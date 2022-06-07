Local COVID cases holding steady
COVID cases in the region have remained stable during the past two weeks, according to recent health data.
The combined Stanwood-Camano area has seen an average of 118 new cases a week during the past month, according to data released Monday June 6 from the Snohomish Health District and Island County Public Health.
In Snohomish County, the virus case rate edged downward a bit to 251 infections per 100,000 residents.
There were 51 county residents hospitalized due to COVID, according to Snohomish Health District data.
The Stanwood-Camano School District recorded 39 cases from May 25-31 — down from a week prior.
Free home COVID tests delivered by mail are available at sayyescovidhometest.org and special.usps.com/testkits.
The state Department of Health operates a free COVID testing site at Stanwood Middle School’s west parking lot. No reservation is needed for the lab-based RT-PCR tests for anyone who has COVID symptoms or has been exposed to someone with the virus. For more, visit doh.wa.gov.
Stanwood Farmers Market underway
The Stanwood Farmers Market is back in action with a mix of new and returning vendors.
The market is in east downtown by the Amtrak station and is open from 2-6 p.m. Fridays. For more information visit StanwoodFarmersMarket.org.
The Camano Commons Farmers Market is not in operation this season.
Grants available to college women
Up to $5,000 in grants are now available to women whose careers have been interrupted and who would like to return to college/technical school. An applicant must have a 24-month gap in her education and be within 18 months of completing an education program.
The grants are offered by P.E.O., a nonprofit organization that supports the advancement of women through scholarships, grants and loans. The money can be used for tuition, books, transportation and child care while in class, among other items.
Applications are due this year, with grantees announced early in 2023. Information: peochapterji.wa@gmail.com
Washington residents may have cash to claim
One in 10 people have money from uncashed checks, forgotten utility deposits or old bank accounts being held for them by the state’s Unclaimed Property Program.
The free consumer protection program works to return money and other assets to their rightful owners. The program holds more than $1 billion in unclaimed funds. Information: claimyourcash.org
AMBER Alerts now on Instagram
When law enforcement activates an AMBER Alert, people in the designated search area of a missing child now will see the notification in their Instagram feed. A photo, description, location of last sighting and other details are provided along with a direct link to alert local law enforcement in the app. Users can also share the alert with friends to further spread the word.
This complements other AMBER Alerts that only show text descriptions. The U.S. Department of Justice AMBER Alert system has helped with the recovery of more than 1,100 children since its founding in 1996, including dozens in Washington alone.
Plan for delays on Highway 20
Due to road damage caused by winter flooding and the removal of two fish passage barriers, state Department of Transportation crews will be working along stretches of Highway 20 east of Sedro-Woolley this summer.
Significant storm damage that has closed the eastbound lane at milepost 113 has yet to be repaired. Using steel-reinforced concrete, crews will build a wall on the south side of the highway to repair the site near the end of June.
Drivers will be diverted to share the undamaged westbound lane that is controlled by a temporary traffic signal. Construction of the wall will take about four months, followed by paving and striping of the repaired road, officials said.
Meanwhile, two fish passage barriers between mileposts 91 and 95 near Concrete will be removed in June. Placing the new culverts and repairing the road will be done from the middle of June to October. Drivers will be diverted to a temporary bypass while the culverts are installed and the roads are rebuilt.
Cascade River opens for fishing
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife announced opening a portion of the Cascade River to fishing for hatchery spring chinook. From the mouth of the Cascade river to the Rockport-Cascade Road bridge, seven days a week, effective now through July 15. Daily limit, four hatchery chinook, including no more than two adults, 12-inch minimum length.
Information at wdfw.wa.gov
Free summer meals program available
The Stanwood-Camano School District announced the sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program for children. Meals are available at no charge to children 18 years and younger. Breakfast will be served 8:45-9:45 a.m. and lunch will be
served 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Monday through Thursday July 5 through Aug. 25 at Twin City Elementary School and at Stanwood High School.
For more, visit stanwood.wednet.edu
Free Museum admission to military families
Skagit County Historical Museum announced it will join museums nationwide in the Blue Star Museums initiative. A partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families, in collaboration with the Department of Defense and museums across America.
The program provides free admission to currently-serving U.S. military personnel and their families this summer. The 2022 program will begin on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 21, 2022, and end on Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022. Find the list of participating museums at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums
Three free days in June at State Parks
Seven free days remain in 2022, when a Discover Pass will not be needed to park at state parks or on recreation lands. They are:
- Saturday, June 11 – National Get Outdoors Day
- Sunday, June 12 – Free Fishing Weekend
- Sunday, June 19 - Juneteenth
- Saturday, Sept. 24 – National Public Lands Day
- Monday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day
- Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day
- Friday, Nov. 25 – Native American Heritage Day
People
Locals graduate from college
- Anna M. ten Hoopen graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy on May 27. The class of 2018 Stanwood graduate will be assigned as an electronics warfare officer aboard USS Kidd out of Everett as her first duty station, being selected to begin the Navy Nuclear Power Program after her first tour.
- Margaret Phillips of Stanwood graduated from University of Vermont in May with a master's degree in medical science.
Students earn honors
- Chloe Steinart of Stanwood has been selected as one of 45 student essay winners for NASA's Power to Explore Student Challenge. The national competition challenged contestants to explore how NASA has powered some of its most famous missions across the solar system while sharing their own unique “super” powers. Steinart was among nearly 1,200 entries.
- Stanwood High School student Lizbeth Medina was selected as the 2022 Washington STEM Rising Star recipient for the Snohomish Region. She was nominated by her engineering teacher Tristan Hanson and her science teacher Susan Britain. The Washington STEM Rising Star Awards highlight girls who will become the next generation of STEM leaders. This award is presented by Washington STEM to "honor girls who embrace STEM education and who explore STEM in ways that will support their education, career, personal development and the development and needs of others." Lizbeth and the other 10 award recipients from across the state will be honored later this year.
Salvaggio gets award
Sylvan Learning named Patricia Salvaggio as one of the top 12 directors in the country. Starting as a teacher, Salvaggio worked her way up to regional director and is now executive director at Snohomish Sylvan Learning.
Pets
Jax packs a punch
Need a hiking buddy? Jax is energetic, playful and outgoing and loves to explore. Just a year old, the Airedale mix is still learning his manners. He does well with cats although it's unknown how well he would do with other dogs. Information: camanoanimalshelter.org
June is big for pets
June is both National Pet Disaster Preparedness and Adopt-a-Cat Month During Spring's "kitten season," thousands of newborn kittens are joining the millions of cats already in shelters across the country.
Decreased funding at many shelters further threatens these animals and their chances of finding a forever home, American Humane Society officials said. It is important to be prepared for pet emergencies at all times, but June's National Pet Disaster Preparedness Month is a good reminder to update your emergency plan and refresh your pet disaster kit. Information: AmericanHumane.org
The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov.
The Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at the Fire Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
Stanwood City Council meets in person at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 9, in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Information: stanwoodwa.org
Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person at 1 p.m.Tuesday, June 7. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.