camanoanimalshelter.com
Public meetings
- The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov.
North County Fire & EMS Board of Commission meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
Stanwood City Council will meet March 10 for a special workshop meeting at 5 p.m. followed by a regular meeting at 7 p.m., both via Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
- The Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meets at 4:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. Information: camanofire.com
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 15. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu.
