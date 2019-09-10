City council to meet Thursday
Stanwood City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, in the Stanwood-Camano School District Administration Building, 26920 Pioneer Highway in Stanwood.
Meet council members and participate in local decisions. Agendas and meeting minutes are posted at ci.stanwood.wa.us. To inquire, call 360-629-2181.
School board to meet next Tuesday
Stanwood-Camano School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, in the Administration Boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. See stanwood.wednet.edu, School Board, or call 360-629-1222 to inquire.
Roadwork in the area this week
I-5, Conway to Arlington: Expect single lane daytime closures and double lane overnight closures until repair work is finished this fall.
US 2, Bickford to Gold Bar: The resurfacing project continues for two final days, 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 18-19. Expect backups and short delays.
SR 9, Marysville: Two weekend closures of all lanes at 108th Street NE are planned for Sept. 13-16 and Sept. 20-23, weather permitting, to build a roundabout at the intersection.
SR 20, Deception Pass: Round the clock sandblasting and painting has begun on the Deception and Canoe pass bridges. Expect loud noise and overnight lane closures Saturdays through Thursdays and limited parking.
See wsdot.wa.gov for roadwork updates in other areas – many are in progress.
Donors needed at blood drives
Bloodworks Northwest and the American Red Cross are asking everyone who can to make an appointment to give blood or platelets or to volunteer as a blood drive host. All blood types are needed.
Bloodworks Northwest blood drive: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at St. Cecilia’s Social Hall, 26900 78th Ave. NW, Stanwood. This opportunity to donate whole blood or platelets is sponsored by Stanwood-Camano Knights of Columbus. Call 800-398-7888 or go to schedule.bloodworksnw.org and use sponsor code 1609.
Red Cross blood drive: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 1-6 p.m. at North County Fire Station, 8117 267th St. NW, Stanwood. Walk in or preregister at 800-733-2767. Visit redcross.org.
Democrats meet, picnic in La Conner
Legislative District 10 Democrats and the Swinomish Tribe will host a grilled salmon picnic dinner with live entertainment from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Pioneer Park in La Conner. Swinomish Chairman Brian Cladoosby, the Swinomish Senate and Canoe Family will provide prayer, songs and drums, and all the salmon. Speakers include Congressman Rick Larsen, Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Commissioner of Public Lands Hillary Franz, 10th LD Rep. Dave Paul, 40th LD Rep. Debra Lekanoff, 10th LD Senate candidate Helen Price-Johnson and state Democratic Party Chair Tina Podlodowski. Purchase tickets, $25, at brownpapertickets.com/event/4293318.
New email system for Island Co.
Island County and its employees are changing their email addresses as of Sept. 27 from “username@co.island.wa.us” to “username@islandcountywa.gov,” which will make them similar to the county’s website address.
County officials said they are making the change to reduce costs, to make email addresses easier to remember, to follow other local agencies in migrating to the “@agencywa.gov” format for both their email and website addresses. In addition, the change is consistent with an email address some of the county’s cloud-hosted applications now require.
Existing email addresses will continue to work for at least one year. However, officials ask all users to update their address lists this fall to avoid any issues.
Host families needed for exchange students
Traci Hering with Compass USA is looking for host families by Sept. 15 for Japanese automotive students. The boys will be in Stanwood for three days, Oct. 11-14, long enough for interested families to sample the experience of hosting one or two foreign students. Students can share a room but will need their own bed (air mattress is OK). Anyone willing to sharing their home with a student can contact Hering at 360-913-8877 or traci.compassUSA@gmail.com.
Get reusable bags ahead of plastic ban
An ordinance will go into effect Sept. 30 in Everett that prohibits retailers from using single-use plastic bags, with a few exceptions. In preparation, the city has launched a “Bring Your Bag Everett” outreach campaign, in which free reusable bags will be offered to residents who pledge to decrease their use of plastic. The bags are available while supplies last at the City’s utility billing counter, 3101 Cedar St. Shoppers will be encouraged to bring their own reusable bags when shopping, but businesses can offer large paper bags and/or thick reusable plastic bags for a (minimum) 5-cent fee. Small paper and plastic bags used to protect items (i.e., produce, flowers, bakery items) will still be allowed.
Bear spotted in Mount Vernon
Another black bear was spotted roaming Mount Vernon last week near LaVenture Middle School. The bear was breifly contained but escaped through a culvert and headed east according to Fish & Wildlife officers.
“I think he is moving east, which is good because then he’ll be more where bears should be,” said Fish & Wildlife officer John Ludwig.
The bear is a different bear than the island-hopping bear seen in the area in June, officials said.
