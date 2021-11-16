Snohomish County adopts 2022 budget
The Snohomish County Council passed a $1.26 billion operating budget for 2022 on Nov. 9, which includes a property tax increase that will raise $2.3 million — costing an average homeowner about $7 more a year.
The budget makes investments in public safety, with additional deputies, crime prevention officers, crisis responders and detectives focused on domestic violence, Council chairperson Stephanie Wright said in a news release.
The council also addressed improving essential services to the public, while finding new ways to increase housing options and addressing environmental concerns, Wright said. The adopted budget passed on a 4-1 vote.
Earthquake at Big Lake
A magnitude 3 earthquake shook the Big Lake area at 2:11 p.m. Nov. 9. The quake struck about 10 miles below the surface, east of the lake, in the Nookachamps Hills residential area, according to data compiled by the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network and the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake was felt as far away as Bellingham, Oak Harbor and Seattle.
North Cascades Highway closed
Due to avalanche risk, Highway 20 closed Nov. 10 for the season. The closure points are at milepost 134/Ross Dam Trailhead on the west side and milepost 171/Silver Star Gate on the east.
Avalanches typically close the highway between late November and mid-December. Hikers, skiers, snowmobilers and other recreationists can access the closed portion of the highway during the winter season.
Users should park in designated parking areas to allow plow drivers the space they need to clear snow around the closed stretch’s access gates. Reopening in spring is usually early May.
Firefighters hosting holiday donation drive
Camano Island Fire and Rescue are now taking donations for their annual holiday food and gift card drive to benefit the Christmas House, which helps local families in need.
Each fire station and the administration office have donation bins to collect food. Gift card donations should be mailed or dropped off at the administration office, officials said. The holiday drive goes through Dec. 28. For more information, visit camanofire.com
Washington State Parks announces 2022 free days
There are 12 days in 2022 when a Discover Pass will not be needed to park at state parks or recreation lands. They are:
- Saturday, Jan. 1 – New Year’s Day
- Monday, Jan. 17 – Martin Luther King Day
- Wednesday, March 9 - Billy Frank Jr.’s birthday
- Saturday, March 19 – Washington State Parks’ birthday
- Friday, April 22 – Earth Day
- Saturday, June 11 – National Get Outdoors Day
- Sunday, June 12 – Free Fishing Weekend
- Sunday, June 19 - Juneteenth
- Saturday, Sept. 24 – National Public Lands Day
- Monday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day
- Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day
- Friday, Nov. 25 – Native American Heritage Day
Pets
Pick this Daisy
Daisy has unique coloring and pretty green eyes. Daisy gets along well with other cats. Dogs are too much for this easily frightened kitty. If you have a nice quiet home for Daisy, call CASA: 360-387-1902
Public Meetings
- Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners Hearing Room at Island County Annex Building. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16. In-person attendance will follow current COVID safety protocols in the administrative building, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Zoom information: stanwood.wednet.edu
- Stanwood City Council meets online at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
- Camano Island Fire & Rescue Board of Commission meets at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at the Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island or via Zoom. Information: camanofire.com
- North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24 on Zoom. Information: northcountyfireems.com
- Stanwood Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
