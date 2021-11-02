New state ferry name search narrows
Stillaguamish makes the shortlist of names for Washington's new hybrid electric ferry. The list has whittled down from more than 900 submissions to six finalists: Snoqualmie, Muckleshoot, Enie Marie, Stehekin, Wishkah and Stillaguamish.
The fleet hasn't had a new addition since 2016. The new ferry will run mostly on electricity and will have capacity for 1,500 passengers plus 144 cars. The commission is asking the public for input on their website by Nov. 30. The commission will decide the name by Dec. 14.
Final free days for state lands
There will be free entrance to state parks and state recreation lands on Thursday, Nov.11, for Veterans Day and Friday, Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving. No Discover Pass will be needed.
These will be the last free days of the year. The full list of designated free days for 2022 will be announced next month.
Snohomish County Parks opening reservations
Camping and shelter reservations will open online at midnight on Nov. 6 for Snohomish County Parks. Reservations through the call center open Monday, Nov. 8.
Reservations can be made up to nine months in advance of check-in date. The Snohomish County Parks system has more than 110 park properties. For information and reservations, visit snoco.usedirect.com/snohomishweb.
Highway 20 Winter closure coming soon
The state Department of Transportation announced last week it plans to close Highway 20 over the North Cascades on Nov. 15. However, the road could close sooner if significant amounts of snow and ice arrive.
The annual closure extends from milepost 134 near the Ross Dam trailhead to milepost 171 near Mazama, west of Winthrop. The closure typically lasts from mid-November into May.
The closed portion of the highway will remain open for recreational use throughout the winter season. Visitors should always park in the designated parking areas to allow plow trucks the space needed to clear snow on the road and near the access gates.
Pets
One of a kind
Johnny Depp, also known as Jack Sparrow, is a black and white male cat with distinguished markings. Jack has just one eye as well as feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV). That just means he will need to stay indoors and either be an only kitty or share a home with other FIV cats. Johnny Depp is at the NOAH center: 360-629-7055
Public Meetings
- Veterans can talk about their concerns, ask questions and get answers during a telephone town hall at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4. U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen and VA Puget Sound officials will be available to answer questions about benefits available to veterans and their families. Call 855-962-0954 or listen to a live stream at Larsen.house.gov/live.
- Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners' Hearing Room at Island County Annex Building. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2. In-person attendance will follow current COVID safety protocols in the administrative building, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Zoom information: stanwood.wednet.edu
- Camano Island Fire & Rescue Board of Commission meets at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at the Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island or via Zoom. Information: camanofire.com
- Stanwood City Council meets online at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
- North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, on Zoom. Information: northcountyfireems.com
- Stanwood Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.