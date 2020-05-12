Stanwood residents clean up
Clean Sweep will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16 — or until the Dumpsters are full. The city of Stanwood hosts the annual free garbage day for residents living within city limits to help with spring cleaning. Participants must show the postcard that was mailed to residents plus proof of address. Social distancing procedures will be in place.
Fire officials warn of hot, dry conditions
With recent hot and dry weather, the state Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to be especially careful to not spark a wildfire. Already this year, Natural Resources has responded to 230 wildfires, 120 of them caused by residents burning debris. The abnormally warm and dry conditions will have the greatest impact to the western slopes of the Cascades. In areas with fine fuels, such as grasses, fires will burn with greater intensity and move rapidly with high winds.
Drive-in Wi-Fi hotspots launched statewide
The Washington State Broadband Office estimates over 300 new drive-in Wi-Fi hotspots are coming online statewide through an initiative to bring free public broadband internet access to all residents. To date, 140 of the new drive-in hotspots are operational, in addition to 301 existing library hotspots — including Stanwood and Camano Island libraries — identified across the state. All told, some 600 public hotspots will soon be available to keep Washington communities connected.
For information and a map of locations, driveinwifi.wa.gov. The map will be updated as more sites come online.
Snohomish County business changes production to PPE
On May 7, Snohomish County announced progress on local personal protective equipment production. Wizard International donated 200 face shields to Snohomish County for distribution to health care workers and first responders. Front line workers and first responders across Snohomish County have experienced difficulties procuring consistent supplies of PPE since February with the COVID-19 pandemic. The uncertainty of supplies for specific types of PPE is expected to continue as different sectors of the community reactivate and additional cases of COVID-19 emerge.
Snohomish County has received PPE from a range of suppliers, including privately owned 3D printers and sewing machines to privately operated businesses with equipment and personnel that could be retooled for PPE (design, 3D printers, 3D scanners, laser cutting, water jet cutting, computer numerical control, workspaces, welding, tools, etc.). One local business, Wizard International in Mukilteo, has shifted manufacturing from picture framing equipment to face shields, based on a design approved by the National Institutes of Health.
Highway 530 project resumes east of Arlington
Work to build a one-lane bypass on Highway 530 will mark the beginning of a major summer project to improve fish passage under the highway between Arlington and Darrington.
Starting as soon as May 13, crews will begin building the roughly 2,000-foot long bypass lane just east of Arnot Road near Trafton Creek. When it is complete in mid-June, traffic will shift onto the bypass for about 16 weeks. Temporary traffic signals will control vehicle use of the bypass.
With traffic on the bypass, crews will replace an old culvert that stops salmon and other fish from continuing upstream in Trafton Creek. The work is a continuation of last summer’s project in the same area, when crews replaced a culvert under the highway at Schoolyard Creek. People who use this highway should allow additional travel time during construction.
Natural Resources to buy forestland in Snohomish County
The state Department of Natural Resources will purchase 40 acres of forestland northeast of Monroe in Snohomish County after the Board of Natural Resources approved the transaction during its remote meeting last week.
The $145,000 purchase from Weyerhaeuser Co. is adjacent to state trust lands on three sides, and already has access from DNR-managed forest roads. The parcel has a mix of Douglas-fir and red alder growing on it. The newly acquired working forestland will benefit the Capitol Building Trust, which are managed to produce money for state buildings on the Capitol Campus in Olympia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.