Stanwood to give out free masks
Stanwood received 4,000 disposable face coverings from Snohomish County for eligible low-income families. The city will distribute them through the Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano and Stanwood-Camano Food Bank.
“We partnered with the Stanwood Food Bank and Resource Center to distribute them as their clients typically meet the low income guidelines, and we know that most folks who seek out the food bank have not had access to face masks, so this is one great way to provide,” City Administrator Jennifer Ferguson said.
The resource center will distribute masks 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. The food bank will distribute masks during check-in on food distribution days, normally 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. However, the food bank will be closed Saturday, July 4, and instead will be open on Friday, July 3.
State parks adds free days for later this year
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission announces two additional free days in 2020, which replace the two lost to COVID-19 closures in April. On free days, visitors don’t need a Discover Pass for day-use visits by vehicle.
The first makeup free day is Sunday, Sept. 13, to celebrate Girl Scouts Love State Parks Weekend, a national movement to get every Girl Scout into a state park. The second, Saturday, Oct. 10, recognizes World Mental Health Day, which supports state parks’ participation in the nationwide ParkRx movement to help people access nature’s health benefits.
Community Transit reopens RideStore as fares resume and bus service increases
Community Transit recently reopened the RideStore customer service center at Lynnwood Transit Center to help people plan their transit trips and purchase or reload ORCA fare cards. The agency is also resuming fare collection on Wednesday, July 1. Community Transit will add about 200 bus trips on July 6 to meet an expected increase in ridership demand.
Information: 425-353-7433 or 800-562-1375
Island Transit starts modified service plan on July 6
On July 6, Island Transit will start operating on a modified service plan to provide the community with more access to public transit as Island County enters Phase 3 of Washington's "Safe Start" plan during the COVID-19 pandemic. The modified plan provides more service than has been available since March and shifts some resources to high-demand areas.
Most existing route paths will remain the same with more frequency and longer service hours. Saturday service will begin July 11, and the NASWI Commuter Services will resume on July 6. Some routes that had been eliminated when the pandemic began will be restored.
Information: 360-678-7771 or islandtransit.org
AAA: Americans will take about 700 million trips this summer
This summer, AAA forecasts Americans will take about 700 million trips based on economic indicators and state re-openings. That number is down nearly 15% compared to last July through September and is the first decline in summer travel since 2009. AAA booking trends show Americans are cautiously making travel plans with more last-minute bookings.
“Americans will get out and explore this summer, though they’re taking a ‘wait-and-see approach’ when it comes to booking and are likely to take more long-weekend getaways than extended vacations,” said Paula Twidale, AAA’s senior vice president of travel.
Irving Lawson area closed due to illegal dumping
The state department of Fish and Wildlife is temporarily closing the Irving Lawson Access Area in Snohomish County. The 12-acre site on the Snohomish River will be closed until Dec. 25. Fish and Wildlife staff have seen increased illegal trash dumping and damage to natural resources at the 12-acre site, and it has become a public safety risk.
“Water access areas provide important public recreation opportunities, but this site has seen a dramatic increase in illegal activity,” said Fenner Yarborough, North Puget Sound wildlife program manager. “We need to make it a safer place for visitors and our community and to protect valuable habitat.”
Snohomish County to resume recycling, waste disposal services
Snohomish County transfer stations and drop boxes reopened recycling and household hazardous waste disposal services to residential customers on Sunday. The Granite Falls drop box also reopened Sunday, and the Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off Station will reopen on Wednesday, July 1. Both facilities will have longer hours of operations.
Information: snohomishcountywa.gov/207
Meetings
City of Stanwood
The Stanwood City Council will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9. Stanwood Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 13. Meetings are online and open to the public. stanwoodwa.org.
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Videos can be viewed at islandcountywa.gov/Commissioners.
People
AAUW Scholarships
The Stanwood Camano AAUW branch presented 2020 scholarships to students who are graduates of Stanwood and Camano, Arlington or Lakewood high schools and are entering at least their junior year of college. Money for these $4,000 scholarships is raised by the popular Purses with Purpose auction that is held every two years. This year's recipients are Saylor Anderson, Hannah Grierson and Samantha Hall. The recipients were honored at a virtual tea hosted by AAUW and chair of the scholarship committee, Marianne McGarry-Bloom.
Rotary Club of Stanwood-Camano Island Student of the Quarter Awards
The Rotary Club of Stanwood-Camano Island recently announced their recipients of the Student of the Quarter Awards for Spring 2020. Lincoln Hill High School selected Abigail Santeford and Nicholas David Johnson. Port Susan Middle School selected Madelyn Edwards and John Floyd. Cedarhome Elementary School selected Natea McCarthy-Northcutt and Jackson Hallock. Utsalady Elementary School selected Avery Guadamuz and Conor Rice.
College honors
- Karl DeBoer, Trygve DeBoer, Danielle Hall and Stephen Sanders, all of Camano Island, were named to the Gonzaga University Dean's List for spring semester.
- Carter Garcea, Marlin Jones and Summer Sanders, all of Camano Island, were named to President's List at Gonzaga University for spring semester.
- Cedarville University student Karis Brooks of Stanwood was named to the Dean's Honor List for spring semester.
- Stephanie Close of Stanwood was named to the Dean's List at Rochester Institute of Technology for spring semester.
- Wheaton College student Riley Cunningham of Camano Island was named to the Dean's List for spring semester.
- Jo Hawkins of Salt Lake City, who has family in the Stanwood area, graduated from the University of Utah in April.
Pets
Meet Scotty at NOAH
Scotty is a 4-year-old male domestic shorthair mix cat who has lived in an indoor-only home his entire life. He may do best in a low stress environment where he is the only pet in the household. Scotty is on a special diet for urinary tract health. He loves sunny windows, watching bird feeders and playing with his toys. Call NOAH at 360-629-7055 to schedule an adoption appointment.
