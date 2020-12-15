Suspect arrested after car chase on I-5
Police arrested an Everett man after he led Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies on a chase from Old Pacific Highway east of Stanwood to Interstate 5.
Authorities said speeds reached 100 mph and the chase ended with a PIT maneuver — when an officer uses his car to bump the other car causing it to lose traction — on southbound I-5 near the 236th Street NE exit.
The suspect, 30, was wanted for investigation of second-degree domestic violence assault and felony harassment, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Blue-green algae bloom on Lake Goodwin
Lake Goodwin is experiencing a blue-green algae bloom with scum accumulating along the shoreline. The algae scum looks like green paint floating on the water’s surface.
The county is telling people to avoid affected areas because of cyanobacterial cells or toxins that can cause serious illness in humans and animals. Toxic algae exposure can kill pets, waterfowl and other animals. People may be exposed by breathing toxic air near algae blooms. Wind surfing, jet-skiing, boating or watering lawns adjacent to heavy scum accumulations is risky.
Warning signs are posted at Wenberg and Lake Goodwin Community parks alerting people to keep pets and livestock away and to avoid areas of scum when boating. If you catch fish in these lakes, clean them well. Learn more about toxic algae at snohomishcountywa.gov/1959/Toxic-Algae.
Police focus on Smokey Point criminal activity
On Dec. 3, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office teamed up with several other law enforcement agencies for a criminal activity emphasis patrol in the Smokey Point area.
The operation, which lasted four hours, focused on developing intelligence, identifying criminal activity, arresting warrant subjects and providing an increased police presence in the area of Smokey Point Boulevard and 172nd Street NE.
Heroin and multiple items of drug paraphernalia were seized, and 15 suspects were arrested. One arrest was of a registered sex offender wanted for attempted rape of a child. In two arrests, deputies recovered identifications and personal information believed to be related to a larger theft case involving well over 100 victims. The case is being investigated by North County Property Crimes detectives for additional charges.
Weekly unemployment initial claims up
From Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, there were 24,587 initial regular unemployment claims, up 10.1% from the prior week. There were 492,553 total jobless claims, up 7.1% from the prior week, according to the Employment Security Department.
Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels — 145% above last year’s weekly new claims applications, according to ESD.
In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed increased from 2,276 to 2,459, up 8% from the prior week. In Island County, those claims filed increased from 157 to 205, up 30.6% from the prior week.
Meetings
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Visit islandcountywa.gov/commissioners.
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board will hold a regular meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, via Zoom. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
