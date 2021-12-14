Island County restarts search for administrator
Island County has restarted the process of looking for a county administrator.
The county was in final negotiations with one of two candidates, when both candidates withdrew, said Commissioner Janet St. Clair.
The leading candidate couldn’t relocate due to a family crisis. The other withdrew to consider career options.
“We will restart the process with Prothman. I remain optimistic we will find the right fit for our county,” she said.
Apply for vacant council, board seats
Stanwood is seeking residents to fill one council seat, two planning commission seats and a Parks and Trails Advisory Committee seat.
The council seat is left vacant by Mayor Sid Roberts. The two planning commission seats were left vacant by Marcus Metz, who was elected to council, and by Larry Sather, who recently resigned.
The council provides legislative oversight, creates municipal laws and regulations, levies taxes, borrows money, appropriates spending, serves a quasi-judicial role on some issues and confirms certain appointments.
The planning commission studies proposed ordinances and city issues and then makes recommendations to the council.
PTAC is a volunteer board that guides Stanwood’s parks and trails and makes recommendations to the council.
The city will accept applications until 5 p.m. Dec. 31. Find details and applications at stanwoodwa.org and scroll down to “Notice of Vacancy.”
School Board swears in election winners
Al Schreiber and Charlotte Murry were sworn in to new four-year terms during the Stanwood-Camano School Board meeting last week after each won re-election in November.
The School Board then voted to maintain its current leadership makeup — Natalie Hagglund as board president and Miranda Evans as vice president.
New law aims at reducing waste
Washington restaurants will no longer automatically include single-use food service items like utensils, condiments and straws with food orders. Instead, customers wanting those items will need to request them. The new state law goes into effect Jan. 1. It aims to reduce waste and litter.
Cold cup lids will be allowed at events with more than 2,500 people and at drive-thru windows.
Grants available to help preserve local history
Applications are open for Snohomish County Historic Preservation Commission Grants until Jan.17. The Grant program was started in 2009 with the purpose of funding and promoting historic preservation projects across the county to educate residents on the past.
Applications can be submitted for any of the four categories: Public programming, capital improvements & equipment, collections management, and professional development. Past grants have been used to refurbish historical buildings, build museum exhibits, digitize records and develop education tools. Snohomish County based nonprofit cultural organizations and public agencies that provide heritage services to the public are eligible to apply.
Grant will pay to bring broadband to Fir Island
The Port of Skagit was recently awarded a $2.2 million grant for broadband construction on Fir Island to enable high-speed internet access. The grant was part of $44.6 million in funding approved by the state Public Works Board for 15 broadband construction projects in communities with limited or no internet access.
Port spokesperson Linda Tyler said the project will connect 175 homes and businesses in a 15-square-mile area on Fir Island directly to broadband infrastructure. SkagitNet, the broadband company jointly run by the port and the Skagit Public Utility District, will oversee the Fir Island project.
Stanwood offers scholarship
The City of Stanwood is accepting applications for the AWC Center for Quality Communities Scholarship Fund. The scholarship is available through a statewide competitive process for students who are actively engaged in their city government, student government or the community and plan to attend post-secondary school in fall 2022.
To be eligible, a student must be a Stanwood resident, graduating from high school, home school or receiving a GED in spring/summer 2022; plans to continue their education at an accredited college or trade school in the 2022-2023 academic year on a half-time or more basis; and has been involved with a city government or with a community/school leadership activity.
Application materials can be found at cfqc.org. Deadline is Dec. 31.
Flood repairs planned for area highways
State Department of Transportation crews continued assessing damage and planning repairs this week for areas of Memorial Highway in Mount Vernon and Highway 20 east of Rockport that were damaged by Skagit River flooding in November.
In Mount Vernon, repairs are needed for what are called fenders, which protect the West Mount Vernon Bridge over the river from being damaged by debris pushed downstream during flooding.
On Highway 20, crews drilled into the soil below a damaged segment of roadway to determine the stability of the soil below the broken asphalt. Since the flooding, parts of the eastbound lane in the area have been slowly sliding downhill, according to a news release. The roadway will be closed daily between Bacon Creek and Newhalem Creek roads from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. through Thursday. Outside of the closure times, single-lane traffic is alternating through a 15-mile stretch between Rockport and Newhalem.
Pets
Ready for a home
Bear is a 6-year-old neutered Australian cattle dog/Australian shepherd mix. He is smart, loyal and independent. Bear is particular and would do best in a home with no other pets or children. He is a huge fan of toys and is making strides in leash training. Bear has had the longest stay at Noah Center. Meet Bear at: NOAH 360-629-7055
Play ball
Ryker can fit two tennis balls in his mouth and kick a soccer ball around. He needs an active home with a yard and 6-foot-high fence. Ryker needs to complete his training, but already knows some commands like down and sit. Find Ryker at Camano Animal Shelter: 360-387-1902
Public meetings
• The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners Hearing Room at Island County Annex Building. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners
Other regular public meetings will resume in January after the holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.