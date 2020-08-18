Troopers seek witnesses to hit-and-run
State Patrol troopers responded to an injury collision on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 224 in Skagit County at 5 p.m. July 30. The vehicle that caused the collision fled the scene and continued north, trooper Heather Axtman said in a news release.
A maroon Jeep Wrangler was hit and rolled, and the driver sustained serious head injuries, according to the the State Patrol.
The fleeing vehicle was described as a 2010 or newer red or maroon Honda Civic V-Tech 4 door sedan with a spoiler and tinted windows. The driver of the Honda was described as being a heavy-set male, in his mid-30s to early 40s with a shaved head and close-cropped beard, according to the release.
The Honda did not have a license plate and was described as having a temporary registration in the rear window. Authorities think the Honda was damaged on its left front side. Witnesses are asked to contact Trooper Jennifer Wilcox at jennifer.wilcox@wsp.wa.gov or 425-923-7274.
Community Transit honored for safety, marketing
For the third year in a row, and the fourth time in five years, Community Transit was awarded the Safety Star Award by the Washington State Transit Insurance Pool.
This award recognizes member agencies within the state transit insurance pool who maintain impressive and stable safety records. The process evaluates performance in terms of vehicle liability losses relative to miles traveled. Community Transit received this award in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Separately, the National Association for Commuter Transportation named Community Transit the winner of its 2020 award for Best Print Marketing for the agency’s 126-page Employee Transportation Coordinator Program Guide.
Sno-Isle Libraries Board of Trustees seeks candidates
The Sno-Isle Libraries Board of Trustees is seeking candidates to fill a position on the board starting Jan. 1, 2021. Only residents of Island County are eligible, and preference will be given to residents of Whidbey Island. The board includes seven members with five positions designated for Snohomish County and two positions allotted for Island County residents. Trustees are appointed by the joint action of the County Commission in Island County and County Council in Snohomish County.
Preferred candidates will have connections to community affairs through civic involvement. Experience in business, management, education, or law will be considered as will participation with a local, friends-of-the-library group, local library board or the Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation Board. Trustees generally spend four to six hours a month in board meetings, optional workshops, conferences, and preparation time. Meetings are currently being conducted remotely, but may occur during regular business hours.
The application deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8. Information: sno-isle.org./board/trustees
Boating program reminds public to be safe on the water
As summer heats up, the Washington State Parks Boating Program urges boaters and paddlers to take important steps to safely and responsibly recreate on the water, including wearing a life jacket at all times.
“We are asking all boat and paddlecraft owners and operators to help reduce fatalities and injuries on the water,” said Rob Sendak of Washington State Parks. “Boaters need to take personal responsibility for their own safety as well as the safety of their passengers.”
According to Washington’s recreational boating accident data, in the last five years, trends show 75% of boating fatality victims were not wearing a life jacket.
Information: parks.wa.gov/boating
Unemployment down statewide but up in Snohomish County
From Aug. 2-8, there were 22,140 initial regular unemployment claims, down 11.4% from the prior week. In total, there were 571,410 total jobless claims, down 13% from the prior week, according to the Employment Security Department.
Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 307% above last year’s weekly new claims applications, according to ESD.
In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed increased from 2,899 to 3,040, up 5% from the week before.
Meetings
City of Stanwood
The Stanwood City Council next meets online at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10. The meeting is open to the public. Visit stanwoodwa.org.
Stanwood City Planning Commission has a vacant seat. The commissioners study city issues and makes recommendations to the council. The term ends December 2022. To apply, go to stanwoodwa.org/322/Planning-Commission and review rules of procedure and bylaw and then submit an application by 4:30 p.m. August 31. Call 360-629-2181 with questions.
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Videos can be viewed at islandcountywa.gov/commissioners.
Island officials discuss budget and broadband
A Camano Town Hall meeting will be held online 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27. Topics include COVID-19 and budget updates plus a broadband study. The COVID-19 update will go into the health response, economic recovery and Island County CARES assistance funds. To suggest other topics, email j.stclair@islandcountywa.gov. To join the meeting, go to facebook.com/events/2684628091818790.
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board will meet online Tuesday, Aug. 18. The regular board meeting starts at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Information at stanwood.wednet.edu.
Pets
Meet Tiny at NOAH
Tiny is an affectionate and gentle female cat looking for a patient home. Tiny was originally adopted from The NOAH Center as a kitten and but was returned after many years due to litterbox issues. Tiny was given a medical examination that showed she was suffering from a urinary tract infection. This has since been resolved, and she is doing well with her litterbox use. Tiny is looking for a new home with other kitties.
To adopt Tiny or other pets, call NOAH at 360-629-7055 to schedule an appointment.
