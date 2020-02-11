Local news
Student can participate in mock election
In conjunction with Washington's upcoming presidential primary in March, Secretary of State Kim Wyman has launched a special Student Mock Election for students to learn more about the state’s presidential primary.
The Mock Election will run through March 10, and is a nonpartisan educational event that teaches youth how to become informed voters. Students will have an opportunity to vote for the candidate they believe should receive the Democratic or Republican parties’ nominations for U.S. president. Votes will be cast on real paper, just as adult voters do throughout Washington.
Ballots and tabulation sheets are available for download and printing at sos.wa.gov/elections/mock-election.
School Board OKs donations
The Stanwood-Camano School Board met briefly Feb. 4 to hear a report about the district's alternative learning programs, approve a consent agenda and accept $1,750 in donations.
Donations included: $101 from the Stanwood High School Band Boosters for the band performance at the Lights of Christmas on Dec. 5; $275 from the Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians for the Twin City Elementary fifth-grade visit to the fish hatchery on Dec. 10; $240 from the Camano Island Friends of the Library for the Utsalady Elementary field trips to the library on Jan. 8-10; $184 from the Utsalady Booster Club for the Utsalady Elementary fifth-grade visit to the fish hatchery on Dec. 5, and Fusion Choir visit to Elger Bay to perform in concert on Dec. 12; and the Utsalady Booster Club donated $924 to cover the Eagle Enrichment stipend for the Utsalady Elementary Robotics class from Sept. 16 through Dec. 2.
Stanwood opens Hi-Q competition
The annual Hi-Q competition began on Feb. 4, and Stanwood took second place in the opener, finishing behind the visiting Meadowdale Mavericks. The Spartans trailed Meadowdale at the halfway point 25-20. The visiting Jackson Timberwolves had four points at the midway point.
Stanwood and Jackson each managed 11 second half points, with the Spartans strongest in world history and the Timberwolves snagging the concluding math toss-up. Final scores were Meadowdale 43, Stanwood 31 and Jackson 15.
Round two competition continues with Marysville-Getchell hosting Lake Stevens and Stanwood on Feb. 10. Total points scored in three matches determine playoff positions. Visitors are welcome to attend matches. Call the host schools to confirm time and ensure seating.
Rep. Smith to host phone town hall
State Rep. Norma Smith, R-Clinton, will host a telephone town hall meeting from 6-7 p.m. Feb. 20. Residents of the 10th District can call 360-776-3571 to listen and participate.
The 60-day legislative session is scheduled to end March 12.
Bill introduced to improve school safety nationwide
On Feb. 5, U.S. Reps. Rick Larsen, D-Washington and Susan Brooks, R-Indiana, co-chairs of the Congressional School Safety Caucus, introduced bipartisan legislation to improve security and safety measures in schools nationwide. The School Safety Act would reauthorize the Secure Our Schools program to provide critical funding to local, state and tribal governments to help meet schools’ individual security needs, such as training for students and school personnel, and updated security infrastructure.
Larsen has been an advocate for investing in school safety initiatives. In 2014, following a tragic shooting at Marysville-Pilchuck High School, Larsen met with students, school administrators, police officers and the community to discuss school safety. As a result of these meetings, he introduced legislation to reauthorize the Secure Our Schools program. In 2016, Larsen launched the bipartisan School Safety Caucus with Brooks to provide a forum for Congress to focus on best practices for school safety and investments to help schools meet safety needs.
Flu remains active in state
Flu activity remains elevated in Washington as 62 lab-confirmed influenza deaths have been reported as of Feb. 1 for the 2019-20 season. There have also been 25 influenza-like illness outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
The most effective prevention method is the flu shot — and it’s not too late to get one, officials said. Beyond that, experts urge people to wash hands, stay home if unwell and wear a mask if seeking treatment at a clinic.
Government meetings
Fire commissioners meetings scheduled
- The North County Fire/EMS Fire Commissioners meet at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Station 99, Stanwood.
- Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the Fire Administration office, Camano Island.
School Board to meet
- The Stanwood-Camano School Board will next meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 18 in the Administration & Resource Center Board Room.
City meetings
- Stanwood City Council meets twice on Thursday, Feb. 13, — first at 5 p.m. to discuss the results of a city survey and civic campus financial plans, — then at 7 p.m. the regular meeting includes a first reading of an ordinance amending gambling tax rates.
- Stanwood Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, in the Stanwood Fire Station.
People
Dean's List
Riley Cunningham of Camano Island was named to the Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester at Wheaton College. The criteria is a 3.5 grade point average or higher.
Local students serve at Senate pages
Stanwood students Jerry Coleman and Hailey Sarber recently spent a week serving as pages for the Washington State Senate at the Capitol in Olympia.
The homeschooled sophomores were sponsored by the 10th Legislative District Sen. Ron Muzzall.
The Senate page program allows students to spend a week working at the Legislature. They transport documents and messages between offices, spend time in the Senate chamber and attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. Students also draft their own bills and engage in a mock session.
Island County Coastal volunteer of the year
Nicole Luce was awarded the 2020 Jan Holmes Island County Coastal Volunteer or the Year award on Feb. 1 before a crowd of over 600 attendees at Sound Waters University.
The award is hosted by Island County Marine Resources Committee, Sound Water Stewards and Washington State University Extension — Island County. It is awarded annually to a volunteer who has demonstrated exceptional volunteer service relating to the health of Island County’s marine environment. Since taking WSU Beach Watchers training in 1997, Luce has volunteered about 6,400 hours on various projects.
