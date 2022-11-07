Local students named to dean’s list
Michael Wolf and Lucy Cunningham, of Camano Island, were named to the dean’s list at Biola University this spring.
According to Biola University, students on the dean’s list must have a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.2.
Cunningham is majoring in cinema and media arts, while Wolf is a history major.
Camano Chamber awards announced
The Camano Chamber of Commerce announced the winners for people and businesses of the year.
The Jeanie Ovenell Community Spirit Award went to Rose Olson, Ellice Lien was named Entrepreneur of the Year, Scot Huntington was awarded Man of the Year and Bonnie Eckley the Woman of the year
Business of the Year went to Cactus & Co.
Snohomish County with new public advocate
Snohomish County appointed Gricelda Montes as its new public advocate.
Montes will replace retiring public advocate Jill McKinnie.
According to Snohomish County, the Office of the Public Advocate assists in finding resolutions to public complaints and concerns involving Snohomish County government.
This office is an independent entity and serves as an impartial intermediary between residents and Snohomish County government.
The public advocate serves a one-year term following the original date of appointment, and two-year terms for each reappointment by the County Council.
Camano road closure
Portions of Michael Way and Lawson Road on Camano Island will be closed starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20.
State-backed GET Prepaid Tuition Program returns
Washington’s Guaranteed Education Tuition (GET) program is open for new enrollments.
According to the state, the 2022-23 enrollment period runs through May 31. The GET program provides an opportunity for families to prepay future tuition costs by locking in today’s rates carrying a state-backed guarantee that units purchased today will always keep pace with in-state college tuition costs.
Savings in GET grow ta -free and are not subject to the ups and downs of financial markets.
GET can be used at nearly any public or private university, community college or technical school in the U.S., and even for apprenticeship programs and student loan repayments.
Funds are flexible and can be used for a variety of expenses beyond tuition and fees, such as room and board (including rent and groceries for students living off-campus), books, computers and supplies.
Information at: GETInfo@wsac.wa.gov
WDFW seeks input
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is inviting public comment on 15 proposed public land acquisitions that would help promote fish and wildlife conservation and public access
According to WDFW, the proposal includes about 12,500 acres in total including acquisitions in Snohomish County.
The proposals are currently under review and consider species and habitat management plans, regional conservation initiatives, community perspectives and outdoor recreation.
Following public review and final approval by the WDFW director, the department will begin pursuing grant funding, a process that can take several years, to move forward with the proposed acquisitions.
WDFW is accepting comments on the proposed acquisitions through Nov. 21 at lands@dfw.wa.gov or P.O. Box 43200, Olympia, 98504.
More information: wdfw.wa.gov
Transit seeks feedback
Community Transit is inviting people to give feedback on a service change proposal that would improve service reliability by reducing trips on certain bus routes
The proposal calls for trip reductions on 11 local bus routes and one route serving downtown Seattle.
In addition, three routes would no longer serve the Seaway Transit Center. No changes will be made to weekend bus service.
The public is invited to comment on the service proposal through Dec. 1. To view details or submit comments visit: communitytransit.org/proposedservice
SnoCo accepting input on Comprehensive Plan update
During November, Snohomish County is seeking public input on potential policy amendments under consideration as part of the 2024 Comprehensive Plan Update.
This is the first of six phases through May 2023 intended to provide the public early opportunities to review and comment on draft policy amendments related to the different elements of the Comprehensive Plan.
According to Snohomish County, this first phase will seek input regarding the Population and Employment, Economic Development and Interjurisdictional Coordination elements of the Comprehensive Plan.
The plan is a document that guides Snohomish County decisions on a wide range of topics and services over a 20-year time period.
The plan acts as a blueprint for development in the county. It will impact neighborhoods, businesses, traffic and the environment. More information at: snohomishcountywa.gov/6075
YMCA launches lifeguard academy
On Saturday, Nov. 5, YMCA of Snohomish County launched its Lifeguard Academy for teens.
According to the YMCA, the program teaches lifeguard and leadership skills. The program is designed for teens 15+ and will instill communication skills that will serve the participants personally and professionally.
The 10-week program meets three times a week and each session will combine classroom and pool work.
After classroom instruction, participants will move to the pool to master swim and lifeguard skills, including CPR and first aid training. Information at: ymca-snoco.org
Veterans’ Day flag retirement
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11, at Freedom Park on Camano Island, the Boy Scouts of Troop 46 will be retiring worn out flags.
The Scouts will follow the standards of respect and dignity. The community is invited to bring flags to be retired or come and observe the patriotic service. 500 E. North Camano Drive, Camano Island.
Free pass days
State land agencies have announced the 2023 Discover Pass free days.
According to the Washington State Discover Pass Program, on the designated days visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at state parks and on recreation lands managed by Washington Department of Natural Resources and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The 2023 Discover Pass free days are:
• Sunday, Jan. 1 – New Year’s Day
• Monday, Jan. 16 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day
• Thursday, March 9 - Billy Frank Jr.’s birthday
• Sunday, March 19 – Washington State Parks’ birthday
• Saturday, April 22 – Earth Day
• Saturday, June 10 – National Get Outdoors Day
• Sunday, June 11 – Free Fishing Weekend
• Monday, June 19 - Juneteenth
• Saturday, Sept. 23 – National Public Lands Day
• Tuesday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day
• Saturday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day
• Friday, Nov. 24 – Autumn Day
Meetings
• The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at: islandcountywa.gov
• Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meet the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at 811 N. Sunrise Blvd.
• North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
• Stanwood City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. Information: stanwoodwa.org
• Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu
Pets
• Titan is active and loves to explore. He is happy following people around soliciting snuggles. Titan is well socialized getting on well with both cats and cat savvy dogs. Titan would make a great addition to any family. Find him at: camanoanimalshelter.org
