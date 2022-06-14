Toxin confirmed in Island County
The state Department of Health and Snohomish County Health District confirmed paralytic shellfish poisoning illness (PSP) in an individual who consumed butter clams harvested in Island County. The clams had five times the allowable level of PSP, officials said.
PSP can be especially dangerous because butter and varnish clams are known to retain marine biotoxins and may remain toxic for years. Biotoxins cannot be mitigated by cooking, freezing or cleaning, while they do not look or taste different from other shellfish. Recreational butter and varnish clam harvesting has been closed for PSP since 2021 in most of Island and Snohomish counties. Closure signs are posted at public beaches throughout Island and Snohomish counties.
Current biotoxin closures are listed on the Shellfish Safety Map: fortress.wa.gov.
State fair resumes normal operations
"The show must go on," is the theme of this year's Evergreen State Fair Aug. 25 through Sept.5. The fair is one of the largest events held annually in the Pacific Northwest and is the largest single attraction held in Snohomish County. The fair is held at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe. Information: evergreenfair.org
Snohomish County property value notices in the mail
Snohomish County property values have risen an average of 28%, according to an annual assessed values report.
The new assessed values reflect the market value of each property as of Jan. 1, 2022, according to state law. They are used in calculating next year’s taxes.
“We know that the housing market has been pushing ever higher and our valuations reflect that growth,” Snohomish County Assessor Linda Hjelle said in a statement.
Homeowners have 60 days after the assessment notice is mailed to appeal to the county’s Board of Equalization if they have evidence to challenge the assessed value of their property. More information is available on the assessor’s website at snohomishcountywa.gov/assessor.
Trailhead car prowls on the rise
Officials are urging people to make sure to remove valuables and lock cars before heading off on a hike. Area trailheads have seen an increase in theft.
To deter a break-in or theft, officials said to avoid leaving valuables visible in your car, have a working car alarm and park in a safe, well-lit area.
If someone has broken into a car, officials ask that people call the police's non-emergency phone line and file a police report.
Second-quarter taxes are due
For those who pay estimated federal income taxes, the second quarter tax liability deadline is June 15. Estimated tax is the method used to pay tax on income that isn’t subject to withholding. This includes income from self-employment, interest, dividends, rent, gains from the sale of assets, prizes and awards.
Individual taxpayers can use the IRS Interactive Tax Assistant online to see if they are required to pay estimated taxes. An electronic payment is the fastest, easiest and most secure way for individuals to make an estimated tax payment. If taxpayers opt to mail a check or money order, they should make them payable to the "United States Treasury." Information: irs.gov
Salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry
The state Department of Health and local public health partners are investigating 11 identified cases of salmonella linked to backyard poultry in Pierce, Kitsap, Snohomish, Lincoln, King, Yakima and Lewis counties. This is part of a nationwide outbreak that has sickened 219 people in 38 states.
In Washington, two people have been hospitalized.
All patients who were able to be interviewed reported recently purchasing young poultry, such as chicks or ducklings.
Salmonella can cause serious disease and sometimes death. Children under age 5, adults over 65 and others with weakened immune systems are most likely to get sick from salmonella and should avoid handling live poultry.
Snohomish County observes Juneteenth
Snohomish County Public Works offices will be closed on Monday, June 20, in observance of the Juneteenth National Independence Day holiday celebrated on June 19.
This will be the first year of the federal holiday’s observance in Snohomish County. The closure includes offices that are normally open to the public at the Snohomish County campus in downtown Everett. All Snohomish County Solid Waste transfer stations will remain open and on normal operating schedules on June 19 and 20.
Adult student Scholarships available
The Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation has several scholarships available for adult students seeking advanced education. Eligible applicants must reside within the boundaries of the Stanwood-Camano School District or be former graduates of either Stanwood or Lincoln Hill High Schools, and have financial need.
In addition to these general eligibility requirements, each scholarship has its own requirements. The scholarship cycle began June 13. The application deadline is July 15. Applications and information at: s-caf.org
Snohomish County, Snohomish Health District merge
A unanimous motion to integrate the Snohomish Health District and Snohomish County was approved on June 8. The goal is to strengthen public health in Snohomish County and ensure public health remains a central focus of our region.
“As Snohomish County grows, we must adapt to ensure we will be able to meet the needs of our residents. Today’s action ensures we are prepared for the future public health needs of our county,” Snohomish County Council Chair and Board of Health Member Megan Dunn said last week.
The administrative integration will take place on Jan. 1, 2023, making all Snohomish Health District staff employees of the county health department and ensuring finances, administration and other technical details have been aligned, officials said.
City support for Special Events
The city of Stanwood has established a fund with the intent of helping support local special events and increase participation. Money could be used to pay for on-site furnishings such as heaters, benches, tents, lights or other types of equipment that will enhance the public enjoyment of the special event. More information: stanwoodwa.org
People
Student earns honors
Emily Ryser of Camano Island was named to the dean's list for the spring semester at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov.
The Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at the Fire Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
Stanwood City Council meets in person at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23 , in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. Information: stanwoodwa.org
Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person,1p.m.Tuesday June 21. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu
