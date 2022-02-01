Stanwood-Camano school levy ballots due Feb. 8
Local voters have until Feb. 8 to return ballots on renewing the School District’s four-year Facilities and Technology Levy.
The current four-year levy was approved by voters in 2018. If approved, the replacement levy would collect about $10.3 million over four years at a tax rate of about 27 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, which is about $108 a year on a $400,000 home and roughly the same as the expiring levy.
The district's Facilities and Technology Levy Committee has prioritized about 50 requests from across all schools. About half of the levy would be spent on facility projects and the other half on technology. Ballots can be returned by mail without postage or by drop box at the Island County Administration Building on Camano or by the Stanwood Library.
Roadwork underway along Interstate 5
Travelers along northbound and southbound Interstate 5 should expect overnight lane reductions between the George Hopper exit and the Highway 20 exit in Burlington beginning Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Crews from the state Department of Transportation will close the left lane in both directions to complete guardrail repairs. From 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, to 4 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, the northbound and southbound left lanes will be closed in that area.
Larsen touts infrastructure bill's local impact
Some local bridges could be prime candidates for repairs, thanks to the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
At a news conference last week at the Trooper Sean M. O’Connell Jr. Memorial Bridge that carries Interstate 5 over the Skagit River, U.S. Reps. Rick Larsen and Suzan DelBene said the state can expect about $725 million for bridge projects because of the infrastructure law and can apply for competitive grants to be rolled out in the future.
The state Legislature will be responsible for allocating this funding for bridge and road projects, but the state Department of Transportation has indicated the O’Connell Memorial Bridge, which collapsed in 2013, is a top candidate for funding. A number of other local bridges could be in the running for this funding, too, they said.
Congress passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in November, committing $1 trillion for construction and maintenance.
Snohomish County releases 2022 property tax information
The Snohomish County's Treasurer’s Office will mail tax statements on Feb. 14. Tax information for 2022 is also available online at snohomishcountywa.gov/Treasurer. Property taxes to be collected this year by all taxing districts in Snohomish County will show a 6.05% increase over last year, totaling $1.583 billion, up $90.3 million from 2021. Visit snohomishcountywa.gov/333/Levy
Property tax relief is available for limited-income senior citizens/people with disabilities.
For the 2022 property tax year, the disposable income threshold for Snohomish County residents participating in and applying for the Senior Citizens/People with Disabilities Exemption program is $55,743.
There also are tax relief programs available through the Assessor’s Office. Learn more at snohomishcountywa.gov/Assessor
People
Academic distinction
Madison Love of Stanwood earned academic distinction for the recent semester at Whitman College.
Michael Ricetti of Stanwood earned an Associate of Arts degree from University of Maryland Global Campus.
Public meetings
- The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the online meeting link in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov.
North County Fire & EMS Board of Commission meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
Stanwood City Council will meet 7 p.m. Feb. 10 via Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
Camano Island Fire & Rescue Board of Commission meets at 4:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at the Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island or via Zoom. Information: camanofire.com
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu.
