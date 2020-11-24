Snohomish County Superior Court suspends jury trials
The Snohomish County Superior Court announced last week the suspension of jury trials until at least Jan. 8 due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the community.
Island Transit joins national safety program
With concern over rising COVID-19 cases this winter and new statewide safety restrictions, Island Transit has joined the American Public Transportation Association’s Health & Safety Commitments Program. Under the program, transit organizations pledge to passengers that public transit is taking all necessary measures to operate safely during the pandemic.
“We’ve taken the health and safety of our passengers and employees very seriously since the outbreak of COVID-19,” Todd Morrow, executive director of Island Transit, said. “By joining other public transit agencies nationwide in the Health & Safety Commitments Program, we’re further cementing that pledge and asking others to join with us in honoring these commitments to help keep each other protected from this deadly virus."
Island County to auction foreclosed properties
Island County will hold a 2020 Tax Foreclosure Sale through an electronic auction, starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at bid4assets.com.
As of Nov. 18, the minimum bid list includes 21 properties — 18 with unimproved land, two improved properties with a home and one improved property with a mobile home. More details are available at islandcountywa.gov/Treasurer.
For more about Island County foreclosure sales, search for Tax Foreclosure Information online at islandcountywa.gov/Treasurer or call the Island County Treasurer’s Office at 360-678-7842.
To participate in the auction, register at bid4assets.com and submit a deposit per requirements. Watch your email for additional announcements regarding the auction. Funds for winning bids must be wired within 24 hours of auction closing.
Northwest Clean Air Agency recommendations for home heating season
A significant portion of Washington’s winter air pollution comes from wood-burning stoves and fireplaces, and nearly half of northwest Washington homes have a wood-burning heat source, according to the Northwest Clean Air Agency.
That makes wood smoke one of the primary sources of air pollution in Washington.
Here are some tips on how to burn wood safer this winter:
- Burn only dry, seasoned wood.
- Never burn wet, painted, stained or treated wood.
- Burn small, hot fires.
- Make sure the fire gets enough air.
- Make sure the wood stove is the right size for its space.
Information: nwcleanairwa.gov/permits-and-services/wood-heating
Mountain Loop Highway seasonal closure
With the snow piling up in higher elevations, Snohomish County Public Works, the U.S. Forest Service and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office closed Mountain Loop Highway on Monday. The closure is for traffic in both directions and will be officially enforced from the Deer Creek Gate to the west and the Bedal Gate to the east.
“We don’t want to wait any longer as we are already seeing some trees come down and the snow is starting to pile up," said Snohomish County Public Works Director Kelly Snyder.\
A 14-mile stretch of the road is gravel and closed each winter due to snow and road conditions. Each spring, the Road Maintenance Division coordinates with the U.S. Forest Service to prepare the road for reopening.
To the north, Highway 20 over the North Cascades closed for the winter last week.
Weekly unemployment initial claims decrease
From Nov. 8-14, there were 16,837 initial regular unemployment claims, down 33.2% from the prior week. In total, there were 434,114 total jobless claims, up 1.2% from the prior week, according to the Employment Security Department.
Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 123% above last year’s weekly new claims applications, according to ESD.
In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed decreased from 2,715 to 1,648, down 39.3% from the prior week. In Island County, those claims filed decreased from 179 to 112, down 37.4% from the prior week.
Washington’s economy added 1,000 jobs in October, and the state’s preliminary seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate for October decreased from 8.3% to 6%.
“The preliminary read on October payroll employment shows a very small increase once more,” said department economist Paul Turek. “Upward revisions to the data in recent months show a stronger recovery, but renewed restrictions on business operations in response to mounting virus risk put the recovery in jeopardy.”
People
Camano woman guest on show
Broadway star Caitlin Kinnunen is coming home for Thanksgiving — virtually — in an online children’s program called Vasthy’s Friends. Broadway performers write, choreograph and compose original family programs for this website that specializes in showing kids of all colors, abilities, sizes and backgrounds that they are valid.
Kinnunen grew up on Camano Island and started young in local community theater.
At age 16, she landed a role in a Broadway play and moved to New York City with her mother Betsy Stam.
Kinnunen went on to perform in shows like “Bridges Over Madison County” and co-starred in “The Prom.”
To watch it online live at 1 p.m. Wednesday, go to VasthysFriends.com and sign up to get a link. To watch the recording Thursday, find The Broadway Podcast Network and download the podcast.
Meetings
Stanwood City Council
Because of Thanksgiving, the Stanwood City Council met Monday with a public hearing on the 2021 budget.
Stanwood Planning Commission
Stanwood Planning Commission is on break until January.
Island County Commissioners
Island County commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Visit islandcountywa.gov/commissioners.
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board will hold a regular meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, via Zoom. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
Pets
Say hello to Brewster at CASA
Brewster is a lovable guy looking for his forever home. He has a gentle, patient nature and seems to get along well with everyone. Brewster would do well in a home offering lots of attention and affection. He is an active dog that would make a great hiking companion. Brewster also enjoys downtime and is happy just cozying up on the couch.
Appointments: 360-387-1902.
