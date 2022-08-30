Snohomish County executive proposes body camera contract
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers proposed a motion Aug. 25 to the Snohomish County Council for the purchase of 340 body-worn cameras for Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives. These cameras are intended to improve the transparency of interactions between law enforcement and the public, Somers said. The motion follows a pilot program implemented in 2021.
“We are following through on our commitment to the community and our law enforcement partners to equip every patrol deputy and detective,” Somers said in a statement. “Public safety is our top priority, and we know that body cams will improve public safety and provide an additional tool for understanding use of force incidents. This added transparency is a key component of ensuring justice for the public and our deputies. I urge the Council to support this motion.”
The proposed motion will be considered by the County Council at a future meeting.
Home repair help for island seniors
Habitat for Humanity of Island County is offering a Critical Home Repair Program for Island County seniors. Habitat works with income-qualified homeowners to complete critical repairs that will make their homes safer.
Repairs may include: roof, electrical, plumbing, structural, heating, and upgrades designed to accommodate physical ability, like ramps and railings, according to a release. The deadline for applications is Sept.9. Applications are available at the Camano Center 360-679-9444 or online at: islandcountyhabitat.org
Dangerous overdose spike in Snohomish county
The presence of fentanyl is growing in Snohomish County, according to Lt. David Hayes of the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force. Between July 26 and Aug. 8, Snohomish County emergency medical crews and law enforcement officers responded to 40 known or suspected overdose incidents involving street or prescription drugs — up from 10 suspected or confirmed overdoses over the previous month, according to data from the task force.
At least 67 overdose-related deaths occurred locally over the first four months of 2022, according to Snohomish County Medical Examiner records.
"The public should be aware of the prolific supply of fentanyl and methamphetamine in our community and take measures to protect themselves, friends and loved ones," Hayes said in a news release.
Evergreen State Fair ending on Labor Day
The gates open at 10 a.m. daily for the final days of The Evergreen State Fair Sept 1-5 in Monroe. The fair is themed "The Show Must Go On." Information: evergreenfair.org
Transit service limited on Labor Day
Community Transit local, Swift and DART paratransit service will operate using a Sunday schedule on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5, Community Transit officials announced. There will be no bus service to downtown Seattle. Sound Transit Route 512 will be the only bus going to Northgate. Schedules: communitytransit.org/schedules
Free youth transit pass program launches
Beginning Sept. 1, riders age 18 and younger can ride for free on transit systems across Washington, including Community Transit, Everett Transit, King County Metro, Kitsap Transit, Pierce Transit and Sound Transit. Under the state’s recently adopted Move Ahead Washington package, transit agencies are eligible for new grant funding if they implement a free youth fare policy by Oct. 1. This revenue far exceeds the annual fare revenue typically received from youth riders according to transit officials.
Young riders can use current classic blue youth ORCA cards, or just board and ride free. New black ORCA cards will be available soon and distributed through schools and customer services. More information: freeyouthtransitpass.com and communitytransit.org/freeyouthpass
Camano Island hits the big screen
The movie "Skagit," an experimental thriller set in the Skagit Valley, will debut at 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Northwest Film Forum on Capitol Hill in Seattle.
Part of the movie was filmed on Camano Island. Filmmaker Nick Thompson said the film is about four friends who leave Seattle for a weekend in a remote corner of the Skagit Valley, spiraling them into alternate realities from which they must navigate their way back to sanity. Tickets at: brownpapertickets.com
Grants available for biofuel infrastructure
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for $100 million in grants to increase the sale and use of biofuels derived from U.S. agricultural products, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced last week.
The money is made available through the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program. The program seeks to market higher blends of ethanol and biodiesel by sharing the costs to build and retrofit biofuel-related infrastructure such as pumps, dispensers and storage tanks.
Under the program, USDA provides grants to transportation fueling and distribution facilities. These grants lower the out-of-pocket costs for businesses to install and upgrade infrastructure and related equipment, according to the USDA. Applications are due Nov. 21. Information: rd.usda.gov or grants.gov
People
Snohomish County seeks tourism contractor
Snohomish County is seeking a contractor to help collaborate on a four-year Strategic Tourism Plan. The Strategic Tourism Plan will provide the county with a clear marketing strategy and management structure to grow and optimize sustainable tourism within Snohomish County.
According to county officials, the Tourism team plans to select a contractor by the end of September. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Sept 8. For information, contact Tourism Projects Coordinator Molly Spector at 425-262-2470 or molly.spector@co.snohomish.wa.us.
Internship available at Skagit County Historical Museum
A Diversity in Local History grant from the Washington State Historical Society is enabling the Skagit County Historical Museum to hire an intern. The internship will last nine months and develop a comprehensive written inventory of Native American artifacts in the museum's collection. Applicants must be current undergraduate students, graduate students or recent graduates. Send resume to: PO Box 818, La Conner, WA 98257 or jwolfe@co.skagit.wa.us
Local students make UW dean's list
Several area students were named to the dean's list at University of Washington for the winter quarter. From Camano Island: Emily Taylor Forte, Celia Joan Hand, Zachary Reid Jensen, Jax James Larkin, Lily Maelee Xin Monty, Samantha Lou Pierce, Caroline Read Rawls, Connor James Schlepp and Cole Samuel Welch. From Stanwood: Emma Elizabeth Anderson, Blaine Patrick Baker, Amelie Winona Creekmore, Ryan Brett Donnelly, Cameron Deane Everett, Ryan Haskins, Jingxin Huang, Adam Michael Klein, Audrey Jade Kummer, Amanda Lara, Nicole Elyse Miller and Ingrid Elizabeth Phillips.
Volunteer Search and Rescue awards recipient
Snohomish County Volunteer Search and Rescue honored Nicole Donohue and K9 Zane with the annual Terry Tibke Award for their dedication to Search and Rescue missions.
Of the more than 400 search and rescue team members, "Nicole and Zane are by far our most frequent mission responders" during the past year, SCVSR vice president Mike Loney said in a news release. "Nicole and Zane also spent untold hours in training, helping to mentor other members and doing the not-so-glamorous work of maintaining our rescue equipment."
Skagit Publishing welcomes new publisher
Heather Hernandez has finished her time as publisher of Skagit Publishing. Hernandez, who has taken a role as publisher of luxury magazines in Arizona, has been the publisher for Skagit Publishing since 2011 and also served as regional president in Washington for Adams Publishing Group, which owns the Stanwood Camano News.
Her successor, Michael Distelhorst, will take over in early September, according to Skagit Publishing. His tenure begins Sept. 6. Distelhorst has 30 years in the news industry, working in seven states.
Pets
Regal beauty
Belle is a shy tuxedo cat. She is looking for a quiet home with adults although cat-savvy kids are acceptable. Belle gets along well with other cats but does not appreciate dogs. camanoanimalshelter.org
Shy but sweet
Purrdita wasn't sure about people until she spent with the caring cat coordinator. She remains cautious but friendly. Purrdita enjoys treats and having her head scratched. thenoahcenter.org
Government Meetings
- The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov.
- Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at: 811 N Sunrise Blvd.
- North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
- Stanwood City Council meets in person at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. Information: stanwoodwa.org
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu
