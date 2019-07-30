Stanwood seeks feedback with survey
City officials have been working with Washington State University researchers to conduct two surveys in Stanwood – a random survey by mail of Stanwood households and an online community survey.
The surveys are confidential and ask identical questions that can help the city better understand how the community feels about services provided in Stanwood.
Officials said residents should look for postcards with survey information in the mail in late July. The online survey will be available on the city’s website, ci.stanwood.wa.us, in August and open to all residents wanting to provide feedback.
Comment on Island Transit draft 6-year plan
Island Transit seeks feedback on the agency’s draft 2019-2024 Six-Year Transit Development Plan, which helps identify transit service needs, prioritize improvements and determine the resources required for implementing modified or new service. The plan also provides a foundation for state funding requests and grants that, along with local sales tax collected, enables Island Transit to provide bus and vanpool services.
A public hearing will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, during the PPTBA board meeting at Island Transit, 19758 Highway 20, Coupeville.
See the draft TDP online at islandtransit.org or at the Island Transit’s Camano Island satellite base. Request an electronic copy and submit comments by Sept. 3 by email to info@islandtransit.org or mail to the main office at the above address.
IslCo offers gateway survey
Island County is asking business and property owners to participate in an online survey aimed at setting an overall economic vision with specific attention to seven key transportation gateways in the county and ways to maximize economic potential in those areas, including on Camano Island.
The gateways in this study include the Camano Gateway, Deception Pass, Clinton and Coupeville Ferry (Keystone) entryways and the Eisenberg, South Whidbey and Camano airparks. See surveymonkey.com/r/IslandCountyGateways.
The county intends to use data from the survey in preparing an economic development chapter for the Island County Comprehensive Plan. It will include strategies that take advantage of the economic opportunities available to, and appropriate for, Camano and Whidbey Island.
For more information, visit the project web page IslandCountyWA.gov or contact the county’s long range planning team at CompPlan@co.island.wa.us or 360-679-7365.
School board to meet
Stanwood-Camano School Board will meet at
1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6,in the administration boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. See stanwood.wednet.edu, School Board, or call 360-629-1222 to inquire.
Emergency action planning on Camano
Camano Preparedness Group will host three town hall-style meetings in August with Dr. Robert Mitchell from the Disaster Medicine Project and active or retired medical professionals on Camano to discuss and begin planning how to deal with critical medical needs in case of an earthquake or other disaster.
Camano has one small, limited treatment clinic, no pharmacy and no hospital, so planning is essential. The meetings will begin at 7 p.m. as follows:
• Aug. 7 in the Camano Library, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd.
• Aug. 14 in the Camano City Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road.
• Aug. 21 in the Mabana Fire Station, 3651 S. Camano Drive.
To inquire, contact Rhonda Paulson, 360-387-9923 or rspaulson.rp@gmail.com, or visit camanopreparednessgroup.org.
Public can comment on comprehensive plan
Stanwood is accepting public requests until Aug. 30 for amendments to the city’s Comprehensive Plan or Development Standards. Requests might include changes to land use designations or text amendments to the elements, goals, policies and / or zoning map or text changes. The Comprehensive Plan is the city‘s 20-year development plan.
Initial requests will be submitted for docketing. The Stanwood Planning Commission then reviews complete amendment applications and may consider related zoning changes concurrently. After a public hearing, Planning makes recommendations to City Council, which makes the final decision on proposed Comprehensive Plan amendments and related rezone applications.
Docket requests must be submitted on the city’s application form, available online at ci.stanwood.wa.us or at City Hall, 10220 270th St. NW, Stanwood. For more information, contact Patricia Love at 360-629-2181 or City Hall.
Apply for IslCo
tourism grants
Island County is taking applications until Aug. 31 for 2020 2% Hotel-Motel Tax Tourism Promotion grants. The county estimates $341,000 in lodging tax revenue for grants will be available to support tourism in 2020. Overnight lodging in unincorporated county areas generates program funding.
Lodging tax revenues must be used for tourism marketing, special events and festival marketing and operations to attract tourists, supporting tourism-related public facilities or facilities operated by specific nonprofit groups. See the proposal and rules at islandcountywa.gov, click on Board of Commissioners, then 2% Hotel/Motel Tourism. Request copies from Pam Dill, pamd@co.island.wa.us or 360-679-7353.
Area roadwork highlights
State and county road crews are working on roads in many areas. Check with WSDOT.wa.gov for details in your area.
• SR 530: Arlington to Rockport – two projects, one near Lind Road and one north of Darrington, are in progress through August. Expect delays of 10 to 20 minutes.
• US 2: Everett to SR 9: Weather-dependent work is planned for Aug. 2-5 for highway resurfacing between Highway 9 and I-5. Westbound lanes will close at 7 p.m. Friday and reopen by 4 a.m. Monday. Detour routes, 12 miles southbound to SR 96 and 10 miles northbound to Marysville, will cause big backups and delays for motorists. Don’t go that way, if possible.
• US 2: Bickford to Gold Bar – Numerous overnight ramp closures and lane reductions from Aug. 8 to Aug. 18. Expect delays and pilot cars in some areas.
• US 2: Index to Skykomish – Resurfacing work is underway. Expect daytime alternating traffic on Aug. 6 and Aug. 13.
Nominate a hero in Snohomish County
American Red Cross is accepting nominations until Sept. 6 for people worthy of the Hero Award in the Snohomish County area. Anyone can nominate ordinary people – an individual of any age, a group of people or even a service animal – who have done extraordinary things and deserve recognition.
Winning nominees will be honored during the Annual Heroes Breakfast on Dec. 12 at Tulalip Resort Casino. Nominations can be made online at redcross.org, search for Snohomish Heroes Nominations, or email to kay.wallis@redcross.org. Call 206-247-2061 to inquire.
