SnoCo launches ‘Boeing’ campaign
Snohomish County and local leaders launched a “Better With Boeing” marketing campaign last week.
The effort is aimed at urging the airplane maker to keep jobs in the county as Boeing weights consolidating production of the 787 in one location. Company officials have hinted that a decision could come as early as the end of the month.
“Our partnership with Boeing stretches over fifty years,” Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said in a news release. “Generations of Snohomish County residents have built their careers at Boeing — designers, engineers, machinists and other professionals. They’ve built the company and shaped its success, and we hope this relationship continues for many decades to come.”
Hundreds of Boeing’s suppliers operate in Snohomish County, accounting for $60 billion in annual economic impact and 158,000 jobs, according to county officials.
Weekly unemployment initial claims down
From Sept. 6-12, there were 18,403 initial regular unemployment claims, down 8% from the prior week. In total, there were 566,443 total jobless claims, up 6.6% from the prior week, according to the Employment Security Department.
Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 242% above last year’s weekly new claims applications, according to the ESD.
In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed decreased from 2,391 to 2,056, down 14% from the prior week. In Island County, initial regular claims filed decreased from 124 to 111, down 10.5% from the prior week.
Washington’s economy added 19,800 jobs in August, and the state’s preliminary seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate for August decreased from 10.2% to 8.5%, according to the ESD.
Sno-Isle Libraries expands Books by Mail
Sno-Isle Libraries has expanded its Books by Mail program to all customers as the system’s community libraries remain closed due to coronavirus precautions.
“Books by Mail is available to any Sno-Isle Libraries customer who can’t or doesn’t want to go to a community library to pick up materials,” Sonia Gustafson, manager of Sno-Isle Libraries Library on Wheels program said. “It’s an additional contact-free service we’re offering during this unprecedented time.”
Library customers need to complete an online application form or call any community library to request the service. Information: sno-isle.org/wheels/books-by-mail#application or 360-651-7000
National Voter Registration Day
National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, Sept. 22, and eligible Washingtonians are encouraged to register to vote in time for the Nov. 3 General Election.
Citizens can register online at VoteWa.gov using either a Washington state driver’s license or identification card. VoteWA.gov is Washington’s online voter portal and includes information about ballot drop box and election office locations and personalized voter guides.
With fires burning, take precautions outdoors
Recreating outside means taking precautions as fires rage in the Northwest. Hunters, anglers and those enjoying nature are advised to check fire conditions and related access closures before heading out.
Fire restrictions and closures are in effect on lands managed by the state Department of Fish & Wildlife, the Department of Natural Resources, State Parks and North Cascades National Park.
Information: wdfw.wa.gov, dnr.wa.gov/open, parks.state.wa.us and nps.gov/noca/index.htm
Meetings
City of Stanwood
The Stanwood City Council meets online at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24. The meeting is open to the public. Find a link at stanwoodwa.org.
Those who want to make written public comments for the council meeting must register by 9 a.m. Sept. 24 online or by phone: stanwoodwa.org/266/City-Council or 360-454-5213
The Stanwood City Planning Commission meets online at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28. Find a link at stanwoodwa.org.
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Videos can be viewed at islandcountywa.gov/commissioners.
Camano Island Fire and Rescue
Camano Island Fire and Rescue meets at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct 12, for the first reading of the 2021 budget at their regular Fire Commissioner’s meeting at the Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: 360-387-1512.
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board will hold a regular meeting at 1 p.m. Oct. 6, via Zoom. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
Camano Island Library Friends
Camano Island Library Friends will hold their quarterly general membership meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24. Email: camanofriends2020@gmail.com
