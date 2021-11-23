Toxic algae alert at Lake Goodwin
Lake Goodwin is experiencing a blue-green algae bloom with scum accumulating along the shorelines, according to Snohomish County officials. This type of algae can produce toxins. Warning signs are posted at both Wenberg and Lake Goodwin parks.
Toxins from the algae can cause serious illness in humans and animals who play in or ingest affected waters, officials said. Toxic algae exposure can kill pets, waterfowl and other animals.
Pets who drink lake water are at particular risk. Smaller children who may ingest water when swimming are also at higher risk, officials said.
Island County board needs members
Island County Community Health Board needs members. The board advocates for healthier communities in Island County by advising the Island County Board of Health on matters that impact local health.
The board is seeking community members who have a variety of skills, interests and knowledge to help build health and well-being through education and collaboration. Apply at islandcountywa.gov.
Ferry added on trial basis
The Anacortes to San Juan Islands route added a fourth ferry as of Nov. 19. The route had four boats until Oct. 16, when the state cut back to three boats because of staffing shortages.
New vehicle reservations for the Anacortes to San Juan Islands route remain suspended until it is certain that all four vessels can have full crews on a regular basis, state officials said in the release. The addition of the fourth boat is being added on a trial basis.
City of Stanwood offering scholarship
Stanwood is now accepting applications for a $1,500 scholarship through the AWC Center for Quality Communities Scholarship Fund. The scholarship is available through a statewide competitive process for students who are actively engaged in their city government, student government, or the community, and plan to attend post-secondary school in fall 2022.
To be eligible, a student must be a Stanwood resident, graduating from high school, home school or receiving a GED in spring/summer 2022; plans to continue their education at an accredited college or trade school in the 2022-2023 academic year on a half-time or more basis; and been involved with a city government or with a community/school leadership activity.
Submit by Dec. 31 to: City of Stanwood, Att: AWC Scholarship, 10220 270th Street NW or communications@stanwoodwa.org
Pets
Feline serenade
Missy is super affectionate and is known to greet her people with a head butt and a song. She has a beautiful singing voice. This 4-year-old is fluffy, fun and friendly with other cats. Missy is spayed and requires a special diet due to her history of UTI. Missy is at The NOAH Center. 360-629-7055
Public Meetings
- Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the Commissioners Hearing Room at Island County Annex Building. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners
- Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23 and again at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec.7. In-person attendance will follow current COVID safety protocols in the administrative building, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Zoom information: stanwood.wednet.edu
- North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24 on Zoom. Information: northcountyfireems.com
- Stanwood Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
- Camano Island Fire & Rescue Board of Commission meets at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at the Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island or via Zoom. Information: camanofire.com
- Stanwood City Council meets Dec. 9 and the Dec. 23 meeting is canceled. Information: stanwoodwa.org
- Stanwood Planning Commission has canceled its December meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.