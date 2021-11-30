Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians donates to food bank
The Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians on Nov. 23 donated $300,000 to support the Stanwood Camano Food Bank. The tribe also gave $300,000 to the Arlington Food Bank and $90,000 to A Christmas Wish, a volunteer-led program that provides gifts to Arlington families in need during the holidays.
“The Stillaguamish Tribe is proud to be a part of this community, and we are happy to help those in need, especially during the holiday season,” Chairman Eric White said in a news release.
Officials hosting virtual town hall about salmon restoration
Island County Commissioner Janet St. Clair is hosting a virtual Town Hall event at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 to talk about salmon restoration efforts on Camano Island.
Officials said in a statement that it will be an opportunity for the community to ask questions about the recent purchase of Triangle Cove by the Stillaguamish Tribe and the restoration in Kristoferson Creek. The event will include representatives from Island County Department of Natural Resources, community volunteer organizations, a salmon recovery ecologist and a representative from the Stillaguamish Tribe.
For a Zoom link, call 360-679-7354 or e-mail district3@islandcountywa.gov.
Camano Fire & Rescue holiday collection
Camano Island Fire and Rescue is accepting donations for its annual holiday food and gift card drive. Every fire station and the administration office have donation bins to collect food. Gift card donations should be mailed or dropped off at the office. The holiday drive goes through Dec. 28. camanofire.com
Washington State Parks announce 2022 free days
Next year there are 12 free days, when a Discover Pass will not be needed to park at state parks and recreation lands. They are:
- Saturday, Jan. 1 – New Year’s Day
- Monday, Jan. 17 – Martin Luther King Day
- Wednesday, March 9 - Billy Frank Jr.’s birthday
- Saturday, March 19 – Washington State Parks’ birthday
- Friday, April 22 – Earth Day
- Saturday, June 11 – National Get Outdoors Day
- Sunday, June 12 – Free Fishing Weekend
- Sunday, June 19 - Juneteenth
- Saturday, Sept. 24 – National Public Lands Day
- Monday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day
- Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day
- Friday, Nov. 25 – Native American Heritage Day
Pets
Handsome high-jumper
Henry has a black mark around one eye just like Petey from Our Gang or the famed Spuds Mackenzie. He can be a little nervous until he is reassured but becomes friendly once he feels safe. He can jump higher than any other dog at NOAH. This neutered male is mixed breed and large. Meet Henry at NOAH: 360-629-7055
Mad about Milo
Mellow Milo is in need of a quiet, laid-back home. With his distinct markings, Milo is quite handsome. He gets along well with other mature, easy-going cats. Milo is shy and should live in a home with adults only. Milo is at CASA: 360-387-1902
Public Meetings
- Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners Hearing Room at Island County Annex Building. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec.7. In-person attendance will follow current COVID safety protocols in the administrative building, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Zoom information: stanwood.wednet.edu
- North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 on Zoom. Information: northcountyfireems.com
- Stanwood Planning Commission's meeting on Monday, Dec. 13 is canceled. Information: stanwoodwa.org
- Camano Island Fire & Rescue Board of Commission meets at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at the Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island or via Zoom. Information: camanofire.com
- Stanwood City Council will meet Thursday, Dec. 9 via Zoom. The regular Dec. 23 meeting is canceled. Information: stanwoodwa.org
