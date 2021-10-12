Stanwood-Camano School District gets grant
The Stanwood-Camano School Board during its Oct. 7 meeting accepted a grant from the Snohomish County Health District that will pay for two new staff to support the district's efforts to reduce the spread of COVID in schools. The grant will pay for the two new employees for this school year.
The board also accepted two donations, including $2,000 from the Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation to be split between Stanwood Middle School and Port Susan Middle School to assist students in need with instrument rentals, instrument repairs or purchase of needed instruments. The board also accepted $100 from Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in support of the math and science departments at Stanwood Middle School.
Local candidate forum online Wednesday
The American Association of University Women will host a local candidates forum online via Zoom starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13. Candidates will have three minutes for an introduction, and a moderator will ask viewer-submitted questions. Register and submit questions at aauwsc.org.
Salmon fishing season extended
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife extended salmon fishing on the Skagit and Cascade rivers because enough coho salmon are returning, officials said. On the Skagit River, fishing is allowed from the mouth of the river to the Cascade River Road bridge in Marblemount. Fishing will be allowed through Oct. 24.
Public feedback sought for fishing rules
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking public comment as it updates a variety of fishing rules and regulations. See proposed changes and submit comments at publicinput.com/RecFishing. The comment period is open until Dec. 4.
State insures long-term care
The state is requiring all Washington workers to have a long-term care plan either through WA Cares or through private insurance. The WA Cares Act was signed into law in 2019 and requires employers to deduct 58 cents per $100 earned as a payroll tax from each paycheck. The tax will be paid into WA Cares, a state-run long-term care plan. The new law goes into effect Jan. 1. Those with an existing long-term care insurance policy before Nov. 1 can apply for an exemption at wacaresfund.wa.gov.
Public meetings
- Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners Hearing Room at Island County Annex Building. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners
- North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, on Zoom. Information: northcountyfireems.com
- Stanwood City Council will hold a special meeting online at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct, 14, to review two survey results regarding Highway 532 traffic and also waste and recycling services. stanwoodwa.org
- Stanwood City Council meets online at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19. In person attendance will follow current COVID safety protocols in the administrative building, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Zoom information: stanwood.wednet.edu
- Camano Island Fire & Rescue Board of Commission meets at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at the Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island or via Zoom. Information: camanofire.com
- Stanwood Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
