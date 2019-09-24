Stanwood Council to meet Thursday
Stanwood City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, to consider first, second and adoption of a water reservoir bond. Council meets in the Stanwood-Camano School District Administration Building, 26920 Pioneer Highway in Stanwood.
Meet council members and participate in local decisions. Agendas and meeting minutes are posted at ci.stanwood.wa.us. To inquire, call 360-629-2181.
2 students join school board
A pair of Stanwood students were sworn in as student advisors during the Stanwood-Camano School Board’s Sept. 17 meeting.
Aleena Wiegand, a junior at Stanwood High, also serves as the ASB’s Public Relations Officer.
“I like being out in the community and I am excited to have a voice for Stanwood High,” she said.
Jacob Platt, a senior at Lincoln Hill High School, was selected for the job by peers and teachers.
“I want to be more involved,” he said. “I think that I can start putting more of a spotlight on Lincoln Hill.”
Also at the meeting, the school board accepted two donations:
• $1,600 from Martin and Minor Sahara Pizza — $800 each to Utsalady and Cedarhome Elementary schools for student enrichment.
• $402 was received from Sound Water Stewards to cover field trip and substitute costs for Lincoln Hill High School’s trip in May to Camano Island State Park.
Stanwood-Camano School Board will next meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, in the Administration Boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. See stanwood.wednet.edu, School Board, or call 360-629-1222 to inquire.
City, county commissions to meet
Meet commission members and participate in local decisions.
• Stanwood Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, in the Stanwood Fire Station, 8117 267th Pl. NW, Stanwood. Agendas and meeting minutes are posted at ci.stanwood.wa.us. To inquire, call 360-629-2181.
• Island County Commissioners meet at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in Coupeville, with a videoconferencing link to the Camano Annex office, 121 N. East Camano Drive. A public comment period is scheduled the first four Tuesdays each month. See islandcountywa.gov or call 360-387-3443.
Workshop for historic barns, cemeteries
Washington Trust is holding a workshop for owners of heritage barns and stewards of historic cemeteries in the north Puget Sound region, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, in the Skagit City Schoolhouse, 17508 Moore Road, Conway. Information will be presented about funding for two state grant programs, $450,000 for each, available through the Heritage Barn Initiative and the Historic Cemetery Preservation Program, both overseen by the Washington State Department of Archaeology & Historic Preservation. The first hour will be about cemetery grants, the second hour about barn grants. Applications, due by Oct. 23, and information is available online at dahp.wa.gov, search for Heritage Barn Grants or Historic Cemetery Grant.
DNR seeks 1.5-acre property in Arlington
The state Department of Natural Resources is looking to trade about 27 acres of trust land in Silverdale in Kitsap County for a roughly 1.5-acre property in Arlington in Snohomish County.
A DNR news release said the exchange will provide long-term revenue for public school construction by exchanging a residential property that earns no income for a commercial property from the Evergreen Housing Development Group that will generate immediate revenue through an existing commercial lease.
Trust lands are held and managed by the Department of Natural Resources for the purpose of generating revenue for both current and future beneficiaries, as mandated by both the Federal Enabling Act and the state Constitution.
A public hearing was held Sept. 12 in Silverdale. Written comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, to exchanges@dnr.wa.gov. See maps and exchange information at dnr.wa.gov, search for Bucklin Hill Land Exchange.
CIFR firefighter retires after 27 years
A public celebration to honor one of Camano Island Fire and Rescue’s founding firefighters will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, in the Vista/Madrona Fire Station, 273 N. West Camano Drive, Camano Island. Capt. Kerry Willmaser retired Sept. 1, after 27 years from the service “he really loves,” according to CIFR’s Darla Tiner. Refreshments will be served.
Planning for sea level rise on Camano
Island County Marine Resources Committee is holding a free workshop, “Sea Level Rise in Island County,” from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 28, in the Vista/Madrona Fire Station, 273 N. West Camano Drive, Camano Island. Washingon Sea Grant and county specialists will present the impacts of sea level rise, look at local maps and discuss strategies for planning and adapting property to minimize effects. RSVP requested: surveymonkey.com/r/Z6LVCT2.
Passenger rail expansion called for
A regional transportation planning agency called for an expansion to passenger train service between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C., during a regional rail conference earlier this month.
The North Sound Transportation Alliance aims to support public transit in Skagit, Whatcom, San Juan, Island and Snohomish counties, according to Melissa Fanucci, principal planner with the Whatcom Council of Governments.
Jason Beloso, manager of planning and strategic assessment with the state Department of Transportation’s Rail Office, said Amtrak currently operates two round-trip trains per day between Seattle and Vancouver.
But according to modeling from his office a third train will soon be needed as population and usage continues to increase, he said.
AAUW to host school officials
AAUW Stanwood-Camano is meeting at 1 p.m. Oct. 10th at the Camano Island Library meeting room.
Speakers are Jean Shumate, Stanwood-Camano School District superintendent, and Steve Lidgard, the district’s Director of Business Services. They will present a school district update.
Also, Carolyn Spector will present a History of the Founders.
The public is welcome.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.