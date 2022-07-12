State approves new geographic names
The waterway between Shaw and Orcas islands has a new name. The state Board of Natural Resources approved changing the name of Harney Channel to Cayou Channel, according to a news release from the state Department of Natural Resources.
The new name is in honor of Henry Cayou, an Indigenous businessman and San Juan County politician. Cayou served as a San Juan Island County commissioner for 29 years at the turn of the 20th Century. He was one of the first Indigenous elected officials in the state.
In all, Natural Resources approved four name proposals throughout the state. It gave names to an unnamed San Juan island and an unnamed Snohomish County marsh, and corrected the spelling of a Thurston County hill. Holland Marsh is the new name for a previously unnamed marsh about 4 miles west of Granite Falls. The 8-acre wetland is named for Andy Holland, a longtime forestry professor at Everett Community College who died in 2008 at age 97.
Basket Island is the new name of a previously unnamed small island near the community of West Sound on Orcas Island. The name echoes that of nearby Picnic Island, as the two islands are connected at low tide. And the name Chaenn Hill corrects the spelling of a high point just north of Tenino that previously bore the name Chain Hill. The hill is named after Charles Chaenn, a local landowner who passed away in 1910. In 2018, the Tenino city historian found evidence that Chaenn’s name had been misspelled.
Tax title property sale
Seventeen properties in Island County are scheduled for auction starting at 8 a.m. July 25 and ending at 9 a.m. July 26. Island County Treasurer's Office is conducting the auction online only. Registration prior to the sale date is required.
A tax title property is any tract of land acquired by the county for lack of other bidders at a tax foreclosure sale. Tax title lands are held in trust for the county's taxing districts. Information: islandcountywa.gov
Light rail work to close ramps
There will be several overnight lane ramp closures on Highway 104 and Interstate 5 next week as Sound Transit contractor crews continue work. Plan ahead for the following closures: The northbound I-5 off-ramp to eastbound Highway 104 will close nightly from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. starting Monday, July 11 through the morning of Thursday, July 14.
- The northbound I-5 off-ramp to westbound Highway 104 will close nightly from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. starting Monday, July 11 through the morning of Thursday, July 14.
- The eastbound and westbound Highway 104 on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close nightly from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. starting Monday, July 11 through the morning of Friday, July 15.
- The HOV direct access ramps to connect Highway 104 and I-5 will close nightly at 10 p.m. and reopen at 5 a.m. starting Monday, July 11 through the morning of Friday, July 15.
Buoy registration eased with call-in system
Boaters at 12 Washington marine state parks can now pay moorage fees by phone. The call-in option started in 2021 as a pilot program at Jarrell Cove State Park. The program expands this year to include 10 parks in the San Juan Islands and two in Skagit County.
Each buoy in the system now has a sticker showing the buoy number and call-in number. The buoys will continue to be first come first serve, and remote payment requires cell service. A transaction fee of $4.50 will be charged for all phone registrations. The system can service boaters with annual buoy permits. Boaters can still register on shore if they prefer. The stickers were installed at the 12 parks in June, and boaters have already begun using them.
Two buoys are in Skagit County: Hope Island and Skagit Island. Ten buoys are in the San Juan Islands: Blind Island, Clark Island, James Island, Jones Island, Matia Island, Obstruction Pass, Patos Island, Spencer Spit, Sucia Island and Turn Island.
People
Local students earn honors at college
Travis K. Beckt of Camano Island, and Hannah C. Lull and Emily M. Van Belle of Stanwood made the honor roll at Oregon State University.
Local student graduate from college
Riley Sykes of Stanwood graduated from Linfield University with a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.
New CEO of local United Way
The United Way of Snohomish County has hired Craig Chambers, 37, as its chief executive officer. Chambers spent the last two years as the chief executive at United Way of Skagit County and before that spent seven years with the YMCA of Snohomish County gaining executive and directorial experience.
Pets
Aloha Payton
This high-energy greyhound mix is an affectionate pup that thinks he is a lap dog despite his size. Payton, 2, does well with other larger dogs but is too much for small dogs, cats and children. He arrived from Hawaii April 1 and is at NOAH Center and looking for his forever home: thenoahcenter.org
Sisters seeking home
Yoru and her sister Asa would love to find a home together. A beautiful Samoyed/shepherd mix with a fun outgoing personality that loves people of all sizes, Yoru can be very vocal where food and treats are concerned. She has a high prey drive, so needs a home without small animals or farm animals. She is better with large dogs, including her sister Asa. Inquire at CASA: camanoanimalshelter.org
Meetings
- The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov.
- Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Commissioners regular meeting, Monday, July 11, is canceled. The next meeting at 4:30 p.m., July 25, will take place as regularly scheduled at 811 N Sunrise Blvd.
- North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
- Stanwood City Council meets in person at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14, in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. Information: stanwoodwa.org
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.