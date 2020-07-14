Take confidential COVID-19 survey on well-being
Community organizations want to understand the current state of the Stanwood Camano community. They ask: How are you doing right now?
Take a 10-minute confidential survey about health and well-being. The deadline is Aug. 15. It’s online at pihc.tools/sc-survey.
At the end of the survey is a chance to enter to win a $100 Amazon gift card or a $10 coffee card.
Providence Institute for a Healthier Community and Making Life Work are conducting the survey. The survey is designed to help organizations know how to better serve residents’ unique needs and build a stronger, thriving community together.
Island County solid waste and septage tip rates to change
On July 31, Island County will implement a solid waste tipping rate increase for garbage and septic tank contents disposal. The rate for municipal solid waste is going from $115 per ton plus a $7.24 base fee to $155 per ton with no base fee. The minimum charge for solid waste is going from $11 to $13.25, and the septage disposal rate is going from $0.155 per gallon to $0.279 per gallon.
The county said that the rate increases are needed to cover the ever-increasing costs of running the solid waste division, which has been losing money over the past few years.
“This is the first increase for Solid Waste tip rate in 10 years, which averages out to be about a 2% per year increase,” said Bill Oakes, public works director for Island County.
The effects of the new rate produce a lower fee for the average household self-haul customer, who brings in 200 pounds of solid waste. They will now pay $16 versus $21 under the old rate system.
Information: 360-679-7336 or joanthag@islandcountywa.gov.
Island Transit modified service plan
On July 6, Island Transit started operating on a new Modified Service Plan to provide the community with more access to public transit as Island County entered Phase 3 of Washington Safe Start during the COVID-19 pandemic. The modified plan provides more service than has been available since March and shifts some resources to high-demand areas to better serve the community.
Most existing route paths remain the same with more frequency and longer span of service hours. Saturday service began July 11, and the NASWI Commuter Services resumed on July 6. Some routes that had been eliminated when the pandemic began have been restored.
The Modified Service Plan provides more service on both Whidbey and Camano islands, moving from eight to 14 routes during weekdays with schedule modifications on all but one route. Information: islandtransit.org.
Reservations open for many state parks’ roofed accommodations
On July 7, Washington State Parks announced that cabins, yurts and other roofed accommodations in more than 30 state parks are now open and available to reserve.
Roofed accommodations at state parks include cabins, vacation homes, yurts and rustic shelters. Teepees, platform tents and even a fire lookout fall into the “rustic shelter” category.
Roofed accommodations will be cleaned and sanitized to COVID-19 standards between uses. To give staff adequate time for these safety procedures, check-in time is now 4 p.m. instead of 2:30 p.m. Check-out time is still 11 a.m.
Those staying at cabins, rustic shelters and many vacation houses must bring their own bedding, linens and towels. Information: washington.goingtocamp.com or 888-226-7688.
PUD makes discount program changes to increase accessibility
The Snohomish County PUD Board of Commissioners recently approved enhancements to the PUD’s Income Qualified Assistance Program that will make it accessible to more customers and provide more relief at the same time.
Under the program’s new guidelines, the PUD’s Income Qualified Assistance Program is available to all customers at or below 200% of Federal Poverty Guidelines, an increase from the former program’s threshold of 125%. According to county statistics, that will allow the PUD to help approximately 20% of its customer base, roughly 50% more than under previous guidelines.
For customers who qualify, the new program will have just two discount tiers instead of three. Most current discount participants will see positive changes to their discount. Those who received 20% discounts before will now receive a 25% discount; those receiving 40% will now receive 50%. The third tier of the former program, which provided a 60% discount to customers, will decrease to 50% on March 2021.
Changes to the program went into effect on July 1. Information: www.snopud.com/discount or 425-783-1000.
Meetings
City of Stanwood
The Stanwood City Council will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23. Stanwood Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 13. Meetings are online and open to the public. stanwoodwa.org.
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Videos can be viewed at islandcountywa.gov/commissioners.
Pets
Meet Butttercup at NOAH
Buttercup is a senior female cat looking to retire in her golden years as the only pet in the home. Buttercup is positive for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus, a disease that compromises her immune system. Most cats, when kept indoors and well cared for, live normal lives with FIV. Buttercup is friendly and affectionate and sometimes asks to be pet with a soft meow. She does well with children but, at times, needs her private space.
To adopt Buttercup or other pets, call NOAH at 360-629-7055 to schedule an appointment with a matchmaker.
People
President's list
Taylor Zempel of Stanwood was named to The University of Alabama Presidents List for spring 2020.
