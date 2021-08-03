New sirens added to Tsunami Siren Network, including Camano Island
The installation of 50 new tsunami sirens by the Washington Emergency Management Division completes the statewide tsunami siren network that aims to help make the coast a safer place. These include a siren at Iverson Beach on Camano Island.
The new All-Hazard Alert Broadcast sirens are filling critical gaps in the tsunami warning infrastructure. There are now 122 sirens on the Washington coast, which are run and maintained by the state. The state installed the first siren in 2005, and over the next 15 years, brought that number to 72. The last 50 sirens took about two years to install.
Information: mil.wa.gov/tsunami#sirens
Stanwood Area Historical Society reopens
Stanwood Area Historical Society at 27112 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood will reopen at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4. Going forward, SAHS will be open 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays and 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays.
SAHS announced that it will be a part of the Historic Site Tour scheduled for Sept. 17 and 18.
The organization reported that the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center Renovation Project for 2020-21 has been completed under the guidance of Bill Keller, Richard Hanks and many volunteers.
Information: sahs-fncc.org
Check for invasive insects
State officials are asking residents to check trees, lights, outdoor equipment and standing water in yards for harmful bugs as part of National Tree Check Month in August.
“August is the ideal time to look for invasive insects and report any species that seem out of place,” Justin Bush, executive coordinator of the Washington Invasive Species Council, said. “Trees, lights and standing water near homes are great places to look for insects. Trees provide natural habitat, and lights and standing water can act as traps.”
Residents who find a suspected invasive insect are encouraged to take a picture and report it via the Washington Invasive Species Council mobile app or website. The council then will connect residents with organizations that can help. Private owners of non-industrial forestland in Washington also may be eligible for assistance from programs administered by the state Department of Natural Resources.
“We need your help to find and report invasive species,” Bush said. “Invasive insects can be tree killers. They pose a significant risk to our communities, public lands and natural resources. If not found and stopped quickly, a new invasive species could cost millions if not billions in economic and environmental impacts.”
Information: invasivespecies.wa.gov/report-a-sighting/
People
Scholarship recipients
The Stanwood Camano Area Foundation recently awarded five local adults with scholarships to further their education.
The Cheryle Jett-Boge Memorial Scholarships were awarded to Elizabeth Russell and Felicity Biddlecome. The Gladys Heintz Memorial Scholarship went to Celica McAllister. The Sarah Margaret Macdonald Nursing Scholarship went to Anna Murray. The Stanwood Democrats/Delores Haglund Jones Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Patty Nichols.
All scholarships are sponsored by local individuals, families, and community organizations. Many are from endowments that were set up years ago by local families to create a perpetual annual scholarship in memory of a loved one. Any adult living within the Stanwood-Camano School District or alumni of our district is eligible to apply.
Information: natalie@s-caf.org
Meetings
Island County Commissioners
Island County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Information: islandcountywa.gov/commissioners
Stanwood-Camano School Board
The Stanwood-Camano School Board meets at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 with in-person attendance following current COVID safety protocols at the Administration office, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and on Zoom. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners
North County Regional Fire Authority Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Station 99, 8117 267th St. NW, Stanwood. Information: 360-629-2184
Stanwood City Council
The City Council meets online at 5 p.m. in a special workshop and at 7 p.m. in a regular meeting on Thursday, Aug. 12, on Zoom. Information: stanwoodwa.org
Camano Island Fire & Rescue Board of Commissioners
Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board meets at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9 at the Administration office, 811 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: camanofire.com
Island County Planning Commission
Island County Planning Commission meets at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9. Information: islandcountywa.gov/planning/pages/planningcommission.aspx
Island County District 3 Virtual Town Hall
Island County Commissioner Janet St. Clair invites the public to an online meeting for an update on COVID-19 at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19. Information: islandcountywa.gov
