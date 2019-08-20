Public hearing on school budget
Stanwood-Camano School Board will hold a public hearing on the district’s budget during its meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, in the Administration Boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. See stanwood.wednet.edu, School Board, or call 360-629-1222 to inquire.
St. Clair to host Camano town hall
Island County Commissioner Janet St. Clair hosts a conversation Thursday, Aug. 22, 5:30-7 p.m. in the blue Island County Multi-Purpose Center, 141 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Island. Human Services Director Jackie Henderson and Island County Sheriff Rick Felici will offer their insights and answer questions on efforts to reduce crime and homelessness by connecting people to the services they need.
Area roadwork this week
Island County Public Works will apply hot mix asphalt overlays on several Camano Island road surfaces this week (Aug. 19-23), depending on weather.
• East Camano Drive: Shumway Road to Dallman Road,
• West Camano Drive: Madrona Beach Road to S. Sunset Drive
• North Camano Drive: Loon Asea Lane to Utsalady Point Road.
I-5, south of Stanwood, Pilchuck Creek Bridge, between Exits 210 and 212: Expect right lane and ramp closures from 1 p.m. Aug. 25 to 5 a.m. Aug. 26 while repair work is finished.
See wsdot.wa.gov for roadwork updates in numerous other areas.
City taking public input on development
Stanwood is accepting public requests until Aug. 30 for amendments to the city’s Comprehensive Plan or Development Standards. Requests might include changes to land use designations or text amendments to the elements, goals, policies and/or zoning map or text changes. The Comprehensive Plan is the city‘s 20-year development plan.
The Stanwood Planning Commission reviews amendment applications and may consider related zoning changes concurrently. After a public hearing, Planning makes recommendations to City Council, which makes the final decision.
Submit information on the city’s application form, available online at ci.stanwood.wa.us or at City Hall, 10220 270th St. NW, Stanwood. Call 360-629-2181 to inquire.
Wastewater facilities earn Ecology awards
Stanwood and Warm Beach wastewater treatment plants have been recognized as fully compliant and top-performing facilities. The state Department of Ecology announced Aug. 5 that both sites are among the 110 plants statewide to receive Ecology’s Outstanding Performance award.
Ecology evaluated more than 300 plants operating in Washington to determine if they were meeting the state pollution limits and permit requirements, which include: monitoring, reporting, spill prevention planning, pretreatment, and operational demands.
Nearly a third of all systems across the state achieved full compliance with their water quality permits in 2018. Among the award recipients were eight treatment plants in Snohomish County, four facilities in Island County and five city plants in Skagit County.
Ecology also acknowledged wastewater treatment plant operators, noting the critical role they play in keeping Washington’s waters clean.
Reward offered for arson tips
Marysville Police Department seeks tips from the public for its arson investigation into the Aug. 1 structure fire at Cedarcrest Middle School. The fire destroyed a portable building and caused an estimated $73,000 or more in losses and damage to recently renovated structures. An $11,000 reward is offered. Call Detective Chris Jones, 360-683-8300, with information.
Report smoke, fire tips to 911
The state Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to report any smoke or wildfire tips as wildfire season continues.
Janet Pearce, DNR Communications Manager, in a DNR news release advises residents to immediately report smoke or outdoor fires to 911 and give the location address.
“We would rather check out false alarms or the same incident multiple times than have something go unreported,” she said. “We need the public’s help to detect and notify us of fires.”
Diversity, equity, inclusion referendum OK for ballot
Referendum 88 was signed by enough Washington registered voters to qualify for the General Election, according to Secretary of State Kim Wyman on Wednesday. R-88 collected 213,268 signatures by the July 27 qualifying deadline; the minimum required was 129,811 signatures.
R-88 was filed by the American Coalition for Equality to repeal Initiative 1000, passed earlier this year by the Legislature, to overturn Washington’s 20-year-old voter-approved ban on affirmative action.
R-88’s intent is to guarantee equal opportunity and access, without quotas or preferential treatment, in public education, employment and contracting and establish a commission to oversee diversity, equity and inclusion. The commission will have 29 members, 25 executive and four legislative. See full text of the measures at sos.wa.gov.
Ecology seeks comment on oil spill plan updates
Large oil handling facilities, vessels and pipelines in Washington are required to have oil spill contingency plans, separate from requirements for railroads. In 2018, the Legislature passed a bill directing the Washington Department of Ecology to amend the Oil Spill Contingency Plan Rule, particularly the cleanup of sinking oils, which are difficult to remove if spilled.
Ecology is proposing amendments to require increased response capability for spills of oils that may submerge or sink; establish requirements for spill management teams; require complex, large-scale drills for contingency plan holders; require consistent standards for training, operations and response technology; and establish standards for oiled-wildlife response service providers.
Public comments on the changes can be submitted until Oct. 6 at ecy.wa.gov.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.