Stanwood-Camano Community Fair survey
The Stanwood-Camano Community Fair Board of Directors is seeking community input with an online survey of previous fairgoers, exhibitors, volunteers, vendors and sponsors to gather feedback to improve future events.
The board is gathering contact information of those who would like to take the survey. Everyone who submits contact information will be eligible to win one of 10 free Stanwood-Camano Fair T-shirts. Contact information will only be used to gather feedback.
Survey: surveymonkey.com/r/SCCFattendee
Solid Waste Facility November closures
Island County Solid Waste Facility on Camano Island will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day and on Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving.
Snohomish County Household Hazardous Waste Facility will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26, through Saturday, Nov. 28, for Thanksgiving.
Skagit Valley College winter quarter enrollment now open
Skagit Valley College is open for winter quarter enrollment. Most classes will be offered online. Select science courses and workforce programs will be offered in person. The Basic Education for Adults program will include limited in-person classes. Classes begin Monday, Jan. 4.
Information: skagit.edu/winter-2021
Island County vehicle electrification survey
The Island Regional Transportation Planning Organization is conducting a survey to determine current use and need for electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
This survey aims to get a sense of the level of awareness of electric vehicles and to pinpoint locations where charging stations are most desired.
Submit responses by Nov. 30. Survey: surveymonkey.com/r/V37RQRL
$12 billion in jobless benefits paid
From Oct. 25-31, there were 14,681 initial regular unemployment claims, up 3.4% from the prior week. In total, there were 465,563 total jobless claims, down 2.1% from the prior week, according to the Employment Security Department.
Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 113% above last year’s weekly new claims applications, according to ESD.
In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed decreased from 1,558 to 1,506, down 3% from the prior week. In Island County, those claims filed decreased from 120 to 94, down 21.7% from the prior week.
Since the COVID crisis began in March, ESD has paid more than $12.1 billion in benefits to over a million Washingtonians.
Enrollment open for GET tuition program
Washington State’s Guaranteed Education Tuition program opened on Nov. 1 for a new enrollment period, providing families the opportunity to start saving for future college costs while their children are young. The 2020-2021 enrollment period runs through May 31, 2021, with a unit purchase price of $133.
As a 529 prepaid tuition program, the state guarantees that a family’s GET savings will keep pace with in-state college tuition and state-mandated fees. While GET account values are based on Washington tuition rates, GET can be used at nearly any public or private university, community college, or technical school in the country. New this year, GET and other 529 plans can also be used to pay for apprenticeship programs and certain student loan repayments.
The GET program opened in 1998. To date, GET has distributed over $1.2 billion to more than 55,000 students.
Meetings
Stanwood City Council
The Stanwood City Council meets online at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. Find a link at stanwoodwa.org. To comment, register by 9 a.m. Nov. 12 online or by phone: stanwoodwa.org/266/City-Council or 360-454-5213. Because of Thanksgiving, Stanwood Council will meet on Monday, Nov. 23, with a public hearing on the 2021 budget, and the Stanwood Planning Commission moved its meeting to Nov. 16 with a packed agenda.
Stanwood Planning Commission
The online meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, will discuss several issues:
• Titan Framing’s proposal to build a warehouse and office on the old Wolfkill site, 8600 Cedarhome Drive, next to the downtown Stanwood train crossing. The 15,632-square-foot warehouse and 6,336-square-foot office would be constructed on 1.46 acres and include a fenced storage area, frontage improvements to Cedarhome Drive, landscaping, a new paved access and about 34 parking spaces. Drainage will be collected, treated and detained on-site, until it is connected to the existing on-site pump station. The city will take written comments until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.
• Zoning amendments to the Comprehensive Plan. Comments can be emailed or mailed and must be received by 5 p.m. Nov. 16. Find details at stanwoodwa.org under Public Notice. This public hearing includes several requests:
- Two requests are from Scott Wammack along with the Sather Family Trust on two parcels and Brett Sibert on another parcel in the Stanwood Camano Village commercial area. The requests are for a mixed-use overlay on commercial property similar to others nearby.
- The city proposes a mixed-use overlay zone over all the general commercial properties in the Uptown Center.
- The city would like to expand on a business corridor and change the light industrial zoning along the north side of 271st Street NW between 90th and 92nd streets to Mainstreet Business II.
- The city proposes zone changes on five park properties to a new “Parks and Open Space” designation for Heritage, Hamilton Landing, Ovenell, Church Creek and Lions parks.
Hearing for development
Chandler's Reserve, a new housing development, goes before a hearing examiner at an online public hearing at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17. Chandler’s Reserve proposes 91 single-family homes on 26.76 acres at 28414 80th Ave. NW, Stanwood. Roads will access the lots from 80th Avenue NW and a continuation of 83rd Drive NW, a dead-end in the Candle Ridge community. Plans follow planned residential development standards and include three open space tracts, a trail system around the perimeter, a stormwater detention vault and landscaping. Find details at stanwoodwa.org.
Island County Commissioners
Island County commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. View videos at islandcountywa.gov/commissioners.
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Nov. 17, via Zoom. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
People
Local artists’ work acquired
A collaborative painting by Chaim Bezalel and Yonnah Ben Levy, owners of the Stanwood House art gallery, was recently acquired and added to the collection of the Museum of Northwest Art. The 28-by-59-inch work is a mixed media with acrylics. The couple is currently in Israel and will return to Stanwood in the spring.
Pets
Say hello to Oona at CASA
Oona is a gentle, older cat who loves to sit and snuggle. Her favorite activity is napping. Oona would do best in a home with no dogs or young kids as they tend to scare her. She requires special food to keep her feeling her best but otherwise is a low-maintenance senior who is ready for her forever home.
Appointments: 360-387-1902
