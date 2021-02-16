School Board to discuss superintendent search
The Stanwood-Camano School Board will discuss the search to replace retiring Superintendent Jean Shumate at its 6 p.m. Tuesday meeting.
The board met Feb. 8, to decide next steps, which include interviewing potential search firms. They typically charge between $15,000 and $20,000.
Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
Marysville man died in Stanwood crash
The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a Marysville man as the pedestrian who died days after being hit by a vehicle in late January in Stanwood.
Christopher Morgan, 31, was struck by a vehicle Jan. 22 near the 3100 block of 220th Street NW. He died at a local hospital Feb. 5, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. The cause of death was blunt force injuries.
Shell pays $191,000 fine for 2015 refinery incident
Shell Oil Products U.S. has paid a $191,000 fine for the release of about 700 pounds of pollutants including hydrogen sulfide, dimethyl sulfide, mercaptans, pyrophoric iron and benzene over a period of about 3 1/2 hours from its Shell Puget Sound Refinery in Skagit County in 2015.
The emissions sickened many in surrounding areas, including 550 people on the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community reservation to the south. Swinomish tribal members and residents of the reservation reported symptoms including dizziness, coughing, eye and sinus irritation, throat irritation, nausea, headaches, breathing problems, and lung and chest pains.
Shell said it corrected issues with its risk management plan and implementation to prevent, detect and minimize accidental air emissions, according to an EPA news release.
Weekly unemployment initial claims down
From Jan. 31 – Feb. 6, there were 15,644 initial regular unemployment claims, down 2.8% from the prior week. In total, there were 489,442 total jobless claims, down 1.5% from the prior week, according to the Employment Security Department.
Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 140% above last year’s weekly new claims applications, according to ESD.
In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed decreased from 1,703 to 1,555, down 8.7% from the prior week. In Island County, those claims filed decreased from 120 to 118, down 1.7% from the prior week.
Local scholarship funds available
The Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation 2021 high school scholarship cycle is open. More than 200 scholarships are available for graduating high school seniors who live within the Stanwood-Camano School District, including home-schooled and private school students. The deadline is 4 p.m. Monday, March 8.
Information: s-caf.org/hs_scholarships or 360-770-5842
Commission to discuss electric vehicles, ferries
Planning for future transportation needs is the focus of the Washington State Transportation Commission’s February meeting this week. As the state looks to expand its use of electric vehicles, the state ferry system is also beginning a transition to hybrid electric boats. To increase options for clean and efficient travel, high-speed ground transportation is also being explored.
The virtual meeting starts at 9 a.m. on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
To attend, register at wstc.wa.gov/meetings or watch live on tvw.org.
State Parks hiring park aides
Washington State Parks is recruiting for a variety of park aide and senior park aide positions across the state. The aide positions are temporary and seasonal.
Each summer, State Parks employs 400 park aides and 45 senior park aides to work the busy season, which runs from April through September. Park aides register campers, maintain trails, clean campgrounds and comfort stations and perform a variety of custodial maintenance chores. They also may work in park offices, interact with visitors and help with interpretive and educational programs. Senior park aides are designated as lead workers and lead other park aides.
Applications are open now through August. Information: careers.wa.gov
People
Bradley Zempel of Stanwood was named to the University of Alabama president’s list for fall 2020.
Stephanie Lynn Yerigan of Stanwood was named to the dean's list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for fall 2020.
Meetings
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, via Zoom. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
Stanwood Planning Commission
The city’s Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
Stanwood City Council
The City Council meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
Pets
Meet Harper at CASA
Harper was brought to CASA as a stray. She is a sweet, affectionate cat who loves attention. Harper is very curious and and enjoys sitting on a lap and snuggling. It is unknown how she is with other cats and dogs.
Appointments: 360-387-1902
