Stanwood man involved in fatal crash
An Arlington woman died and a Stanwood man was injured in a two-car collision Saturday on Highway 530 near Arlington, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Just after 12:30 p.m., a Stanwood man, 52, driving a Chevy Avalanche east on the highway ran a red light at Arlington Heights Road and collided with a Volkswagen Passat driven by Zoey Ensey, 26, according to a State Patrol memo. Ensey was turning from Arlington Heights Road to go the opposite direction, according to troopers.
Ensey died after being taken to Cascade Valley Hospital, according to the release. The man was injured and taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett. Troopers are investigating the incident.
Kids art contest underway
"How will you change the world" is the theme of a state Department of Social and Health Services art contest open to youngsters up to age 17. Selected artwork will be featured in the upcoming kids' sticker calendar out this fall.
Submissions are accepted through Aug. 15 via email at dcscontests@dshs.wa.gov.
Road construction on Camano Island
Construction crews will continue repaving projects on several area roads on Camano Island. Asphalt overlay, a common pavement maintenance practice that extends pavement life will be used.
Work will take place through Aug. 12 on the following roadways: Wall Street, Strand Street, Fairview Street, Arrowhead Road, Manaco Beach Drive, Cove Place, Circle Drive and West Camano Drive.
Road closure in Stanwood
Pioneer Highway will be closed from 267th Street NW to 72nd Avenue NW between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Aug. 11-12 for a grind and overlay project. Flaggers will be at Taylor's Landing and Fox Hill Estates for local access.
Good Jobs Challenge awards state $23.5 million
Washington is one of 32 winners out of more than 500 applicants from the Good Jobs Challenge, part of the American Rescue Plan. The Washington Student Achievement Council is the recipient of a $23.5 million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
The money is intended to bolster economies by expanding employment opportunities by providing access to high-quality jobs that include good pay, benefits, and career mobility while simultaneously serving vital industries. The money will be used to invest in six high-demand sectors: advanced manufacturing and aerospace; construction; energy and clean technology; financial services; healthcare, and information technology and cybersecurity. More at: eda.gov
New program coming this fall
A new fitness class for adults 65 and older is starting at the Camano Center in September. Stay Active and Independent for Life is an evidence-based strength, balance and flexibility fitness program. SAIL has been approved by the Administration for Community Living, previously known as the Administration on Aging.
The SAIL program was designed for any level of ability and can be done standing or sitting down. Donations are being accepted through Aug. 14 to help the Camano Center launch the program for low to no cost. For more information or to donate: camanocenter.org/donate
People
Local adults win scholarships
The Stanwood Camano Area Foundation recently awarded over $11,000 in scholarships to further the education of local adults. The recipients are:
- Jessica Haman and Olivia Hurley were awarded Cheryle Jett-Boge Memorial Veterinary Scholarships.
- Patty Nichols and Sarah Margaret were awarded the Gladys Heintz Memorial Scholarship.
- Anna Murray picked up the Macdonald Nursing Scholarship.
- The Stanwood Democrats/Delores Haglund Jones Memorial Scholarship went to Diane Veazey.
- The Kathy Peebler Caregiver Scholarship in memory of Katherine Jones was awarded to Nicole Brown, and one in memory of Palmer Sather was awarded to Heather McLaughlin.
- Hallie Price Visual Arts scholarships were awarded to Lydia Crouch and Gaylynn Beuthien.
All scholarships are sponsored by local individuals, families and community organizations. For more information, email Natalie Hagglund of the Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation at natalie@s-caf.org.
Snohomish County Parks Advisory Board seeks members
There are two vacancies on the Snohomish County Parks Advisory Board: one for County Council District 3 and one for an “at-large” or county-wide position. Both positions are open until filled. The board reviews and recommends policies related to parks and recreation facilities and operations. Board members also participate in division events and assist in promoting parks, facilities, events and programs. For information visit: snohomishcountywa.gov.
Meet Ozzy Pawsborne
Ozzy Pawsborne is a sweet 4-year-old pitbull who loves to explore. He gets along great with other dogs, cats, and people. Ozzy needs an all-adult home since his history with children is unknown. Learn more about Ozzy Pawsborne at camanoanimalshelter.org
Meetings
- The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov.
- Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at: 811 N Sunrise Blvd.
- North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
- Stanwood City Council meets in person at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 , in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. Information: stanwoodwa.org
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 6 p.m.Tuesday Aug. 16. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu
