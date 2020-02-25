News Briefs
Cedarhome Elementary raises money for Australian Red Cross
Students, staff and families at Cedarhome Elementary school recently collected $3,800 in a coin drive to benefit the Australian Red Cross Relief and Recovery agency.
Students were made aware of the recent devastation in Australia due to wildfires burning extensively in a season of extreme drought. Homes, animals and habitats were lost or severely affected by the fires. Cedarhome Elementary was happy to send the raised money to the land "down under." The Cedarhome Elementary Parent Teacher Organization assisted the students and staff during the two week coin drive.
Climate action in Snohomish County
On Feb. 20, Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers launched the new 13-member Ad Hoc Climate Action Advisory Committee. The Committee is charged with providing recommendations to the County Executive and Council as the county updates its Sustainable Operations Action Plan and subsequently develops a new countywide Climate Action Plan.
“Climate change is here. As a fisheries biologist, I understand the science and the effects of climate change. If we do not take action and continue to prepare, our economy and quality of life will suffer,” Somers said. “We have all seen firsthand the impacts of climate change with recent years’ storms, fires, and slides. This new committee will help us develop effective plans to address climate change for county government operations, as well as countywide. We are fortunate to have a committee of multiple perspectives to provide input and ensure we are hearing from across our community.”
Committee members bring expertise to the planning process and serve as a link to the community to help increase engagement on climate change. Once adopted, these plans will institute new policies, programs, and practices to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, address climate change, protect public health, build more resilient communities, and preserve the natural environment in Snohomish County. Visit the County’s Climate Action Advisory Committee website for more information and to access meeting notes: snohomishcountywa.gov/5489/Climate-Action-Advisory-Committee.
Snohomish County man recovers from coronavirus
A Snohomish County man who was the first U.S. case of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has fully recovered from the virus, the Snohomish Health District announced Friday. The man was released from home isolation and can go about regular activities.
“We cannot thank him enough for his patience and cooperation throughout the entire process,” the health district said in a statement.
High school students visit Skagit Valley College for Try-A-Trade Day
Skagit Valley College hosted 213 students from 13 local high schools Thursday during Try-A-Trade Day. The students had the opportunity to learn about several trades and gain hands-on experience during group sessions in 12 college departments.
Departments open to the students included allied health, automotive, culinary arts, diesel technology, early childhood education, environmental conservation, health and fitness, human services, manufacturing, nursing, and welding. The program is designed to give students exposure to career possibilities outside the typical four-year college route.
Potential loss of ferry a concern in Anacortes
The Elwha ferry will be retired from service if the state Legislature cuts funding for it, a move that would impact the Anacortes to Sidney, British Columbia, route and further strain the Washington State Ferries system. Gov. Jay Inslee’s supplemental budget does not include funding to operate the 52-year-old Elwha, which is out of service and in need of repairs, State Ferries spokesperson Ian Sterling said.
If the Elwha is retired, the only ferry certified to make the international crossing would be the Chelan. Losing the Elwha would leave State Ferries with 21 boats in its fleet. A new vessel is not expected to be in service until 2023.
“The reduction in service would be devastating to this community,” Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere said in the statement, adding that the route generates an estimated $1.6 million in annual tax revenue for Anacortes, such as tax collected by hotels and motels.
People
Higher education
Kylie Stevens of Stanwood has graduated from Whitworth University in Spokane with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
Fall 2019 University of Dubuque Dean's List
Douglas Knight of Camano Island made The University of Dubuque of Iowa Fall Semester 2019 Academic Dean's List.
Opportunities
Nominate a health hero
2020 Health Hero Award nominations are due April 1 to honor a youth, adult or organization for making a difference in the community. The Linda Lee Martens Community Health Hero Award is named for the late executive secretary of the public health department. Although an ordinary person, she was a hero because of her extraordinary love for others. Nomination forms: islandcountywa.gov/health/ahc
Stanwood tourism promotion grant available
Applications for grants to promote tourism are now being accepted by the City of Stanwood. Agencies or groups actively engaged in the promotion and enhancement of new or existing tourism and events in the Stanwood community may apply. Priority will be given to events in Stanwood that promote tourism and out-of-town visitors, demonstrate economic benefit to Stanwood businesses, support events and activities which have the potential to grow and events that can be repeated year after year.
Promotion marketing costs eligible for grant funding include advertising, publicizing and distributing information for the purpose of attracting and welcoming tourists. Grants may be up to $1,000 for events with less than 4,000 participants, and $2,000 for events over 4,000 participants. The grant award must be matched by 50% from a sponsoring organization.
Applications are due by 4 p.m., Mar. 27. and are available at Stanwood City Hall or visit ci.stanwood.wa.us/cityadministrator/page/2020-spring-grant-offering.
Scholarships
AAUW scholarship season opens
The AAUW Stanwood-Camano Branch is accepting applications for four $4,000 scholarships to continue higher education for college students. All applicants must be a resident of the Arlington, Stanwood or Camano Island area and/or a graduate of Lakewood, Arlington, Stanwood or Lincoln Hill High schools.
Applicants must be on schedule to complete at least two years at an accredited college or university by June 2020 and have verifiable plans to continue work at an accredited four-year college or university in fall 2020. The application is at aauwsc.org/scholarship or at washboard.org. Mail applications, with postmark no later than May 1, to AAUW Stanwood Camano Branch, P.O. Box 2652, Stanwood, WA. 98292.
Political news
GOP caucus meets
Snohomish County Republican Party 10th Legislative District Caucus meets Saturday, Feb. 29 at Stanwood Middle School, 9405 271st St. NW. Register at 9 a.m. The meeting runs from 10 a.m. to noon. to discuss the party platform and how delegates go to the county, state and National Republican Party Conventions,.
Government meetings
Fire commissioners meetings scheduled
- Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, at the Fire Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
- The North County Fire/EMS Fire Commissioners meet at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW, Stanwood.
City meetings
- Stanwood City Council meets 7 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 27 and March 12, in the school district Administration Board Room.
- Stanwood Planning Commission meets 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, in the Stanwood Fire Station.
School Board to meet
- The Stanwood-Camano School Board will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, in the Administration & Resource Center Board Room.
Pets of the Month
See Timothy at CASA
Timothy is an adorable cat, but sadly, he remains at the shelter because of Feline Immunodeficiency Virus and associated issues. Timothy is adoptable but requires a bit of special care, such as an indoor-only home with no dogs and regular dental care. FIV cats can live long happy lives as long as they are well cared for and get vet treatment promptly when needed. At CASA, Timothy hangs out in the large bathroom where he is able to play and climb. This boy is sure to charm and he loves to snuggle and play. Timothy could possibly live with other FIV cats or as the only cat in the home. Contact CASA, 198 N Can Ku Rd, Camano. Information: 360-387-1902.
Visit Ivar at NOAH
Ivar is a handsome and friendly 2-year-old Husky/Malamute mix that would love a family to call his own. This sweetheart of a fella is looking for a home, ideally with Husky experience, where he can get plenty of exercise as well as mental stimulation. Ivar may enjoy a dog friend, so please bring another dog if you have one when you visit Ivar at the shelter. He would do best in a home with kids 12 and older. Big pets like Ivar, who weighs 76 pounds, generally require landlord approval. He is not suited for apartment living. Contact the NOAH Center, 31300 Brandstrom Road, Stanwood. Information: 360-629-7005.