Pets
Pet of the Week
Leia is a dedicated petite lap cat. She will chirp a quick “hello” in your direction and then plant herself on your lap and burrow her head in for a nice little nap. Leia has sassy moments and doesn't appreciate the exuberance of children. She seems to do fine with other cats. Contact the NOAH Center, 31300 Brandstrom Road, Stanwood. Information: 360-629-7005
Scholarships and Grants
Scholarship applications being accepted
The Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation is accepting applications for its 2020 high school scholarships.
More than 200 scholarships are available for graduating high school seniors living within the Stanwood-Camano School District, including home-schooled students and those who attend private schools outside of the area. This year includes the addition of several new scholarships: Daniel E. Moss Memorial, Eldon Allen Memorial, Floyd & Delores Jones Memorial, Joey Dettrich Baseball Foundation Scholarship, North 48 Real Estate Scholarship, Penny Buse Scholarship, Shields-Life Long Learning-SCP Alumni Scholarship, Theresa E. Nicholas Memorial Scholarship and Triplett Scholarship.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. March 9. Visit caf.org/hs_scholarships.
Stanwood is accepting scholarship applications
The City of Stanwood is accepting applications for the Association of Washington Cities Center for Quality Communities Scholarship Fund. The scholarship is available through a statewide competitive process for students who are actively engaged in their city government or community and plan to attend post-secondary school in fall 2020.
Washington students who are high school or home-school seniors seniors or studying for a GED in spring/summer 2020. Applicants must be planning to continue their education at an accredited college or trade school in the 2020-2021 academic year on a half-time or more basis. Applicants must also be involved with a city government or with a community/school leadership activity.
Applications are due by Feb. 21.Visit www.ci.stanwood.wa.us or cfqc.org.
Snohomish County small grant program supports arts
Snohomish County’s Arts Commission is accepting grant applications from public and nonprofit agencies for 2020 for projects that support the creative community involved in the arts and cultural enrichment. The Arts Commission has $24,000 available. The applications are due 5 p.m. Feb. 28. The commission developed this small grant program as a way to support a wide range of cultural opportunities that celebrate, appreciate and participate in the diverse arts and culture of the county.
Projects must demonstrate a public benefit enhancing the arts in the community to be eligible. Refer to the application for additional eligibility requirements. Applications are available at snocoarts.org or by contacting Jeremy Husby at 425-388-6601.
State accepts grant applications for outdoor projects
The state Recreation and Conservation Office will begin accepting applications in mid-February for grants to build parks, trails, ball fields and boat moorage as well as to conserve wildlife habitat and working farms and forests. The grants are the largest source of state funding for many of Washington’s outdoor recreation experiences and the sole source of state funding for conserving working farms and forests. This is the only opportunity to apply for these grants until 2022. Visit rco.wa.gov.
Election news
Ballots for school levy due Feb. 11
Ballots are due Tuesday to decide on replacing an expiring four-year school levy.
As of Friday, nearly 30% of ballots have been returned in both Snohomish and Island counties.
The Educational Programs & Operations levy would amount to $1.70 per $1,000 of assessed property value. That would keep the district’s total tax burden at about $3.29, below the $3.51 the School Board has promised voters. The total $3.29 per $1,000 rate includes a Facilities and Technology Levy and the bond for the new high school campus.
Check SCnews.com Tuesday night for results.
Meet Democrat candidates
Camano Island Democrats are hosting an event 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 to meet with Legislative District 10 candidates Helen Price Johnson, Senate; and Suzanne Woodard, House. Meet Nathan Howard, candidate for Island County commissioner. Bring questions at Vista Madrona fire station, 273 N. West Camano Drive. Camanoislanddemocrats.com; camanoislanddemocrats@gmail.com
Republican Club to meet
Republicans meet at noon, Tuesday, Feb. 25. Camano Island Women’s Republican Club will host two speakers from the Washington State Republican Party to talk about the President Trump reelection campaign. Lunch is $5 at Lost Lake Club House, 1469 Lake Drive, Camano.
Learn about 10th District 2020 Democratic caucus
Island County Democrats will hold a public information meeting about this year’s caucus process at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at the blue Camano Multi-Purpose Center, 141 N. East Camano Drive. For information: chair@10thLDDemocrats.org
The March 10 presidential primary vote replaces the precinct caucuses for Democrats. Democratic voters in the primary will decide the number of delegates for each candidate still running.
Legislative District 10 will choose delegates at district caucuses on May 3 in three locations: Island County at Coupeville High School, Skagit at Mount Vernon High School and Snohomish County at Snohomish County PUD.
Island County GOP announce 2020 caucus
The Island County Republican Party will hold its 2020 Republican caucus on Camano Island. The caucus will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Utsalady Elementary, 608 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Doors open for registration at 9:30 a.m.
The caucus is the first step toward the Republican nomination for president. Attendees will elect delegates to the county convention, to be held April 4 in Oak Harbor. The county convention will elect delegates to the state convention, which in turn will elect delegates to the Republican National Convention.
“Precinct caucuses are the party’s grassroots coming together," ICRP chairman Allen McPheeters said. "It’s a great opportunity to discuss issues and concerns and to help shape the county’s platform for the 2020 elections.”
Information: 360-279-1197 or email islandcountygop@gmail.com
