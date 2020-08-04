Teen dies in rollover crash on I-5
A 16-year-old Whatcom County boy died in a crash Friday, July 31, on Interstate 5, according to the Washington State Patrol.
He was one of seven occupants in a 1999 Dodge Durango that rolled several times near the bridge over the Stillaguamish River. The crash blocked several lanes and slowed traffic for several hours.
The driver, a 35-year-old Alger woman, was travelling south at about 5:10 p.m. in the left lane when she over-corrected during an attempted lane change, struck a barrier and rolled the vehicle, according to troopers.
The driver and two other passengers — a 31-year-old man and a 2-year-old girl — were injured and taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett. A 3-year-old boy and two 2-year-old girls were not injured. Everyone was wearing seat belts, according to WSP.
Largest amount of fentanyl ever seized in Snohomish County
The Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force seized 1,400 grams of fentanyl Saturday, July 25, the largest amount ever seized in Snohomish County. Following a narcotics investigation, a 38-year-old Lynnwood man and a 36-year-old Lynnwood woman were taken into custody during a traffic stop in Arlington.
The street value of the fentanyl seized ranges from $14 million to $23 million. From this supply, about 1.4 million counterfeit pills could have been produced.
Other illegal drugs, cash and weapons were seized in a warranted search of the suspects’ car and residence. Both suspects were arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail. The 38 year-old Lynnwood man was booked for three felony charges for manufacturing and selling and unlawful possession of a firearm. The 36 year-old Lynnwood woman was booked for three felony charges for manufacturing and selling and possession of a controlled substance.
Coastal Community Bank launches coin drive to support local food banks
Coastal Community Bank is encouraging people to turn in rolled coins and help relieve two shortages: coins and food. Coastal will donate the amount collected plus provide $500 each to 11 food banks from Camano Island to Woodinville.
The coin drive runs from Aug. 3-14. Only rolled coins will be accepted. Information: coastalbank.com.
Unemployment dips slightly but remains high
From July 19-25, there were 28,840 initial regular unemployment claims — down 1.7% from the prior week. In total, there were 677,355 total jobless claims — up 0.6% from the prior week, according to the Employment Security Department.
However, initial regular claims applications remain at unprecedented elevated levels and are at 524% above last year’s weekly new claims applications, according to ESD.
In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed decreased from 3,499 to 3,199 — falling 9% from the week before.
“We continue to see employment uncertainty reflected in the unemployment numbers as initial regular claims fluctuate week to week,” ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine said.
Department of Health launches CORONA survey
The state Department of Health launched the Community Recovery-Oriented Needs Assessment, or the CORONA survey. The survey is an effort to assess the behavioral, economic, social and emotional impacts and the needs of communities across the state as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Survey results will inform immediate, long-term and ongoing actions that state and local health jurisdictions can take to address the impacts of the pandemic on Washingtonians.
To appropriately and equitably inform recovery plans at the state and local levels, the Department of Health is requesting residents from across Washington to go to wacoronasurvey.com to take part in the survey. To take the survey by phone, call 855-530-5787. Interpreters are available.
The survey is voluntary and confidential. At the end, participants will be given the option to provide their name, phone number and/or email address. Each week of the survey, three participants will receive a $100 Amazon.com gift code.
Take a local transportation survey
The Stanwood Community & Senior Center, Camano Center and Stanwood Camano Resource Center are working with the North Counties Transportation Coalition to identify existing transportation gaps and create a solution that meets the unique needs of our community.
A brief online survey is now available to the public to identify existing transportation gaps and explore developing a new community-based transportation option for Camano Island and North Snohomish County.
Public asked to check trees for invasive species
The Washington Invasive Species Council and the Washington Department of Natural Resources are asking the public to take 10 minutes to check trees in their communities for invasive insects. August is the peak time of year that wood-boring insects are most often spotted outside of trees.
Invasive species are non-native organisms that include plants, animals and diseases. When introduced to a new environment, they do not have natural predators or diseases to keep their growth in check. Once established, they may damage the economy, environment, recreation areas and potentially human health.
Information: invasivespecies.wa.gov.
Meetings
City of Stanwood
The Stanwood City Council meets once next month, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. The meeting is online and open to the public. The Stanwood Planning Commission will not meet in August. stanwoodwa.org.
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Videos can be viewed at islandcountywa.gov/commissioners.
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board will meet online Aug. 4. The regular board meeting starts at 1 p.m. on the Zoom platform. Information at stanwood.wednet.edu.
Pets
Meet Gretchen and Antonio at NOAH
Gretchen saved her son, Antonio, from a raccoon attack. She was injured but has recovered. She is an affectionate young domestic feline but can be wary of people and will need a patient and understanding adult-only home. Gretchen is bonded with her son, Antonio, a playful but shy 3-month-old kitten. This family needs a home together.
To adopt Gretchen and Antonio or other pets, call NOAH at 360-629-7055 to schedule an appointment.
People
Graduate
Riley Jordan Cunningham of Camano Island graduated magna cum laude with a degree in Spanish and media studies from Wheaton College in May 2020.
