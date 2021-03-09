Pot tax revenue less than expected
At the Stanwood City Council meeting on Feb. 25, council member Rob Johnson spoke about a finance committee discussion questioning whether the city was possibly missing out on $16,000 in marijuana tax revenue distribution from the state. The city expected about $8,000 per year after allowing the Kushery to open March 2019.
Finance Director Scott James worked with the state Liquor and Cannabis Board to get to the bottom of the issue, finding that Stanwood’s revenue share is much smaller than expected because its population is relatively small and because it only allows one retail store, and not producers or processors.
Marijuana sales tax revenues are collected by the state and then distributed to the cities where businesses are located on a per capita basis. Stanwood has been receiving the correct amount of money from the state, James said.
Weekly unemployment initial claims mixed
From Feb. 21-27, there were 12,958 initial regular unemployment claims, down 7.7% from the prior week. In total, there were 459,328 total jobless claims, up 0.6% from the prior week, according to the Employment Security Department.
Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 128% above last year’s weekly new claims applications, according to ESD.
In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed increased from 1,410 to 1,460, up 3.5% from the prior week. In Island County, those claims filed increased from 100 to 102, up 2% from the prior week.
State Parks free day
Washington State Parks invites visitors to help celebrate the agency’s 108th birthday on Friday, March 19, by enjoying a state park for free that day. March 19 is the third of 12 free days in 2021, when visitors are not required to display the Discover Pass for day-use visits to a park.
The free days are in keeping with legislation that created the Discover Pass, which costs $30 for an annual pass or $10 for a one-day pass and is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources. The Discover Pass, which provides daytime access to parks, is still required on Fish and Wild and Natural Resources lands.
Masks and social distancing are required at parks.
The remaining 2021 State Parks free days are:
- Saturday, April 3 — Springtime Free Day.
- Thursday, April 22 — Earth Day.
- Saturday, June 5 — National Trails Day.
- Saturday, June 12 – National Get Outdoors Day.
- Sunday, June 13 — Free Fishing Day.
- Wednesday, Aug. 25 — National Park Service Birthday.
- Saturday, Sept. 25 — National Public Lands Day.
- Thursday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day.
- Friday, Nov. 26 — Autumn Free Day.
Snohomish Conservation District hosts youth art contest
Voting for Snohomish Conservation District’s annual youth art contest is now open until Tuesday, March 16. The theme of this year’s contest is nature journaling, with youth entries in five age groups from pre-K to grade 12. To view the 2021 entry slideshow and vote, visit snohomishcd.org/art-contest.
Snohomish County Solid Waste receives sustainability award
Call2Recycle Inc. is recognizing Snohomish County’s commitment to its solid waste customers and the environment by awarding the county as a Top 100 Leader in Sustainability. The award is given to top-performing organizations and businesses that demonstrate a notable commitment to battery collection and recycling.
“I’m delighted that our hard work is being recognized in this way. It is a testament to our solid waste staff’s and community’s resiliency and commitment to recycling despite the many challenges of a pandemic,” Snohomish County Public Works Director Kelly Snyder said.
For more than 20 years, Call2Recycle has worked to responsibly manage the collection and recycling of batteries and other materials. It is the oldest and largest consumer battery stewardship program in North America, working on behalf of more than 300 battery and battery-powered product companies.
Rep. Larsen invites students to participate in congressional art competition
U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen is inviting high school-age students who live or attend school in Washington State’s Second Congressional District, which includes Stanwood and Camano Island, to showcase their artistic talents in the 2021 Congressional Art Competition.
The U.S. House of Representatives holds the annual high school visual art competition to encourage and recognize artistic talent in each congressional district. Art entries must be original in concept, design and execution. The winning entry will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol. Art submissions and forms are due to Larsen’s office by 4 p.m. Friday, April 30.
Information: larsen.house.gov/helping-you/art-competition-zip.htm
Mount Vernon moving forward on parking garage and new library
The Mount Vernon City Council agreed to move forward on the Library Commons project, and signed a deal with Skagit County to buy downtown property for the project. The $43 million project would combine a new library, 230-car parking garage and community center into a single facility. Council members voted unanimously to approve a contract with Skagit County that gives the city up to three years to buy a parking lot on Kincaid Street across the street from the Skagit County Courthouse.
Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau discussed a number of potential funding sources, some of which have already been utilized. She said the city would likely seek a $20.9 million bond, paid for with city funds and a state Local Infrastructure Financing Tool grant. The city was also awarded a $1 million capital projects grant from the state and will seek more such funding this year.
Input sought for Island County six year transportation plan
The Island County Public Works Department is developing the 2022-2027 Transportation Improvement Program to address the needs of all system users, including drivers, transit riders, walkers and bicyclists. Suggestions for county facilities such as intersections, roads, trails and drainage will be evaluated and prioritized as the plan is prepared. Submit suggestions to Susan Driver at s.driver@islandcountywa.gov by April 30.
Law enforcement group hosting fundraiser
The Camano Law Enforcement Support Foundation’s annual raffle fundraiser is underway. Items up for raffle include a riding scooter and a drone. Tickets are $2 and available at the Camano Plaza Market check-out area. Proceeds support Camano deputies, Camano Sheriff’s Citizen Patrol and Camano State Park rangers.
People
Lt. Andy Helms retires from North County Fire
North County Fire & EMS honored Lt. Andy Helms, who retired last week after 40 years in the fire service.
Helms started his firefighting career in 1981 as a volunteer with Arlington Heights Fire District 21. He became a full-time paramedic with Stanwood Community Ambulance in 1984 and has been a volunteer and career firefighter and officer with Stanwood Fire Department before joining North County Fire & EMS in 1998.
Meetings
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 16 via Zoom. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
Stanwood Parks and Trails Advisory Committee
The public meeting is 3-5 p.m. Monday, March 15 via Zoom. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
Stanwood City Council
The City Council meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.