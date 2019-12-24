Man arrested after I-5 chase
Officers ended a 35-mile car chase along Interstate 5 through Skagit and Whatcom counties with the help of spike strips.
The State Patrol arrested Tyler Isaiah Robinson, 27, on suspicion of DUI and attempting to elude police. Robinson did not have a driver’s license. He was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
Troopers first attempted to pull over Robinson at 9:20 a.m. Dec. 15 at milepost 218 near the Starbird Road exit just south of Conway. Officers said he was driving northbound a 2014 Nissan Sentra at 95 mph in a 70 mph zone.
Officers stopped Robinson near the Old Fairhaven Parkway exit just south of Bellingham after attempting to drive 4 miles after running over spike strips.
Stanwood-Camano schools get $20,000 in donations
The Stanwood-Camano School Board met briefly Dec. 17 to accept nearly $20,000 in donations, hear a financial report and approve a consent agenda.
The board accepted the following donations:
• The Stanwood Elementary PTO received a $10,000 education grant from the Stillguamish Tribe of Indians and purchased online subscriptions to Reflex Math for Grades 2 through 5 and the PAX Good Behavior Game for Stanwood Elementary.
•The United Way of Snohomish County gave $7,555 to pilot a district Jump Start Kindergarten Program.
• Stanwood Elementary PTO donated $926 to cover transportation costs to Camp Seymour for the Stanwood Elementary fifth-grade Outdoor Education Camp.
• Elger Bay Elementary PTA gave $576 to cover transportation costs for the fourth-grade field trip to Swans Trail Farm and the kindergarten field trip to the Fire Station and Gordon’s Pumpkin Patch.
• The Stanwood Booster Club Sports Account donated $304 to cover transportation costs for the Cross-Country Jock and Jill event in Seattle on Sept. 29 and $175 to cover transportation costs for the Cross-Country field trip to Cama Beach on Oct. 7.
• Stanwood Elementary PTO donated $255 to cover transportation costs for preschool field trips to Fosters Pumpkin Patch on Oct. 21 and 25.
4 cases of Hepatitis A confirmed in Snohomish County
The Snohomish Health District has confirmed four cases of hepatitis A in Snohomish County residents. All four have been living homeless in the Marysville and Tulalip areas, as well as being linked to drug injection use and/or inhaling meth. The individuals were hospitalized for treatment, one of whom has already been released.
The exact source of the infection is still unknown, which indicates that there may be other unrecognized cases of hepatitis A in the community. The Health District is working to provide information and sanitation guidelines to local providers, emergency departments, jails, shelters, the syringe exchange and other groups that are frequently in contact with people living homeless. It is unknown whether these cases are related to the statewide hepatitis A outbreak declared in July 2019.
Hepatitis A is a very contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus. It can be a mild or severe illness, lasting from a few weeks to several months. Hepatitis A is usually spread person-to-person when someone unknowingly consumes fecal matter of someone with hepatitis A. This can be from touching objects or consuming food or water contaminated with the virus. It can also be spread from close, personal contact with an infected person; this includes caring for an infected person or using drugs with others.
For more information about Hepatitis A and other important health information visit snohd.org.
Recycle lithium-ion batteries
Millions of electronic devices will be given as gifts this year during the holiday season powered by batteries, with an ever-increasing number requiring lithium-ion batteries. When those batteries wear out, many people just toss them in the garbage not thinking of the consequences. In the spirit of the holidays, Snohomish County Public Works Solid Waste Division is asking residents to partner with them and give Mother Nature a gift by keeping batteries out of garbage trucks, transfer stations and landfills by, instead, recycling them.
Lithium-ion batteries are considered household hazardous waste by Snohomish County Code. The county’s Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off Station accepts lithium-ion and all other household use batteries. Hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and is located at 3434 McDougall Ave, in Everett. Residential customers can also visit the Snohomish County recycling and transfer Stations and drop boxes, which have designated areas to drop off batteries free of charge.
To learn more about recycling batteries, call the Snohomish County Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Station at (425) 388-6050, or visit snohomishcountywa.gov/477/Hazardous-Waste.
Reflexology studio opens on Camano
Peggy Miller of Camano Island recently opened Rooted Sole Studio at Rivers Edge Spa on Camano.
The studio is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday at 1143 E. State Route 532.
Miller, a 2013 graduate of Seattle School of Reflexology and Massage, said she has a passion for sharing her knowledge in the benefits of reflexology with the Stanwood and Camano community.
“The body has a unique and amazing ability to heal itself from the inside out,” she said.
Although great for tired, achy feet and arthritic hands reflexology benefits the entire mind and body by clearing communication pathways throughout the nervous system, she said.
For more info, call 425-985-4859 or visit rootedsoldestudio.com.
Stanwood council, commission meetings done for year
• Stanwood Planning Commission has cancelled its Dec. 23 meeting. In January the commission will resume meeting as usual on second and fourth Mondays. The commission will meet Jan. 13 and 27.
• Stanwood City Council has cancelled its Dec. 26 meeting. The council usually meets on second and fourth Thursdays.
Research: Cuts needed in state's greenhouse gas emissions
With new research predicting that climate change will cause serious damage to Washington’s environment and economy, the Washington Department of Ecology is recommending the state make deep cuts in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, and eliminate nearly all sources of carbon pollution by 2050.
The Department based its new recommendations on the steps identified by international scientists and researchers at the University of Washington as necessary to limit the impacts of climate change. That research says that warming by just 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, will mean a 38% decline in Washington’s snowpack, a 23% drop in summer stream flows, and a 1.4-foot rise in sea level. According to the Department, those changes will mean major challenges to the State’s water supplies, hydroelectric power generation, and coastal communities.
The new recommendations would update the greenhouse gas emissions targets set by the Legislature in 2008. Under state law, the Department of Ecology is required to recommend updated targets as new science on the effects of greenhouse gases becomes available.
Holiday schedule for Camano Island solid waste facilities
• Open 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 24.
• Closed Wednesday, Dec. 25.
• Open 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31.
• Closed Wednesday, Jan. 1.
