Highway 532 traffic community survey
The City of Stanwood is conducting a community survey through July 19 to collect input on proposals to alleviate congestion at the Highway 532 signal with 102nd Ave. NW, and through-traffic volumes on 102nd Ave. NW in Stanwood. Survey link: stanwoodwa.org
SVC enrolling new students for the Cardinal Career Scholars program
Skagit Valley College is enrolling students into the Cardinal Career Scholars program for summer and fall quarters. The federal program, funded by the Department of Labor, provides job skills instruction, educational opportunities and individualized employment services for students who wish to earn a certificate. Cardinal Career Scholars provides funds for tuition, books and transportation.
Information: skagit.edu/financialaid
Jobs added in May
Washington’s economy added 8,300 jobs in May, and the state’s preliminary seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.3% from April to May, according to the Employment Security Department. April’s unemployment rate by county (the latest data available) indicates that the rate of unemployment in Snohomish County was 5.9% and 6.5% in Island County, according to ESD.
Sheriff’s office narrows search for all-electric patrol vehicle
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office continues to work with manufacturers to identify an all-electric patrol vehicle to add to its fleet. Following a challenge from county council members earlier this year to find an all-electric patrol vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office began searching for a vehicle to purchase as a pilot project. The vehicle would serve as a fully functioning police patrol vehicle able to respond to emergency calls, carry equipment, transport arrestees, make traffic stops and perform daily police work.
After months of research, the Sheriff’s Office is narrowing down its selection for an all-electric pilot project vehicle to a Tesla 3, Tesla Y or Ford Mach E model. The Sheriff’s Office plans to have a vehicle selected and fully equipped for patrol by year's end.
County assessed values notices in the mail
New assessment notices were mailed to all Snohomish County property owners on June 18. The new assessed values reflect the market value of each property as of Jan. 1, 2021, per state law requirements. Island County property tax statements, which include assessed value, were mailed earlier this year.
People
Graduate honors
George Fox University named Julia McCoy, Jessica O'Connor and Austin Wiebe, all of Stanwood, to the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester.
The University of Alabama named Taylor Zempel of Stanwood to the President’s List for the 2021 spring semester.
Rotary Club student awards
The Rotary Club of Stanwood-Camano Island presented the following Student of the Quarter awards for spring 2021:
Natalie Ayala and Matthew Mendez from Stanwood High School.
Kiki Ruljancich and Jordan Klepper from Lincoln Hill High School.
Allison Roodzant and Carter Rosencrans from Port Susan Middle School.
Gentry Soriano-Sanchez and Logan Lee from Stanwood Middle School.
Zoey Kahahane Malean and Braden Bartley Saratoga School.
Kyler Burke and Cohen Scott from Cedarhome Elementary School.
Maya Lee and Atlas Lecoq from Elger Bay Elementary School.
Alayna Anderson and Brenner Perry from Stanwood Elementary School.
Lacey Holbrook and Joseph Manzon from Twin City Elementary School.
Kaylyn Platt and Jesse Henken from Utsalady Elementary School.
Meetings
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners
North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners
North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, at Station 99, 8117 267th St. NW, Stanwood. Information: 360-629-2184
Stanwood City Council
The City Council meets online at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
Camano Island Library Friends
The group will meet 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, on Zoom. Camano Island Fire & Rescue Chief Levon Yengoyan will be the presenter. Email camanolibraryfriends@gmail.com to request a Zoom invitation.
Camano Island Fire & Rescue Board of Commissioners
Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board meets at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 28 at the Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: camanofire.com
Island County Planning Commission
Island County Planning Commission meets at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 28.
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board meets at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 6 with in-person attendance following current COVID safety protocols at the Administration office, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and on Zoom. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
