New data dashboard details Snohomish County opioid overdoses
As part of ongoing efforts by the Snohomish County Opioid Response Multi-Agency Coordination Group, an updated Opioid Overdose and Prevention Data Dashboard was published in late August, replacing the previous dashboard on that website with new information and more interactive features.
The dashboard was produced and is maintained by the Snohomish Health District and according to officials, combines medical examiner, department of health and emergency department information to illustrate the rising toll of opioid overdoses in the county.
“The opioid epidemic is a huge problem nationally, and Snohomish County is no exception. You can see on our new dashboard that this is a growing problem in our community,” Dr. James Lewis, health officer for the Snohomish Health District, said in a press release.
View the new dashboard at snohomishoverdoseprevention.com.
The Washington Recovery HelpLine also offers free, confidential support 24 hours a day at 1-866-789-1511.
School Board hears report on enrollment, employment
As of Sept. 6, the Stanwood-Camano School District still had several unfilled staff positions while enrollment looks to be 227 students more than this time last year.
The district was still searching for three certificated positions and 16 classified staff positions, Maurene Stanton, executive director of Human Resources, told the School Board on Sept. 6.
The open classified jobs include 13 paraeducators, she said.
Meanwhile, enrollment was at 4,638 — up from 4,505 at the end of the last school year in June and 4,411 in September 2021.
Community Resource Center offering more services
The Community Resource Center of Stanwood-Camano, a nonprofit offering empowerment programs and services for local families and individuals, has been adding programs, including employment support services, apprenticeship workshop and WIC appointments, according to a press release.
Employment support services are offered 1-4 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of each month. They provide vocational assistance for job seekers, help match qualified candidates to appropriate job openings and connect people to additional training opportunities, according to the center.
WIC appointments are every Tuesday by appointment. WIC is a nutrition program that helps pregnant women, new mothers and young children. For information, Stanwood residents can call 360-854-0435, and Camano Island residents can call 360-544-2633.
An apprenticeship workshop 6-8 p.m. Sept. 13 will feature information about careers in numerous apprentice occupations.
For information, visit crc-sc.org and see other CRC events at SCnews.com/events.
Stanwood STEM Trips planning Galapagos adventure
Stanwood STEM Trips is planning its next trip to the Galapagos Islands. A group of students traveled to Iceland in June, led by Stanwood High math teacher John Swanson.
"I am just excited to be able to travel and get back to sharing these amazing experiences with students again," Swanson said in a news release. In Iceland, students not only learned about STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — topics that included geothermal energy, volcanoes, glaciers and geology, but also learned about Icelandic culture and history, Swanson said.
"The best part about the trip was having my eyes opened to new cultures and experiences. I would not trade this opportunity for anything," Stanwood High student Matthew Mendez said in the news release.
Swanson plans to lead a group to Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands next summer. An informational meeting will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, in the Stanwood High commons. For more, email Swanson at stanwoodstemtrips@gmail.com.
State receives land donation from Snohomish County
Snohomish County is donating its share of the North Mountain Road to the Department of Natural Resources, which will facilitate easier recreation access to the site north of Darrington.
According to state officials, Natural Resources already owns the other half of the road. This donation clarifies ownership, provides access to state-managed forestlands and increases access to the Darrington Bike Trail.
Maps, photos and more information on the transactions are available at:dnr.wa.gov
Study to evaluate safety of local shellfish growing areas
Red dye will be added to the waters around Whidbey Island on Sept. 9-14, and may be visible in and around Oak Harbor for roughly 24 hours, according to a news release from the state Department of Health
DOH officials will evaluate wastewater movement near the newly reconstructed Oak Harbor Clean Water Facility and its potential impacts on the Saratoga Passage and Penn Cove growing areas.
According to health officials, the fluorescent dye — rhodamine — is nontoxic. Approved by the Environmental Protection Agency and Food and Drug Administration, it is said to be safe for people, marine life, and the environment. State health and Federal Drug Administration scientists will add the dye to treated wastewater from the facility and track the water’s movement. The study is a partnership between the Health Department, FDA, the Department of Ecology, the City of Oak Harbor, Island County and local shellfish growers.
Snohomish County property on DNR land transfer list
The state Board of Natural Resources has approved a priority list of 10 underperforming parcels to be transferred into conservation or recreation management as part of the pilot project to revitalize the Trust Land Transfer tool. Making the list, Morning Star property in Snohomish County, according to a news release from the state Department of Natural Resources.
The 1,071-acre parcel north of Gold Bar contains steep slopes, unstable soils, nonproductive areas and wildlife habitat areas. About 80 percent of the parcel cannot be managed for timber harvest. The property is proposed to be transferred to DNR's Natural Areas program and added to the southwestern edge of the Morning Star Natural Resources Conservation area. The Trust Land Transfer tool is designed to transfer lands that don’t produce expected amounts of revenue but do provide important ecological values or public benefits.
“We have a responsibility to ensure that Washington state’s public lands are providing the greatest environmental, social, and economic good. The revitalized Trust Land Transfer tool will be a critical device to ensure environmental equity while allowing for more efficient management of state lands for present and future generations,” Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said in a press release.
Approaching third-quarter tax deadline
The deadline to submit third quarter estimated tax payments is Sept. 15. Taxpayers not subject to withholding, such as those who are self-employed, investors or retirees, may need to make quarterly estimated tax payments. Taxpayers with other income not subject to withholding, including interest, dividends, capital gains, alimony, cryptocurrency and rental income, also normally make estimated tax payments.
Taxpayers can use Form 1040-ES to figure their estimated tax. Information at: irs.gov
State aims to phase out gas vehicles by 2035
Washington will be one of the first states to adopt the ZEV mandate after California’s decision last month to approve its new standards. Under the standards, zero-emission vehicles can include electric vehicles (EVs), plug-in hybrid cars and trucks, and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.
The state Department of Ecology is proposing rules requiring all new light-duty cars and trucks sold in Washington to meet zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) standards by 2035, according to the Department of Ecology. Although the new proposal sets a 2035 deadline for meeting ZEV criteria, Washington is working to make the switch even faster — the state transportation package passed earlier this year sets a 2030 target to move away from fossil fuels, and a group of state agencies is developing plans to reach this goal.
To help accelerate the shift from cars and trucks powered by fossil fuels, Washington and the federal government offer incentives for drivers who make the switch to electric vehicles and other zero-emission vehicles. Ecology is accepting public comments on zero-emission vehicles and the Clean Vehicles Program through Oct. 19 at:aq.ecology.commentinput.com
Regional challenge grants available
The Washington Student Achievement Council is accepting letters of interest from applicants for regional challenge grants. The Legislature passed Senate Bill 5789, providing $6 million in initial funding for regional challenge grants for 2022-23. WSAC plans to award two tiers of grants.
Tier one grants will award up to $125,000 over one year to entities focused on building new partnerships aimed at improving postsecondary attainment and career pathways. Tier two grants will award an average of $750,000 per group per year over two-and-a-half years to established partnerships that are ready to test new strategies, expand efforts or scale up to support more students.
“The regional challenge grant program builds partnerships between the state and community leaders to achieve our shared goals. It is not a traditional grant program—it is WSAC’s effort to support community partnerships who can change conditions on the ground that shape these opportunities,” WSAC Executive Director Michael Meotti said in a press release.
Letters of interest are due Oct. 21. See program details and materials at wsac.wa.gov.
State receives grant to boost small business exports
The state Department of Commerce has been awarded a $1.4 million grant from the Small Business Administration as part of the State Trade Expansion Program, according to a news release from Commerce officials.
Commerce officials say the money will be used to continue a number of successful export assistance programs for small businesses including export vouchers, support for industry-focused trade shows and trade missions, inbound buyer events and export training.
In the coming year, Commerce will be supporting over 20 trade shows and missions focusing on sectors such as medical devices, life science, aerospace, defense, food tech, the Internet of Things, electronics, composites, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence and many more. Companies also can utilize Commerce’s global consultants situated in key markets to provide market access support and the export voucher program to offset the cost of conducting business internationally.
For information, visit choosewashingtonstate.com.
WSDOT reveals new Human Services Transportation Plan
The state Department of Transportation has updated its Human Services Transportation Plan. People across the state rely on human-services transportation as their sole source of access to jobs, school, medical appointments and stores each day. The plan identifies gaps and barriers that create mobility challenges for people with special transportation needs.
“It’s critical that everyone in our state has convenient access to reliable transportation, no matter their age, income, physical ability or where they live,” Public Transportation Division Director Brian Lagerberg said in a news release.
According to transportation officials, the plan is the handiwork of subject matter experts, transportation providers, social services organizations, tribes, the public and other stakeholders. The new plan is available at wsdot.wa.gov.
People
Nominations open for Civility Awards
Civility First is seeking nominations for their 2022 Civility Awards. The Civility Awards celebrate individuals, businesses or groups in our region who work to mend relationships, build bridges and pursue meaningful dialogue, connecting people with diverse views.
Nominees must have worked with or treated others in an honorable and respectful manner regardless of political affiliation, faith and religious belief, age, race, color, gender or sexual orientation. The deadline for nominations is Sept.16. Recipients will be announced in October. Information: civilittyfirst.org
Government Meetings
- The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov.
- Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at: 811 N Sunrise Blvd.
- North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
- Stanwood City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. Information: stanwoodwa.org
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu
