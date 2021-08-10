Stanwood street to close for culvert replacement
A three-week road closure in the 1300 block of 268th Street NW east of Stanwood began on Monday, Aug. 2. The construction project will replace an undersized culvert at the Secret Creek crossing. The detour route will use 28th Avenue NW, 276th Street NW/Beck Road, Old Highway 99, 12th Avenue NW, and 268th Street NW.
The existing 24-inch and 18-inch concrete culverts have been deemed a fish-passage barrier. The project will replace the parallel culverts with a single 18-foot span, 10-foot rise, by 70-foot long culvert.
Construction for this project is estimated at $715,000 and will be paid through the Surface Water Management Utility Fund. The public is asked to use caution and give crews 6 feet of physical distancing. The project is scheduled through the beginning of September 2021.
Tourism proposals sought for grants
The application packet is available for the 2022 Island County Lodging Tax Grant Program. Funding is generated from a 2% charge on overnight lodging in the unincorporated areas of Island County.
The purpose of this program is to support and promote the tourism economy of Island County. Island County estimates $400,000 in lodging tax revenue will be available for allocation for grants to support tourism in 2022.
Historically, the program has funded approximately 20-25 proposals for Whidbey and Camano Island events, visitor centers and tourism activities. Applications are due Sept. 2, 2021.
Information: islandcountywa.gov
North Cascades Highway remains closed
The North Cascades Highway — Highway 20 — remains closed to all traffic between mileposts 165-185, about 7 miles west of Winthrop due to wildfire danger.
State Department of Transportation officials urge travelers to not try to go through this or any road closure. There are no nearby or alternate routes, forest service roads or side roads that allow access.
Track road closures at wsdot.com.
Civility art contest submission
The Pacific Northwest Art School in Coupeville is seeking submissions by Aug. 15 for the fourth annual Civility First art contest with the theme “Respect Others, Listen, & Be Kind.” The school will judge the artwork and announce winners at the end of September. There will be a gallery featuring the photos of the entries on the Civility First website. Information: civilityfirst.org/art-contest
Stanwood Camano News open at new location
The Stanwood Camano News has a new office space at 7208 267th St. NW, Suite A-100, near the Stanwood Camano YMCA and Copper House Coffee, across the street from Bartell Drugs and Windermere. Our office faces 267th Street NW.
The office is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The newspaper can still be reached at 360-629-2155, newsroom@scnews.com or via mail sent to Stanwood Camano News, P.O. Box 999, Stanwood, 98292.
For legals, classifieds and obituaries, email classified@scnews.com. For circulation questions, email circulation@skagitpublishing.com. For more ways to contact the newspaper, visit SCnews.com/connect.
People
Fong appointed as chief recovery and resilience officer
On Aug. 3, Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced the appointment of Mike Fong as chief recovery and resilience officer and senior advisor. He will serve as a member of the executive’s leadership team and cabinet. Fong is currently Seattle's senior deputy mayor. He has previously served as chief operating officer for King County. Over the last 16 months, he has led the coordination of Seattle’s response efforts to COVID-19. Fong will be responsible for overseeing Snohomish County’s recovery from COVID-19 and ensuring the county is more resilient than before the pandemic.
New Cultural Center director
Fred Poyner IV is the new director for the Stanwood Area Historical Society Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center. Poyner, a Stanwood High School graduate, recently returned to the area after many years as a museum professional in Olympia and Seattle.
Pets
Say hello to Chavo at CASA
Chavo is bit shy but once he gets to know those around him, he is a social and affectionate feline. Chavo is playful and likes nothing better than a rousing game of laser tag.
Appointments: 360-387-1902
Meet Catrick at NOAH
Catrick is a sassy guy looking for a special forever home. He has Feline Immunodeficiency Virus and will need to be an indoors-only cat. He can live with other FIV-positive cats.
Appointments: 360-629-7055
Meetings
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners
North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners
North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Station 99, 8117 267th St. NW, Stanwood. Information: 360-629-2184
Stanwood City Council
The City Council meets online at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
Camano Island Fire & Rescue Board of Commissioners
Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board meets at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23 at the Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: camanofire.com
Island County Planning Commission
Island County Planning Commission meets at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23. Information: islandcountywa.gov/planning/pages/planningcommission.aspx
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, with in-person attendance following current COVID safety protocols at the Administration office, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and on Zoom. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
Island County District 3 Virtual Town Hall
Island County Commissioner Janet St. Clair invites the public to an online meeting for an update on COVID-19 at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19. Information: islandcountywa.gov
