Local waters have biotoxin alert
Saratoga Passage, Penn Cove and Holmes Harbor have been closed for recreational harvest of all shellfish due to dangerous biotoxin levels. Dispose of any shellfish harvested after Aug. 16 from these areas.
Bivalve mollusk such as clams, mussels, oysters, geoduck and scallops can accumulate paralytic shellfish poison. Crab, since they feed on shellfish, can also become toxic.
Always check the state Department of Health’s shellfish safety map immediately before and after harvesting shellfish: tinyurl.com/ShellfishSafetyMap
Information: tinyurl.com/ShellfishInfoLinks
Local jobless rates declining
Washington’s economy added 22,700 jobs in July, and the unemployment rate dropped slightly to 5.1%, according to the Employment Security Department.
For July, the monthly unemployment rate for Snohomish County was 5.9%, down from 6.1% in June, according to ESD.
In Island County, the jobless rate was 4.7%, down from 5.3% in June, according to ESD.
Safe Harbor Free Clinic wins award
Safe Harbor Free Clinic in Stanwood won $10,000 as the top winner of World magazine’s 2021 Hope Awards for Effective Compassion.
Every year, World recognizes ministries serving on the front lines of poverty. Three other finalists will each win $2,000: Christian Encounter in Grass Valley, California; Westside Ministries in Turlock, California; and East County Transitional Living Center in El Cajon, California.
Safe Harbor was founded in 2009 by family practice physicians James Grierson and Keith Erickson. It’s evolved from a walk-in clinic to same-day appointments, and virtual visits. It offers referrals for specialties like podiatry, respiratory, ultrasound and chronic care.
The clinic serves people with no insurance or who are underinsured. The clinic has underpinnings in Christian faith. Lay counselors check in with patients and pray for them.
Expect lots of people traveling on Labor Day weekend
The state Department of Transportation officials suggest travelers check the traffic volume charts at wsdot.gov or on the WSDOT app when planning trips to help determine best times to travel on key routes.
State Department of Commerce officials said with many people still driving rather than flying, there could be local delays in fuel deliveries during heavy travel weekends.
Meanwhile, the state is pausing most highway construction work through the holiday weekend, including Monday, Sept. 6.
People boarding a state ferry by vehicle should prepare for long waits.
Pets
Honey at NOAH
Honey is an active 11-month female who wants to please but needs help with manners. She loves people, gets excited around young children and hasn’t figured out her boundaries with them. Information: thenoahcenter.org, 360-629-7055.
Kittens at CASA
Des Moines is one of the kittens available at CASA right now. Kittens have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and treated for fleas and worms. Information: camanoshelter.com, 360-387-1902
Meetings
North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners
The fire commissioners meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 8117 267th St. NW, in Stanwood's station 99. Information: northcountyfireems.com
Camano Island Fire & Rescue Board of Commissioners
Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board meets at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at the Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: camanofire.com
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The board meets at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, with in-person attendance following current COVID safety protocols at the District Administration office at 26920 Pioneer Highway, in Stanwood. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
Stanwood City Council
The City Council meets online at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
Island County Commissioners
A special work session of the Island County Commissioners is at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at the new Island County Camano Administration Building at 121 N East Camano Dr. on Camano Island. Topics are reviewing revenue and expenditure estimates, plus matters related to developing a 2022 preliminary budget. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners/pages/home.aspx
Island County Planning Commission
Regular meeting at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13. Information: islandcountywa.gov/planning/pages/planningcommission.aspx
Stanwood Planning Commission
Stanwood Planning Commission meets online at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.