City of Stanwood road work scheduled
Weather permitting, roadwork, that includes ADA ramp installation, grinding and paving, is scheduled during May on 276th Street NW from 73rd Avenue NW, east to Woodland Road. There may be minor traffic disruptions.
Beginning the week of May 17, the road is scheduled to close for project completion.
Island County assessor interviews set for May 18
At 6 p.m. May 18, the Board of Island County Commissioners will interview three applicants for the Island County assessor vacancy following the resignation of Mary Engle.
The board will interview the three candidates selected by the Island County Republican Party Central Committee: Damian J. Greene, a South Whidbey School Board member from Clinton who ran for county commissioner last fall; Dennis Roland, a Camano Island resident and former manager and Realtor; and Douglas B. Upchurch of Oak Harbor, a former employee in the Assessor’s Office.
Since in-person attendance is limited, the public can access the meeting by calling 1-669-272-2894 with Meeting ID: 488 732 6844 or by watching online at meet.starleaf.com/4887326844/app
Weekly unemployment initial claims down
From April 25 through May 1, there were 10,507 initial regular unemployment claims, down 9.6% from the prior week. In total, there were 404,257 total jobless claims, down .9% from the prior week, according to the Employment Security Department.
Initial regular claims are 90% below weekly new claims applications during the same period last year during the pandemic.
In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed decreased from 1,241 to 1,102, down 11.2% from the prior week. In Island County, those claims filed decreased from 85 to 83, down 2.4% from the prior week.
Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program
Snohomish County it is accepting applications for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program through June 4. SFMNP provides eligible low-income seniors with $40 worth of checks to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farmers markets or farm stands.
Information: snohomishcountywa.gov/1002/nutrition-programs
Washington State Active Transportation Plan underway
Part one of the state Department of Transportation new Washington State Active Transportation Plan, 2020 and Beyond is now available online. The plan serves as a compass for charting new territory, where active transportation connections are incomplete or nonexistent, to create a path for others to use in the future.
Every Washingtonian uses active transportation connections at some point in a trip, whether crossing the street from their parking spot to their destination, walking to a bus stop or bicycling to school or work. The plan assesses the needs for accessible pedestrian and bicyclist facilities, highlights safety concerns and provides the first-ever examination of state rights of way and its suitability for active transportation.
Information: wsdot.wa.gov/travel/commute-choices/bike/plan
Prepaid college savings plan enrollment ends May 31
The GET program’s 2020-2021 enrollment period ends on May 31. Washington families still have time to start saving for future college costs with the state’s 529 prepaid tuition program.
As a 529 prepaid tuition program, the state of Washington guarantees that a family’s GET savings will keep pace with in-state tuition and state-mandated fees. While GET account values keep pace with in-state tuition, beneficiaries have the freedom to follow their ambitions wherever they choose, as GET can be used at nearly any public or private university, community college, or technical school in the country. GET units can even be used to pay the costs associated with apprenticeships and for certain student loan repayments.
Information: wastate529.wa.gov/howgetworks
Pets
Meet JR at CASA
JR is a handsome 2-year-old husky who, although shy at first, is very cuddly and affectionate once you get to know him. JR needs lots of exercise and attention and would do best with someone familiar with huskies. He is not suited to apartment living and needs a forever home with no children under 13.
Appointments: 360-387-1902
Meetings
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board meets 6 p.m. May 18 on Zoom. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
Stanwood City Council
The City Council meets online at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners
North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, at Station 99, 8117 267th St. NW, Stanwood. Information: 360-629-2184
Camano Island Fire & Rescue Board of Commissioners
Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board meets at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 24 at the Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: camanofire.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.