Local Scouts observe Veterans Day
As part of their Veterans Day events. Boy Scout Troop 46 of Camano Island will be retiring American flags and honoring veterans from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at Freedom Park. The community is invited to join by observing the ceremonies and to bring flags in need of retirement. The event will happen regardless of the weather.
Property tax payment deadline approaching
Second-half property taxes are due by Oct. 31 in Island County. Multiple payment options are available.
Residents may pay in person at the Camano Administration Building where drop boxes are available during closed hours. Payments may be made online, by phone or bank bill-pay. To pay by check, an Oct. 31 postmark is required. Information: islandcountywa.gov/treasurer or 360-679-7302.
SnoCo park reservations open
Starting at midnight Nov. 6, camping and shelter reservations will be accepted online for Snohomish County Parks. Reservations through the call center start Monday, Nov. 8. Reservations can be made up to 9 months in advance of check-in date. The Snohomish County Parks system has over 110 park properties, hundreds of miles of trails and access to both fresh and saltwater shorelines. Reservations: snohomishcountywa.gov
People
Dean's list
Lucy Cunningham of Camano Island was named to the dean's list at Biola University. Cunningham is a Cinema and Media Arts major at the Southern California university.
Pets
Meet Arthur at NOAH
Arthur is looking for a home where he can be the only dog. This 4-year-old,Doberman pinscher/Australian cattle dog mix is attentive and confident once he gets to know you. Arthur needs more leash training and loves the outdoors. Meet him at The Noah Center, 360-629-7055
Public Meetings
- Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners Hearing Room at Island County Annex Building. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners
- North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, on Zoom. Information: northcountyfireems.com
- Stanwood City Council meets online at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2. In person attendance will follow current COVID safety protocols in the administrative building, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Zoom information: stanwood.wednet.edu
- Camano Island Fire & Rescue Board of Commission meets at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at the Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island or via Zoom. Information: camanofire.com
- Stanwood Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
