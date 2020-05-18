Area Briefly: Troopers seek witnesses; new state senator, representative picked; North Cascades Highway reopens

Home Alone offers help during pandemic
A new Home Alone program offers daily phone calls to check-in on Island County residents to make they are safe during the stay-home order. It's a collaboration between the Island County Sheriff's office and Camano Center. A volunteer calls people on a list each day from 9-10 a.m. to see that everyone is OK. Volunteers ask if anyone needs to be connected with programs through Camano Center, such as Meals on Wheels.
If the call recipient doesn't answer, the volunteer calls again in 15 minutes. If there's no answer, the Sheriff's Department sends someone to check.
Those who choose to can provide general medical concerns that may be relevant to first responders. Information: 360-572-2477
Paine Field stops passenger service for several weeks
Paine Field operators announced Friday plans to suspend passenger service from May 22 to July 31 for gate ramp repairs and maintenance amid a drop in demand for air travel.
“The travel industry has never faced an economic challenge of this magnitude,” Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller Airports, said in a news release. “We are going to use this temporary disruption to the advantage of Paine Field and our airline partners by completing necessary infrastructure improvements faster than we would have been able to while the terminal was open and flight operations were taking place.”
Alaska Airlines has reduced its flight schedule at Paine Field to one daily departure — a 9 a.m. round-trip flight to Phoenix.
June Robinson appointed to state senate
The Snohomish County Council appointed June Robinson, D-Everett, as the 38th District state senator representing areas just south of Stanwood from Tulalip and Marysville to Everett. She fills the position vacated last month by former state senator John McCoy, D-Tulalip, who retired.
“I am grateful for this opportunity to build upon my work as a public health professional, affordable housing advocate, and legislator with expertise in budget priorities and working families," Robinson said in a statement. "We are entering a challenging time for the families and small businesses in our state, and I look forward to engaging with my new senate colleagues as we look to maintain progress on education, workforce development and environmental protection as we reopen our economy and safeguard vulnerable populations.
Robinson, 60, has served in the state House since December 2013, including as vice-chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee. Robinson's left a vacancy in the House, which the Snohomish County Council filled by appointing Emily Wicks, who owns a consulting firm.
Volunteers putting flags at cemetery
Pam Fugier and Brian Von Moos are continuing a tradition of placing 450 flags on the headstones of local veterans Friday at Anderson Cemetery in Stanwood.
Though annual Memorial Day services have been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the volunteers encourage community members to drive by, see the flags and remember veterans.
Unemployment claims increase
From May 3-9, there were 109,425 initial regular unemployment claims — 8,663 more than the previous week — and 1,301,564 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories — more than 215,533 from the previous week — filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department.
ESD paid out over $767 million for 538,635 individual claims. In Snohomish County, initial claims filed increased from 10,864 to 11,677 up 7% from the week before.
Highway 20 over North Cascades opens
The section of Highway 20 from Colonial Creek Campground on the west side of the North Cascades to Early Winters Campground on the east side was opened May 12 after the roadway was cleared of snow. The state Department of Transportation reminds travelers that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, facilities and access off the highway are limited and that North Cascades National Park is closed until further notice.
Annette Pits, executive director of the Cascade Loop Foundation and Cascade Loop Association, asks potential travelers to think about safety in light of COVID-19 along the entire 440-mile Cascade Loop.
“We’re not asking people not to travel the Cascade Loop; we just need to stay close to home,” she said. “We’re just asking travelers planning to cross over the pass into the Methow Valley to hold off.”
Work to clear the 47-mile stretch of highway began March 23, but was suspended three days later because of pandemic safety concerns. Once a plan was in place to ensure the safety of workers, clearing resumed April 13. The road is closed each winter because of avalanche danger. There are 27 avalanche chutes along the 47-mile stretch.
Census field operations restarting
The U.S. Census Bureau recently restarted some field operations in Washington. While more than 95 percent of Washington households received their 2020 Census invitations in March, approximately 92,000 residences in rural areas of Washington that do not receive regular U.S. Mail service still have not received a packet. This is due to a suspension of operations that occurred as a result of public health concerns related to COVID-19. Almost two-thirds of Washington households have responded to the 2020 Census. Washington is the sixth best-responding state in the United States.
National Safe Boating Week May 16-22
Every May, the National Safe Boating Week campaign reminds boaters and paddlers about the importance of safe boating. The Washington State Parks Boating Program emphasizes recreational boating safety on Washington’s waters.
The campaign recommends safety tips such as always wearing a life jacket, performing equipment safety checks and avoiding alcohol and drugs while operating a boat. Learn more at parks.wa.gov/boating.
GET college savings plan enrollment ends May 31
The 2019-20 enrollment period for GET, a prepaid college tuition program, comes to a close on May 31. The program guarantees that a family’s GET savings will keep pace with in-state tuition and state-mandated fees. GET can be used at nearly any public or private university, community college, or technical school in the country. GET units can even be used to pay the costs associated with apprenticeships and for certain student loan repayments. Information: get.wa.gov
Witnesses sought in criminal activity
Washington State Patrol troopers in both Snohomish and Skagit counties have been working to track down criminal activity happening during the past few weeks. Troopers said they have received several 911 calls reporting suspects stopping traffic on freeway interchange ramps as well as following people into parking lots begging for money in exchange for gold jewelry. This is a nationwide issue that has trickled into our area, according to the WSP.
"We have been in contact with victims that have been scammed out of money by this criminal enterprise, and we have started an investigation that remains ongoing," Trooper Heather Axtman said.
Troopers ask that anyone with information, including dash-cam video of these incidents, come forward. Email Axtman at heather.axtman@wsp.wa.gov or call 425-583-9978.
Food bank hours are changed for this week
Stanwood Camano Food Bank Hours will have special hours for the week of May 18-22. The food bank will open for distribution: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 20 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. The food bank will be closed Saturday, May 23.
Meetings
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board will meet Tuesday, May 19, online. The regular board meeting starts at 1 p.m. on the Zoom platform. About 2 p.m., the board will recess for a closed executive session for approximately 90 minutes to discuss a personnel matter. The meeting link and the agenda are available at stanwood.wednet.edu.
Camano Democrats
Camano Island Democrats will host Congressman Denny Heck, a lieutenant governor candidate, and 10th District Representative candidates Angie Homola and Ivan Lewis as featured speakers at a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 21. To join, email camanoislanddemocrats@gmail.com for instructions.
Planning meeting canceled
The Stanwood Planning Commission meeting is canceled for May 25, a holiday. Instead the commissioners will take a planning webinar that week and meet again in June.
Pet of the week
Meet Buttercup at NOAH
Buttercup, a 9-year-old female Bassett Hound mix, needs a quiet home to spend her golden years. Her owner recently died, and she's having a hard time adjusting. She will need a patient adopter willing to give her time to warm up. She has misaligned teeth which causes more tartar build up, so regular dental checkups will be needed. The NOAH Adoption Center is closed to the public and has moved to appointment-only adoptions. For appointments, call 360-629-7055.
Academics
Graduates
Two local students graduated from Boise State University this spring. Collin Fridlund from Camano Island achieved an associate degree in criminal justice, and Matt Ness from Stanwood achieved an associate degree in mechanical engineering.
Dean’s List
Kleynia McKnight of Stanwood was recently named to the Columbia College dean's list for the spring semester.
