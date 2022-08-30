area briefly logo stanwood

Snohomish County executive proposes body camera contract

Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers proposed a motion Aug. 25 to the Snohomish County Council for the purchase of 340 body-worn cameras for Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives. These cameras are intended to improve the transparency of interactions between law enforcement and the public, Somers said. The motion follows a pilot program implemented in 2021.

