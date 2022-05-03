Camano residents asked to take broadband survey
The Island County Broadband Action Team is asking area residents to take an online survey that will help the group apply for grants that can be used to expand the reach of broadband internet on Camano.
The information will help the Broadband Action Team apply for a grant this spring. While the Camano Island grant to USDA Community Connect was declined in 2021, the team has been successful in other grants such as the expansion to parts of Whidbey. The remaining areas of high need are Camano Island and North Whidbey, which is being proposed as part of a regional broadband expansion, Island County Commission Janet St. Clair said.
"Please help us by providing information about internet in your neighborhood," said St. Clair, who is also chair of the Broadband Action Team. "If you are outside of Camano, please also take this survey as it helps us continue to plan for future grant opportunities."
Download the survey online and follow instructions to return it to Island County.
Progress being made on North Cascades Highway
State Department of Transportation crews clearing the North Cascades Highway of snow from both the east and west sides of the mountain range were only about 3 miles apart as of Friday. Agency officials said in a news release that the snow is deep, which has made clearing the highway slow.
It's been five weeks, and at least another full week of clearing work is expected, with spring pavement and guardrail repairs to follow.
The eastside crew has reached Rainy Pass, where it found the snow about a foot deeper than it was during the March 28 assessment. The eastside crew ended the week near Bridge Creek trailhead near milepost 159. From the west side, the crew has cleared both lanes to milepost 156. There, the wet, heavy snow is 4 1/2 feet deep.
The road remains closed at the Ross Dam Trailhead at milepost 134 on the west side and Silver Star gate at milepost 171 on the east.
Annual enrollment for GET ends May 31
Washington families still have time to start saving for future education costs with Guaranteed Education Tuition, the state’s 529 prepaid tuition program. The 2021-2022 annual enrollment period closes on May 31.
For the first time, the purchase price of a GET unit exactly matches the payout value, meaning people can buy tomorrow’s tuition at today’s price, state officials said in a news release. Once a GET account is open, the last day to add units to an existing account at the current price of $114.01 is June 25.
The state guarantees that a family’s GET savings will keep pace with in-state tuition and state-mandated fees. While GET account values keep pace with in-state tuition, GET can be used at nearly any public or private university, community college or technical school in the country. GET units can also be used to pay the costs associated with apprenticeships and for student loan repayments.
San Juan ferry service reduced after accident
Ferry service in the San Juan Islands is reduced after one of the four boats that travels to and from Anacortes sustained damage near the Lopez Island dock last week.
On April 27, the anchor on the Yakima ferry came loose and damaged the vessel while at the dock on Lopez Island, which also sustained damage, according to Washington State Ferries.
As of Friday, 19 daily sailings in the San Juans have been canceled as a result of the damage. New reservations for the San Juan ferries have been suspended and any fees for not showing up to a previously reserved spot in line will be waived.
Proposed Skagit mining operation called off
A proposed mining operation on Big Bear Mountain near Marblemount has been called off after the mining company withdrew its application in April to mine the site.
Jose Vila, part of a group of area residents called the Skagit River Alliance, and attorney Kyle Loring confirmed the end of the group’s ongoing struggle with the state Department of Natural Resources.
The proposal, from Cunningham Crushing, was to mine 9.6 acres, removing 1.2 million tons of material over about 20 years. According to Vila — and based on emails from Natural Resources — the company decided April 4 not to proceed after being told it would be required to perform a lengthy and expensive study of environmental impacts.
Camano Fire offers EMI kits
Camano Island Fire & Rescue offers free Emergency Medical Information kits, which include an emergency medical information form that could help first responders and a red window sticker to alert emergency personnel that you have a kit.
The kits are available at any of the fire stations on Camano Island or the Administration office at 811 N. Sunrise Drive. The Camano Preparedness Group also helps distribute these kits.
The kit "helps first responders treat you faster and more accurately," according to CIFR. "It also goes to the hospital with you, so you don’t need to repeat everything. There is also space in the tube to include any special test results or instructions for specific conditions."
For more information, call Camano Fire at 360-387-1512 or email info@camanofire.com.
Pets
Meet Manny
Manny is a 1-year-old tabby who was found as a stray and is now looking for his forever home. Manny is a sweet cat and loves people, although he can be picky about pets and cuddles. He is vocal and loves to chat with people and follow them around. Manny would prefer to be the only pet in the home. Manny is at CASA, 198 Can Ku Rd, Camano Island. camanoanimalshelter.org
Ready for Roux
Roux is full of love and adores when people let her lay in their laps. She is a little too interested in feline friends so she is looking for a home with no cats or other small animals. She is a lovely hyper girl who would love to be a hiking buddy or adventure friend. She had excellent and polite potty habits while in a foster home. Meet Roux at The NOAH Center, 31300 Brandstrom Road, Stanwood. thenoahcenter.org
- The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners' Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov.
North County Fire & EMS Board of Commission meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
Stanwood City Council meets in-person at 7 p.m. May 12 for a regular meeting in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Information: stanwoodwa.org
The Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meets at 2 p.m. May 9 at the Fire Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 3. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu.
