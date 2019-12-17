Fire destroys home near Lake McMurray
A Skagit County firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling a fire Dec. 10 that destroyed a home near Lake McMurray.
Crews were called to the home in the 22000 block of Highway 9 about 11 a.m. and found the single-story residence “well-involved,” in flames. Two dogs died in the blaze, which lasted several hours.
The injured firefighter was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital.
North Cascades Highway closes for winter
Highway 20 over the North Cascades closed for the winter Dec. 11, the latest closure in a decade. Since the state Department of Transportation began keeping records in 1972, most closures have occurred in November.
The annual closure comes as snow fills avalanche chutes along a 37-mile stretch of the highway from Diablo to Mazama. The snow in the avalanche chutes makes travel in the area dangerous.
The Department of Transportation asks those recreating to use designated parking spaces near the closure gates so snowplow drivers can access and clear surrounding portions of the road.
As additional snow falls, the highway closure will be extended another 10 miles. That closure usually comes in January, according to the Department of Transportation.
The highway is reopened in the spring when conditions are deemed safe by the state agency and crews can clear ice and snow from the road. The opening typically comes between mid-April and mid-May.
Paid Family and Medical Leave program begins in January
Washingtonians will soon have access to the Paid Family and Medical Leave program. In January, nearly all workers in this state, including part-time and full-time, may be eligible to take up to 12 weeks to care for themselves or a family member through a serious illness or injury, to bond with a new child coming into the home and for certain service-connected events for military families.
To be eligible, an employee must work 820 hours in Washington, about 16 hours per week, over the course of about a year and experience a qualifying event. Hours are accumulated from all employers for which an employee works, including multiple employers at once and seasonal or temporary work. Qualifying events include the birth, placement or adoption of a child, a worker’s own serious health condition or the need to care for a family member who has a serious health condition.
Visit paidleave.wa.gov/2019 for more information.
State parks seek volunteers for 2020
The Washington State Parks Volunteer Program has opportunities in 2020 for people who want to give back.
Volunteer opportunities come in many forms, depending on a person’s skills and interests. Some examples include:
- Camp hosting
- Maintaining trails, campgrounds and park landscaping
- Assisting with interpretive programs
- Restoring habitat
- Doing minor repairs
- Performing office duties
- Organizing and assisting with events
Visit parks.state.wa.us/262/Volunteer-Program for more information
Stanwood seeks volunteers for commission, committee
Stanwood has openings for volunteer positions on the Planning Commission and Parks and Trails Advisory Committee.
The Planning Commission is a seven-member board which makes recommendations to the mayor and City Council on future growth and development of the community. Work includes evaluating future growth scenarios, updates to the comprehensive plan and amendments to the Stanwood Municipal Code. The city wants citizens interested in completing openings for three terms of office. The Planning Commission meets twice a month on the second and fourth Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Stanwood Fire Station.
The Parks and Trails Committee (PTAC) is also a seven-member committee that makes recommendations to the mayor and City Council on park-related policies and future development. The number of PTAC openings will be determined later. It meets once a month on the third Monday at 3 p.m. at Stanwood City Hall.
To be eligible, applicants must either reside within the Stanwood city limits or the urban growth area, or represent a Stanwood business or Stanwood community nonprofit that has a location in the city. Contact Jennifer Ferguson at 360-629-2181 or Jennifer.Ferguson@ci.stanwood.wa.us.
Stanwood City Council to meet
Learn about city government, meet council and commission members as they make local decisions. Agendas and meeting minutes are posted at ci.stanwood.wa.us.
• Stanwood City Council will hold a special meeting 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, in the Stanwood-Camano School District Administration Building, 26920 Pioneer Highway in Stanwood. This will be the only council meeting in December.
Victim ID'd in Burlington shooting
Douglas J. Gunter, 23, was shot and killed Dec. 6 while sitting in his vehicle at the Skagit Big Mini Mart in the 100 block of South Burlington Boulevard in Burlington.
Suspect Christian M. Flores, 19, was arrested without incident Dec. 11 at Hillcrest Park in Mount Vernon, according to court documents..
According to court documents, Flores reportedly contacted an ex-girlfriend on Dec. 6, demanding she come to see him or he would kill an innocent person.
Security footage showed a man presumed to be Flores arriving at the store in a maroon Ford Explorer then entering the shop. He left the store as Gunter was pulling up, the documents state. Upon seeing Gunter’s Honda, the man pulled out a gun, walked to the driver’s side and fired through the window, the documents state.
Gunter later died of his injuries.
Flores is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $2 million bail.
Murrelet plan may affect local taxing districts
A plan for managing state forests to protect a coastal bird called the marbled murrelet has been finalized by state and federal agencies.
The plan, which was approved Dec. 10 by the state Board of Natural Resources, applies to state forest land in 18 counties that is available for harvest to generate timber revenue for local taxing districts such as schools, libraries, fire districts and emergency medical services.
The marbled murrelet is listed as threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act and as endangered by the state Department of Fish & Wildlife. The decline of the population in the state, estimated at about 6,000 birds, is linked to the loss of nesting habitat, as well as other factors.
The bird spends most of its time at sea, and uses large, mossy trees within 55 miles of the coast to nest and raise its young.
Logging prohibited in Skagit River headwaters, mining still a possibility
In an area of the Skagit River headwaters in Canada where opposition to a mining proposal has been mounting, a division of the government of British Columbia will no longer allow logging.
The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development announced Dec. 4 it will no longer authorize logging in 14,300 acres between Skagit Valley and E.C. Manning provincial parks.
However, Conservation Northwest and other nonprofits, indigenous groups and government officials have called on British Columbia Premier John Horgan to deny a mining application from Imperial Metals.
As the Skagit River passes through Whatcom and Skagit counties, it provides water for drinking, irrigation, fish and recreation.
The river supports all five species of Pacific salmon as well as steelhead trout. Some of those fish, particularly threatened Puget Sound chinook salmon, are critical food for endangered Southern Resident orca whales.
Those opposed to the mining proposal say it would put the river and everything that relies on it at risk, as well as potentially violate the High Ross Treaty between Canada and the United States.
